3DPOD 293: Industrial Metal AM at AMEXCI with Edvin Resebo, CEO

Edvin Resebo has grown in LPBF as LPBF has grown, starting at Siemens and then the Alfred Nobel Science Park. Now he heads up AMEXCI, an effort to industrialize Additive Manufacturing. AMEXCI can design, optimize, test, and print parts from prototypes to volume production. Working across exacting industries, the firm is trying to take its partners Atlas Copco, Electrolux, ABB, Husqvarna, Hoganas, Saab, Scania, SKF, Stora Enso & Wartsila. But it works with other firms also in a collaborative approach that could be a method for other regions, clusters, or alliances to industrialize additive.

