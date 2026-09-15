HeyGears Reflex RS Turbo Sets a New Standard for Resin 3D Printing

When creating highly detailed resin prints, speed only matters if the finished result still captures the details that made the model worth printing in the first place.

The HeyGears Reflex RS Turbo is designed to combine high-efficiency resin 3D printing with precision, helping creators produce detailed models more efficiently without making print quality an afterthought.

From miniatures and action figures to collectibles and detailed prototypes, the Reflex RS Turbo brings together precise light control, and an automated workflow to make high-quality resin printing faster and more consistent.

High-Efficiency Printing That Adapts to the Model

The Reflex RS Turbo is built to support creators who are looking for one of the best 3D printers for high-efficiency production. The Reflex RS Turbo uses Dynamic Motion Algorithm 3.0 to optimize movement throughout the printing process. According to HeyGears testing, this technology can increase printing speed by up to 33% under specified conditions, while the resin 3D printer can achieve an average printing speed of approximately 4.5 seconds per layer in HeyGears test environments. By reducing unnecessary processing time and improving overall workflow efficiency, the Reflex RS Turbo helps creators move from design to finished parts faster.

Built for Fine Details and Consistent Results

Speed matters, but detail and consistency are what make the final print stand out. The Reflex RS Turbo features a 10.3-inch 8K Amber Screen with a 566:1 contrast ratio. Its optimized optical structure helps control transmitted light more precisely, supporting sharper edges, finer details, and smoother surfaces.

Precision continues beyond the screen. The printer uses a C5-grade Z-axis module for stable layer thickness, enhancing the surface smoothness and accuracy. Under HeyGears testing conditions, layer positioning errors can be controlled within 2 μm.

For creators comparing options for the best 3D printer for miniatures, fine-detail reproduction, dimensional consistency, printing speed, and ease of use are often important factors to consider. The Reflex RS Turbo is designed to bring these capabilities together in one system.

Made for Detailed Character Models

Miniatures, action figures, and collectibles can be demanding to print because they require fine surface details and careful reproduction of intricate designs. Small-scale models may require crisp textures and clearly defined features, while larger figures often include multiple parts that need to fit together accurately after printing.

For anyone choosing a 3D printer for action figures, miniatures, collectibles, and detailed prototypes, the Reflex RS Turbo combines precise light control with accurate mechanical movement, helping creators handle both the visual and dimensional requirements of detailed character models. Its 222 × 122 × 228 mm build volume also gives users room for multiple miniatures, larger collectibles, or several figure components in a single print.

An Easier Workflow from File to Print

High performance is more useful when it does not require constant manual adjustment. The Reflex RS Turbo is designed to simplify many of the steps that traditionally make resin printing more time-consuming.

Features such as floating screen auto-leveling, automatic model repair, smart auto supports, residue detection, and automatic resin refill help reduce repetitive setup and intervention. HeyGears Blueprint software also streamlines model preparation and preprocessing, helping users move from a digital file to printing with fewer manual steps. That means less time spent leveling, checking, adjusting, and troubleshooting, and more time focused on creating, testing, and finishing models.

For users who want greater material flexibility, Open Material Mode also provides additional control over printing parameters and resin options.

About HeyGears

HeyGears specializes in 3D printing and digital manufacturing, delivering precision production solutions across dental, rehabilitation, and consumer applications. From medical personalization to consumer innovation, we help restore, reshape, and reimagine what’s possible—making advanced manufacturing more accessible for everyone. To learn more about HeyGears products, visit the HeyGears Store or contact contact@heygears.com.

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