6K Energy Secures 7-Year Agreement to Supply CRG Defense with Battery Materials

Last year, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced a ban on certain components sourced from foreign suppliers, including Chinese firms, used in unmanned aerial systems (UAS). Meanwhile, the FY 2026 defense budget introduced a host of new bans on DoD sourcing of critical materials and components from foreign entities of concern (FEOC) (a list that includes China), with batteries among the principal product categories banned.

While both of those moves make sense from a strategic perspective, they obviously create near- and intermediate-term difficulties for US defense supply chains, given the extent of Chinese dominance in the production of both drones and batteries. From an inverse angle, the bans of course also create opportunities for companies like 6K Inc., as we can see from the deal that division 6K Energy just announced to supply Ohio-based contractor CRG Defense with NMC811 (Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt) cathode materials.

Via the deal, 6K Energy will supply CRG Defense for seven years, in accordance with a Quarterly Purchase Plan that should provide both parties with a long-term baseline of stability in planning operations. Beginning in early 2028, when 6K anticipates its PlusCAM facility in Jackson, Tennessee, coming online, 6K expects to ramp up supply along a similar timeline to what CRG Defense is working towards for its own production ramp-up.

6K Energy has been supported over the years by several US government grants from both the DoD and the Department of Energy (DOE), including a ~$2 million grant from the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) in December 2025, and $50 million from DOE back in December 2023, towards the construction of the Jackson plant. Both 6K Energy and its counterpart division, 6K Additive, have also received significant venture backing over the years.

In a press release about 6K Energy’s deal to supply CRG Defense with battery materials, Patrick Hood, the CEO of CRG Defense, said, “The shift to domestic sourcing for critical UAS components represents both a challenge and an opportunity for the defense industrial base. By partnering with 6K Energy, we are ensuring current and future access to the domestic materials necessary to supply our customers with secure energy solutions for critical defense applications. Our drone platforms will now be powered by technology that is truly American made from the chemistry up.”

Meanwhile, Saurabh Ullal, President of 6K Energy, indicated that, “Rebuilding a resilient US battery supply chain requires both early commitment and long‑term partnerships. This agreement marks the beginning of a strategic relationship with CRG Defense as we invest in the infrastructure and technology required to remove reliance on foreign sources. Our PlusCAM facility is designed to deliver sustainable, battery‑cathode material at scale for the most demanding defense applications.”

While the partners haven’t yet mentioned any direct connection to additive manufacturing (AM), CRG Defense does seem to have pretty robust AM capabilities. Additionally, since the firm works with customers on product development, it’s possible that even if AM has nothing to do with the company’s current plans for its battery manufacturing workflow, customer demand could end up pushing things in that direction.

Along those lines, it’s notable that drone batteries are one of the primary applications that CRG Defense seems to be targeting, as conformal batteries for drones are an emerging AM use-case being worked on by companies like Florida-based startup Material Hybrid Manufacturing. The intriguing advantage there isn’t solely the potential to increase domestic production capacity, but also the ability to reduce battery weight or increase flight-time by leveraging otherwise unused space in a drone’s internal design features.

In any case, the fact that CRG Defense is so familiar with AM implies an opportunity for synergy between 6K’s two divisions, regardless of whether or not CRG decides to 3D print batteries. The possibility of targeting customers who are exposed to both AM and batteries is certainly one of the secret weapons for 6K’s long-term business model.

Against the backdrop of what’s widely considered the worst oil supply shock of all time, batteries can no longer be viewed simply as “green energy”, whatever one’s opinions happen to be on what that phrase represents. Sustainability is security, as the world’s most powerful decison-makers have already realized for years. Everyone else is about to realize that, too.

Featured image courtesy of 3DPrint.com

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