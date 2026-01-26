AMS 2026

Nano Dimension Previews Q4 Revenue Above Guidance as U.S. Redomiciling Advances

11:30 am by Vanesa Listek 3D PrintingBusinessFeatured StoriesStocks
RAPID

Share this Article

After months of relatively limited public information about its long-term direction, Nano Dimension (Nasdaq: NNDM) has surfaced with an update: stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue, progress on a strategic alternatives review, and confirmation that it is in the process of moving its corporate home to the United States.

The company expects fourth-quarter 2025 revenue between $35 million and $35.5 million, exceeding its prior guidance of $31.5 million to $33.5 million. While the revenue beat itself is noteworthy, other parts of the company’s financial position are just as important.

For example, cash and cash equivalents are not the whole picture of a company’s health, but they are an important one. Historically, Nano Dimension reported cash and deposits well above $800 million at its peak in December 2023, though that balance has declined over time as the company funded operations, acquisitions, and restructuring. By the end of the third quarter of 2025, cash and cash equivalents were at roughly $299 million. While still very important by additive manufacturing standards, this number matters because it reflects how much freedom the company has to operate, make acquisitions, or absorb losses without raising outside capital. As of yet, Nano Dimension has not updated its cash balance, which is expected to be reported in the upcoming earnings news

Markforged FX10. Image courtesy of Markforged.

According to the company, the fourth quarter results were driven mainly by strong performance in its Markforged and Essemtec product lines. Nano Dimension also pointed to steady demand across defense, aerospace, networking, automotive, and food and beverage, as customers move from testing digital manufacturing technologies to using them more in production.

Essemtec stood out as Nano Dimension expanded its reach in more global markets and continued improving its high-speed electronics assembly systems, which are used to place and assemble electronic components more efficiently.

David Stehlin. Image courtesy of Nano Dimension.

Meanwhile, Markforged remained a core part of the business, supporting Nano Dimension’s position in industrial polymer and composite 3D printing. Management also pointed to better execution and tighter focus across the company, a priority since David Stehlin became CEO in September 2025.

Stehlin described the quarter as early evidence that the company’s tighter management approach is starting to work. He said Nano is spending less, operating more efficiently, and focusing on markets where customers are ready to use digital manufacturing in real production. The message was clear: Nano is trying to move away from being a broad collection of technologies and toward running the business with clearer priorities.

At the same time, bigger decisions about the company’s long-term direction are still unresolved. Nano Dimension is still reviewing its strategic options, a process the board is conducting with financial advisors Guggenheim Securities and Houlihan Lokey. The company has shared few details so far, saying only that it expects to provide updates during a future earnings call.

3D printed board. Image courtesy of Nano Dimension.

One of the more clear changes in the update is Nano Dimension’s move to make the United States its corporate home, a process that began on January 1, 2026. The company is shifting from foreign issuer status to U.S. domestic issuer status, which means it will now follow U.S. reporting rules. Nano expects to file its Form 10-K in the first quarter of 2026 and complete the transition in the first half of the year.

Becoming a U.S. domestic issuer requires more detailed disclosures and places the company under closer scrutiny, aligning the company more closely with U.S. reporting and governance standards.

Nano Dimension said it plans to discuss its Q4 and full-year 2025 results later this quarter.

Tagged with:

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Craftcloud FirstMold Xometry

Share this Article

Recent News

Critical Alloy Powder Manufacturing: CAPP Prioritizes AM Feedstocks and Advances U.S. Materials Leadership

3DPOD 290: 3D Printing Since 1993 with Rajeev Kulkarni, Axtra3D

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingBusinessEditorials / Opinions

The AM Adoption Problem No One Models

Through its short history, Additive Manufacturing has been presented to the investment community as a classic high growth technology story. Manufacturing is a multi-trillion-dollar market. Even a small percentage looks...

January 20, 2026
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsConstruction 3D Printing

3DPOD 289: 3D Printing Concrete with Andreas Gallmetzer, Progress Group

In this episode of the 3DPOD, we sit down with Andreas Gallmetzer, Head of 3D Concrete Printing at Progress Maschinen & Automation AG. Gallmetzer shares his professional journey and offers...

January 20, 2026
3D PrintingBusinessExclusive InterviewsStocks

Printing Money Episode 35: Notable VC and M&A Deals, with Arno Held and Alex Kingsbury

Welcome to Printing Money Episode 35 and let us be the last to wish you a happy new year. For this episode Danny is joined by Arno Held (Managing Partner,...

January 19, 2026
3D Printing

3DPOD 288: 3D Printing Democratization in the Age of YouTube, with Stefan Hermann, CNC Kitchen

Stefan Hermann is an engineer who spent 15 years at Liebherr Aerospace and Transportation. Rather surprisingly, he switched from making LPBF landing gear components possible & simulation to having his...

January 12, 2026
Continuum Powders
FacFox
Stratasys
IMTS
D3DLIVE
HP Produce Locally
AMR Polymer Extrusion
AMR Software
AMR Dental
3DPOD
AMUG

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 24-26, 2026

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides