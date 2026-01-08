AMS Report Says Polymer Extrusion 3D Printing Market Reached $2.2 Billion in 2025

A new market report from Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR) shows that polymer extrusion 3D printing continues to grow quickly, driven largely by low-cost machines and materials.

The report, titled “Polymer Extrusion 3D Printing Markets 2025–2034: Analysis and Forecast in the Age of Low-Cost Upstarts,” estimates that the global polymer extrusion 3D printing market reached $2.2 billion in 2025. According to the forecast, that number is expected to grow to $6.1 billion by 2034.

Low-Cost Systems Now Dominate the Market

One of the main findings of the report is how much the market has shifted toward low-cost polymer extrusion systems. These machines, often associated with desktop or prosumer 3D printers, have become widely used beyond hobbyist settings.

According to the report, low-cost polymer extrusion systems have been used more in business settings than professional machines since 2016. By 2020, their use was already about twice as high. In 2025, the report estimates that low-cost polymer extrusion activity is now nearly three times larger than the professional polymer extrusion 3d printing market. This change reflects how these systems are increasingly used in real manufacturing environments, not just by consumers.

Materials Drive Growth in Low-Cost Printing

The report highlights materials as the main growth driver in low-cost polymer extrusion 3D printing. Between 2020 and 2025, materials used in non-consumer, low-cost extrusion applications grew at a compound annual growth rate of more than 23%.

Another important change is how much these machines are actually used. Improvements originally made to support high consumer demand, such as better reliability and usability, have also increased use rates in professional and industrial settings. As a result, low-cost systems are now used more often and more effectively in manufacturing.

Defense Applications Get Special Attention

The report also focuses on polymer and composite extrusion 3D printing for defense applications. Examples include the use of extrusion-based additive manufacturing for drones, solid rocket motors, munitions, and related defense systems. This section reflects growing interest in polymer extrusion technologies for applications where cost, speed, and flexibility are critical.

The report looks at hardware, intellectual property, competition, market segments, and future growth.

The report references companies across the low-cost, professional, and industrial 3D printing markets. These include Bambu Lab, Creality, Prusa Research, Flashforge, Anycubic, Raise3D, Ultimaker, Stratasys, Markforged, 3D Systems, Formlabs, Caracol, Thermwood, BigRep, Elegoo, Phrozen, Snapmaker, UnionTech, Kings3D, Farsoon, Tectonic 3D, Z-Polymers, DJI, and more.

Long-Term Market Data and Forecasts

AMR notes that the report is based on more than twelve years of historical market data. Along with the written report, an accompanying Excel data file includes detailed market forecasts by material, application, geography, and vendor. According to the research firm, the report is intended to serve as a long-term reference for industrial companies, investors, and entrepreneurs working in the additive manufacturing sector

AMR has published market research on 3D printing and additive manufacturing since 2013. Its data and analysis are widely used by companies across the additive manufacturing industry to support business and strategy decisions. The company also organizes the Additive Manufacturing Strategies conference with 3DPrint.com, which will be held in New York City from February 24–26, 2026.

For more information on the report and to request a free sample, please visit:

https://additivemanufacturingresearch.com/reports/polymer-extrusion-3d-printing-markets-2025-2034-analysis-and-forecast-in-the-age-of-low-cost-upstarts/

