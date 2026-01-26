Nano Dimension Previews Q4 Revenue Above Guidance as U.S. Redomiciling Advances

After months of relatively limited public information about its long-term direction, Nano Dimension (Nasdaq: NNDM) has surfaced with an update: stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue, progress on a strategic alternatives review, and confirmation that it is in the process of moving its corporate home to the United States.

The company expects fourth-quarter 2025 revenue between $35 million and $35.5 million, exceeding its prior guidance of $31.5 million to $33.5 million. While the revenue beat itself is noteworthy, other parts of the company’s financial position are just as important.

For example, cash and cash equivalents are not the whole picture of a company’s health, but they are an important one. Historically, Nano Dimension reported cash and deposits well above $800 million at its peak in December 2023, though that balance has declined over time as the company funded operations, acquisitions, and restructuring. By the end of the third quarter of 2025, cash and cash equivalents were at roughly $299 million. While still very important by additive manufacturing standards, this number matters because it reflects how much freedom the company has to operate, make acquisitions, or absorb losses without raising outside capital. As of yet, Nano Dimension has not updated its cash balance, which is expected to be reported in the upcoming earnings news

According to the company, the fourth quarter results were driven mainly by strong performance in its Markforged and Essemtec product lines. Nano Dimension also pointed to steady demand across defense, aerospace, networking, automotive, and food and beverage, as customers move from testing digital manufacturing technologies to using them more in production.

Essemtec stood out as Nano Dimension expanded its reach in more global markets and continued improving its high-speed electronics assembly systems, which are used to place and assemble electronic components more efficiently.

Meanwhile, Markforged remained a core part of the business, supporting Nano Dimension’s position in industrial polymer and composite 3D printing. Management also pointed to better execution and tighter focus across the company, a priority since David Stehlin became CEO in September 2025.

Stehlin described the quarter as early evidence that the company’s tighter management approach is starting to work. He said Nano is spending less, operating more efficiently, and focusing on markets where customers are ready to use digital manufacturing in real production. The message was clear: Nano is trying to move away from being a broad collection of technologies and toward running the business with clearer priorities.

At the same time, bigger decisions about the company’s long-term direction are still unresolved. Nano Dimension is still reviewing its strategic options, a process the board is conducting with financial advisors Guggenheim Securities and Houlihan Lokey. The company has shared few details so far, saying only that it expects to provide updates during a future earnings call.

One of the more clear changes in the update is Nano Dimension’s move to make the United States its corporate home, a process that began on January 1, 2026. The company is shifting from foreign issuer status to U.S. domestic issuer status, which means it will now follow U.S. reporting rules. Nano expects to file its Form 10-K in the first quarter of 2026 and complete the transition in the first half of the year.

Becoming a U.S. domestic issuer requires more detailed disclosures and places the company under closer scrutiny, aligning the company more closely with U.S. reporting and governance standards.

Nano Dimension said it plans to discuss its Q4 and full-year 2025 results later this quarter.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.