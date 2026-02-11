AMS 2026

Uptool Emerges from Stealth

February 11, 2026 by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D SoftwareBusinessEditorials / OpinionsFeatured Stories
RAPID

Share this Article

Uptool has come out of stealth mode. The company has raised $6 million from prominent investors and hopes to become an indispensable tool for manufacturing. For now uptool is providing quoting software for small to medium manufacturing services.

By creating faster workflow software that automates calculations that have to be done by people, the company hopes to make small businesses more efficient. Small businesses are often bogged down by a lack of people, a few key people being nodes where a lot of processes come together, and lots of stupid work like responding to RFQ´s again and again. The small and versatile small business often struggles to cope with being overloaded or repetitive, tedious workflows. If those workflows also have to be carried out by your key finance person, Tom, or your CEO, Jane, and only they, critical people can be kept from sales, improving the business, and interacting with customers. Instead, they are bogged down by invoicing, filling out forms, or other rote work. This is painful for them and the business. Not only is it annoying, but it is also making a flexible firm less flexible and less able to improve itself.

Based in San Mateo and founded in 2024, Uptool has raised $6 million from notable VC’s Eclipse, Kleiner Perkins, Bessemer, and Khosla Ventures. The founder of Uptool is Velo3D founder Benny Buller, who said,

“We are building an AI platform to boost their business and bring their entire operations into the modern era. It’s been incredibly rewarding to see our initial customers rapidly grow their sales and free them from their desks so they can spend more time with their customers or on the shop floor manufacturing parts.”

The company gives people a tool that they can sign up for and reportedly set up in an hour. Quoting, revisions, and communications are available through dashboards with AI tools organizing CAD and other files, BOMs, and other key bits of data. At the same time, calculation tools are supposed to make quoting easier.

Velocity CNC CEO Nathan Dillon noted,

“I would spend hours a day quoting — time we don’t charge for, Uptool has enabled me to cut my quoting time 10x in 2025, contributing to my biggest sales year to date – more than double the previous year.”

The other founder is Alex Huckstepp, previously of Machina Labs, Arris, Digital Alloys, and Carbon.

Eclipse partner Charly Mwangi explained,

“Nearly 98% of U.S. manufacturing firms are SMBs — representing over 40% of the industrial workforce — but their capacity is fragmented and largely invisible, Uptool digitizes this long tail of manufacturers, injecting speed and transparency into the supply chain. That’s the only way reindustrialization actually scales.”

An AI-powered Salesforce, but for manufacturing, sounds like a tempting play. There is real pain, waste, and annoyance at small firms around quoting and communication management. Often, many RFPs/RFQs receive fewer responses than they should, and firms are often unable to quote on or respond to all opportunities. By making CEOs themselves more efficient and lightening their workload, the firm places itself closer to money and the decision maker. Paul will decide if he wants to pay this fee. If Paul’s workload decreases, he decides to purchase the tool and picks up the phone when someone calls. This means that Uptool’s uptake could be quick. The tool could also be highly cost-effective since it is meant to be a bridgehead to more complex value-added products that will connect the client to more tools.

The company can afford to be a great tool at low cost as long as it becomes the connective tissue for machine shops and manufacturers. Once it is, it can become very sticky and difficult to dislodge. Then it can slowly offer more sophisticated tools at higher rates and make a mint. It’s beautiful, a great play. I really hope that this tool goes on to make it easier for small manufacturers to become more efficient and win.

Tagged with:

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Craftcloud FirstMold Xometry

Share this Article

Recent News

CASF: A Green Surface Finishing Technology for AM Hard Metal Alloys and Fatigue Improvement

Material Hybrid Manufacturing is 3D Printing Conformal Batteries for Drones

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D PrintingBusinessFeatured StoriesGeneral IndustryNorth America

ABCorp Builds on Five Years of 3D Printing Experience with 60,000-Square-Foot Facility

ABCorp 3D was established in 2020, but the parent company, which originated under the name American Banknote Company, started out in 1795 as “the first official engraver of the U.S....

January 13, 2026
3D Printing3D Printing ResearchBioprintingConstruction 3D PrintingEnergyMedical 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingScience & TechnologySustainability

Top 10 Moonshot Ideas for 3D Printing’s Future

As the year comes to a close, it’s clear that additive manufacturing (AM) is entering a new phase. Costs are falling, supply chains are changing, government spending is rising, and...

December 31, 2025
3D Printing3D Printing ResearchBusinessElectronicsEnergyEuropeNorth AmericaOceania

3D Printing News Briefs, August 27, 2025: Executives, Microelectronic Cooling, & More

We’ll focus on business in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, starting with 3D Systems’ new Chief Financial Officer and the expansions to Carbon’s global leadership team. Titomic sold a D623...

August 27, 2025
3D Printing3D Printing ResearchElectronicsEnergyMetal 3D PrintingNorth AmericaScience & Technology

Researchers Use LPBF 3D Printed Component to Improve Bacteria-Based Battery’s Power Output

According to a report by AM Research, the 3D electronics printing (3DEP) market is estimated to experience major growth in the coming years, with total market value expected to reach...

August 4, 2025
HP
HP Drone
Formnext 2026
Stratasys
HP Filament
YASHOBHOOMI New Delhi
AMR Webinar
D3DLIVE
Continuum Powders
IMTS
FacFox
AMR Software
AMR Dental
AMR Polymer Extrusion
3DPOD
AMUG

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 24-26, 2026

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides