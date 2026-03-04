Is Industrial Filament 3D Printing Finally Production-Ready? HP’s New Webinar Says Yes

HP Additive Manufacturing Solutions is getting ready to introduce something big for the additive manufacturing world. On March 31, 2026, the company will host a webinar offering a first look at its brand-new high-temperature industrial filament 3D printing platform, designed specifically for production and not just prototyping.

In manufacturing, there is a big difference between printing a sample part and producing certified parts consistently at scale. HP says this new system is designed to close that gap.

HP’s Industrial Filament Product Manager, Guillermo Fabregat, will lead the session. An industrial engineer with experience in manufacturing, operations, R&D, strategy, and product management, Fabregat specializes in turning complex industrial systems into scalable, production-ready solutions.

Moving Beyond Prototyping

For years, filament-based 3D printing has been popular because it’s flexible, accessible, and relatively easy to use. But flexibility alone might not be enough in industrial settings. After all, industry roadmaps from organizations like America Makes, or the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), have often identified repeatability, qualification, and traceability as key requirements for scaling additive manufacturing into full industrial production. HP’s new platform is focused on those needs.

Instead of offering just a printer, HP is introducing what it calls an “end-to-end Industrial Filament 3D Printer Solution.” That means hardware, material handling, process control, and material access are all part of the same package. The goal is to make filament 3D printing ready for serious industrial applications.

Built for High-Temperature and Regulated Industries

One of the most important parts of this new system is its ability to handle high-temperature and chemical-resistant materials. HP says the platform is designed for demanding industrial environments, including aerospace, mobility and transportation, industrial manufacturing, oil and gas, and tooling applications.

These really are not industries that accept “almost good enough.” Many of them demand regulatory approvals or industry certifications. That means consistent performance, documented processes, and materials that meet those famously strict standards. The best part is that HP says its platform is designed with those production needs in mind.

During the webinar, attendees will get a closer look at the platform and its three main components.

First is the industrial printer, designed to process high-temperature filament materials for production environments.

Second is the Material Management System (MMS). Material handling is often overlooked, but in production, it is critical. Consistent drying, feeding, and tracking of materials can mean the difference between repeatable parts and costly failures.

Finally, Fabregat will discuss the platform’s modular extrusion architecture. This design allows users to work with different materials while maintaining process control. Together, these components are built to support consistent part quality and scalable production.

Open Materials, Certified Performance

Beyond hardware, another key part of HP’s webinar will focus on its open materials ecosystem.

Choosing the right material matters in industrial production. Manufacturers want access to certified, high-performance options from different suppliers. But they also need to make sure those materials meet standards and deliver consistent results. Now HP says it is aiming to balance both priorities, maintaining an open materials platform while ensuring those materials meet industrial and regulatory standards.

That could be especially important for companies looking to replace metal components with high-performance polymers, which is a growing trend in aerospace, automotive, and energy sectors. High-performance polymers are increasingly being used to replace metal parts in industrial applications thanks to properties such as strength, corrosion resistance, and lighter weight.

Industrial filament printing has evolved rapidly in recent years. High-performance thermoplastics such as PEEK, PEKK, and other advanced polymers have moved into applications that were once fully dominated by metal. But strong materials alone are not enough. Research has shown that even as materials and technologies improve, moving into real production brings challenges. Academic studies have identified challenges such as repeatability, traceability, quality control, standards, and certification as ongoing barriers to industrial adoption, while industry reports highlight that traceability and certification are key priorities for advancing AM from prototype to reliable production.

HP’s announcement suggests that filament 3D printing may be moving into a more production-focused stage, rather than being seen mainly as a prototyping tool.

Of course, filament printing is sometimes seen as the more basic option compared to powder systems. But in practice, it can make a lot of sense. It can be more cost-effective, offer more material flexibility, and give engineers plenty of design freedom, as long as the production process is solid.

With this new platform, HP seems to be positioning filament 3D printing as a serious option for demanding industrial environments.

The upcoming webinar is ideal for manufacturing engineers, materials and process engineers, additive manufacturing leaders, and operations teams exploring filament-based production; however, the broader additive community can also find the discussion quite valuable.

If your team is exploring metal replacement, high-temperature components, or certified production with polymers, this session is for you.

HP is already a big name in polymer additive manufacturing, so this move into industrial filament production feels like a natural next step. Filament printing itself isn’t new, but what HP is talking about here is different: high-temperature materials, certified production, and systems built for real industrial use at scale. If it works the way HP describes, it could start changing how people think about filament 3D printing, shifting it from something seen as more of a workshop or prototyping tool to a serious production option.

Attendees will get the first official look at the platform. To do so, register here.

