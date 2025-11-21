Photopolymer Resins, Metal Powders, & More 3D Printing Material News at Formnext 2025

It’s the final day of Formnext 2025! If you’re still on the show floor today, make sure to visit the following companies to see all of their latest AM material innovations.

Aether Launches RapidPrint Polymer Filament Product

Just ahead of the trade show, Aether launched RapidPrint, a polymer filament product line it says can offer up to 5x faster print speeds, without compromising on strength and other mechanical properties for high-performance engineering materials. The company debuted RapidPrint live at Formnext, demonstrating it on the AON3D Hylo 3D printer at its booth all week. We’re seeing the need for AM defense applications continue to increase, particularly with drone manufacturing. AM is useful in this sector because it can enable limited run productions, agile iteration, and field repair. The strength and speeds at which RapidPrint is said to operate could make it a great fit for these types of applications, in addition to aerospace and industrial users.

In addition to live operation with RapidPrint and AON3D, Aether is also offering an exclusive preview, and showcasing parts printed from its upcoming Ultra Series of high-strength polymer filaments. This product line features materials with higher carbon fiber loadings, and RapidPrint’s first commercial formulation is RapidPrint PA6 CF10 ABX. This modified PA6 filament with 10% carbon fiber was designed for broad printer compatibility, high flow, and great surface finish. To see RapidPrint and the new materials for yourself, visit Aether at Booth E68, Hall 11.1.

Loctite Adds New Color Options, Previews IND3785

LOCTITE 3D, which provides high-performance polymer resins, is offering a sneak peak at Formnext of its new IND3785, a rigid, white material. Due to its high chemical resistance and low chemical migration, this new resin would be good for applications in industrial and biomedical environments. It’s also currently undergoing certification (FDA CFR 177.1010 and EU 10/2011) for specific food contact applications.

Additionally, it’s added two new color options to the biocompatible, medical-grade MED414 line, which you can also see at Formnext. This soft material, with good tear resistance and strength, originally only came in Blue, but now it’s also available in Red and Clear as well. These have the same strength and reliability as the original Blue, but have more flexibility for aesthetic and functional needs. Plus, to see how validated workflows can go past prototyping into high-quality production, Loctite will also be showcasing the Genera eyewear series, printed in multiple colors with Loctite materials. Visit Booth B31, Hall 11.1 to learn more.

Continuum Presents Sustainable Metal Powder Production Solutions

Continuum Powders, one of the leading providers of sustainable metal AM powders, is presenting several new advancements at Formnext this year. It’s been collaborating with HP and Tecnalia to jointly develop high-performance alloys for the HP Metal Jet S100, and the first one they’re working on is the low carbon, nickel-based superalloy OptiPowder M247LC, with high-temperature strength and corrosion resistance for use in aerospace and energy applications. Is production-grade OptiPowder Ni718 was recently qualified with INDO-MIM for binder jet applications, which shows that reclaimed powders are actually capable of delivering certified quality. Also, a few weeks before Formnext, the company unveiled its Direct Powder Feeder, which reclaims unused AM powder and feeds it back into the atomization process, thus closing the loop between the two technologies.

“Attendees will see firsthand how reclaimed materials and advanced atomization technologies are being applied at production scale—turning sustainability into measurable results,” Continuum wrote.

Learn more about how certified reclaimed powders and closed-loop systems can be applied at production scale at Booth E31, Hall 11.0.

ATO Premieres AI-Driven Atomizer, Powder Cleaning & Drying System

Speaking of atomization, ATO premiered a new generation of ultrasonic metal atomizers at Formnext, and added two additions to the platform. These new systems, ATO Sparq and ATO Pure, form a connected workflow, pairing advanced control software with redesigned hardware to enable stable, repeatable, high-quality spherical powders with low oxygen content and great flowability. They can be remotely monitored and coordinated, and available feedstock includes wire, scrap, rods, and ingots. Plus, multi-atomizer control can be used to support multi-material campaigns. When combined, organizations can design, produce, condition, and reuse their metal powder, all on-site.

The AI-driven ATO Sparq metal powder atomizer features automatic operation and materials intelligence. In order to reduce human operator load without losing consistency, the system guides alloy setup, and also manages recipes and controls atomization parameters in real time. Ultrasonic cleaning and drying device ATO Pure used for post-processing of metal powders. It’s said to be able to remove sub-5 µm fines and surface residues that cause issues in print stability and powder flowability, and then dries to target moisture in order to limit porosity and oxidation. The process enables native integration with the control stack and preserves particle morphology, making the cleaning and drying processes more repeatable. You can see both of these new ATO systems at Formnext today, Booth B21, Hall 11.0.

