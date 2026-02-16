3DPOD 293: Industrial Metal AM at AMEXCI with Edvin Resebo, CEO

Edvin Resebo has grown in LPBF as LPBF has grown, starting at Siemens and then the Alfred Nobel Science Park. Now he heads up AMEXCI, an effort to industrialize Additive Manufacturing. AMEXCI can design, optimize, test, and print parts from prototypes to volume production. Working across exacting industries, the firm is trying to take its partners Atlas Copco, Electrolux, ABB, Husqvarna, Hoganas, Saab, Scania, SKF, Stora Enso & Wartsila. But it works with other firms also in a collaborative approach that could be a method for other regions, clusters, or alliances to industrialize additive.
This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by Continuum Powders, industry leaders in sustainable metal powder production. From aerospace to energy, Continuum delivers high-performance powders made from reclaimed materials without compromising quality.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.
You May Also Like
Scaling Beyond 10 Printers: When Support Becomes a Bottleneck
The leap to industrial-scale 3D printing is a support problem, not a hardware problem. A 3D print farm is a centralized facility that uses a large number of 3D printers...
Reshoring Requires Rules of Engagement
Reshoring manufacturing in the U.S. is a stated national priority. Policymakers, industry leaders, and defense planners agree that domestic production capacity is essential for economic resilience, national security, and long-term...
When a Factory Stops Being a Building and Starts Being a Machine
Metal manufacturing still carries the layout and logic of an older industrial age. Most factories run as a collection of isolated disciplines, each with its own equipment, staff, and data....
Bridging the Gap: 2D to 3D AI in Manufacturing
For decades, the early stages of manufacturing have been defined by a simple, frustrating trade-off: you can have it precise, or you can have it fast. AI just broke that...