New CEO To Lead Strategic Overhaul at Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension (Nasdaq: NNDM) has a new CEO and is launching a formal review of strategic alternatives. The Israeli-American 3D printing company announced today that Ofir Baharav has been ousted as CEO, and board member Dave Stehlin is stepping in as the new chief executive.

A board member since February 2025, Stehlin is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran with over four decades of experience leading public and private tech companies. Now he has taken on the task of refocusing a company after months of M&A activity and internal shifts.

The company has also retained financial advisors Guggenheim Securities and Houlihan Lokey to guide the strategic review process aimed at “maximizing shareholder value.” That could mean anything, including restructuring or divesting key assets. This is one of the clearest signs that Nano Dimension is preparing for some big changes.

“I am honored to lead Nano Dimension at this critical moment and provide a clear direction for our future,” said Stehlin. “I recognize that Nano Dimension has been going through a very challenging period, but we now have a strong understanding of the value we can unlock through a clear focus on fiscal responsibility and targeted growth opportunities.”

A Turning Point

Today’s development is part of a broader shift at Nano Dimension. In 2024, it’s then-CEO Yoav Stern was ousted following a boardroom battle that was widely reported. His departure followed the failed acquisition attempt to take over Stratasys, which ended after months of back and forth. Julien Lederman, who had briefly stepped in as interim CEO following Stern’s departure, resigned from his role as Chief Product Officer in July 2025.

Under Stern’s leadership, Nano Dimension had pursued consolidation, using its cash reserves to acquire companies like DeepCube, Essemtec, and NanoFabrica. But some analysts and industry experts said the company’s push to buy other companies didn’t seem very clear or focused. In the end, the board seemed to agree.

When Ofir Baharav took over as interim CEO, there was some hope that Nano Dimension might start heading in a more focused direction. But the company continued to face challenges. Desktop Metal sued Nano Dimension to force it to complete the merger. In March 2025, a Delaware court ordered Nano Dimension to go through with it, and they did — acquiring the company for $179.3 million. Let’s not forget that Desktop Metal’s market valuation once peaked near $2.5 billion during its 2020 SPAC merger with Trine Acquisition Corp., which took the company public on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker “DM.”

Nano Dimension then assessed the business, but the situation quickly deteriorated for Desktop Metal as financial debts mounted. By July, the company had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The move came with legal complications of its own. The law firm Quinn Emanuel, which represented Desktop Metal in the merger suit, alleges it’s still owed up to $90 million in fees and has filed its own lawsuit.

Eventually, Arc Impact stepped in to acquire key assets from Desktop Metal and ExOne in a bankruptcy deal worth just $7 million.

Some of the big names in 3D printing are now being acquired and losing market value. That’s putting more pressure on others like Nano Dimension to rethink their direction. No one wants to be next. In fact, we could even think that they are trying to avoid a “Desktop Metal domino effect.”

According to Chairman of the Board Robert Pons, the leadership change and launch of a formal strategic review are intended to rebuild confidence and position the company for long-term value creation.

“Dave’s proven track record of value creation and deep and broad technology industry expertise will be invaluable as we navigate this transition and pursue a path to maximize shareholder value through our strategic review process,” expressed Pons.

Strategic reviews can include plenty of possibilities; however, the company has not outlined any specific plans, but it has brought on Guggenheim Securities and Houlihan Lokey to guide the process.

For now, the company said it continues to focus on digital manufacturing solutions for key industries like defense, aerospace, automotive, electronics, and medical devices. In an industry where hype has often outpaced reality, today’s leadership change shows that even experienced companies have to keep adjusting their strategies.

