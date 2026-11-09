Added Scientific Launches JetForge Core for Inkjet 3D Printing

Added Scientific, a spinout from the University of Nottingham, was founded by Ricky Wildman, Phill Dickens, Christopher Tuck, and Richard Hague to deliver on R&D projects in 3D printing. Over the years, the firm has done a lot of material jetting and binder jetting research in many different fields. The company has also made a line of products, starting with a Dimatix Driver Board that let people expand the use of their Dimatix inkjet systems. Then, they had a kit that turned your Meyer Burger PixDRO LP50 into a binder jetting machine. Next, they released a JetForge driver board, which let you put a Xaar 128/Irix printhead on an FDM printer to make an extremely low-cost inkjet setup. Then, the company introduced the Blade. Each one contains a print head, a driverboard, and the material system, which means you can quickly add any inkjet head to your motion stage, or swap printheads quickly. Added Scientific now makes Blades for Ricoh, Dimatic, Xaar, and other inkjet heads.

We interviewed Hague and Tuck about the firm’s progress. The two were buoyed by a doubling of revenue in the contract research business. The Blade was a standout product, and through its versatility, more and more corporate research outfits and universities use the setup.

Tuck stated that, “You don’t have to worry about driver electronics; you don’t have to build the thing up yourself; you can just buy a module, put in the material, purge, and go.”

The company is now releasing a new desktop JetForge 3D printer. The JetForge will come in two editions: the $45,000 JetForge Core and the entry-level $15,000 JetForge Go. The Core is an evolution of the JetForge MaterialJet. The printer can use up to six print heads and has linear motors and encoders. It has UV curing and substrate heating on board. It comes standard with cheap 128-nozzle print heads, but you can customize everything about the Core, including, of course, the inkjet heads. The system is completely open and has been designed from the ground up for research and materials development for 2D and 3D researchers.

Tuck said the intended customers include material development, universities, dental, printed electronics, wearables, consumers, and sensing. The company aims to do what larger systems do, but more openly and more cheaply. New interest has come from industries such as semiconductors, printed electronics, insulators, and defense.

Tuck believes that “the future of inkjet is through a route to multifunctionality; conductive, dielectric, drugs, and electronics are all emerging areas for industrial production. The route to the next generation of additive products, at scale and resolution.”

Meanwhile, Hague suggests, “We will reach in inkjet the ability to print many different materials, in lots of application spaces including such things as quantum devices, meta materials, new sensing devices, that you can’t produce with other techniques.Another advantage is being able to encapsulate parts as you build them. We´ve made devices to sense multiple effects such as strain, pressure, temperature, and humidity in one device.

Sensors like that could be a very interesting industrial play for inkjet. The confluence of electronics and communications infrastructure is driving demand for sensors. Theoretically, we could make sensors to cover lots of infrastructure or our bodies, which then give live updates to devices and networks. But in practice, making these sensors involves multiple steps, different materials, and assembly. Doing it all in one machine could make ubiquitous sensors achievable. In areas such as wearables or wearable medical devices, this could also be very useful. Added really seems to be on the right track here in demystifying and democratizing inkjet. And the JetForge Go seems like an attractively priced open tool to further inkjet development.

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