3DPOD 239: Joe Calmese, ADDMAN President & CEO

Joe Calmese talks to us about the financing of additive manufacturing, machine prices, and utilization. He runs ADDMAN, a large, high-end service bureau that produces many critical components, including defense articles. Naturally, in this episode of the 3DPOD, we discuss defense, as well as niobium and its applications. Joe’s enthusiasm and deep understanding of the subject are infectious, taking you on a journey toward greater efficiency in manufacturing. The manufacturing opportunity is substantial, and Joe shares how he plans to tackle it, ensuring ADDMAN grows while staying true to its core values.

