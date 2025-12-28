AMS 2026

Lucky 7: Free 3D Printed Models to Help You Welcome the New Year

December 28, 2025 by Sarah Saunders
Last week was Christmas, and in just a few days, it will be New Year’s Eve, and then New Year’s Day. 2025 will end, and 2026 will begin. Out with the old and in with the new, right? Prosperity, new chances, renewal…these all come to mind when you think about welcoming a new year. Luck is another one, and there are all kinds of New Year’s luck traditions around the world, from eating 12 grapes at midnight and carrying cash in your pocket to being the first to enter your home after midnight on New Year’s Day. While putting together my annual list of fun, free 3D prints for New Year’s Eve, I found a few good luck charms. So I decided to run with that theme, and capped the number of options at “lucky 7.”

Lucky Charm 1 cent coin

In many European and Asian cultures, pigs are considered lucky, and are popular symbols of happiness, prosperity, and good fortune. So I thought this cute “lucky charm” pig print by Thingiverse user MH-3DP was a perfect choice for my list. It was printed with 15% infill and 0.2 mm layer height, 100% flow, and three wall lines using a 0.4 mm nozzle.

“Give the gift of happiness for the new year! Simply combine a 1 euro cent coin with this 3D print and put a smile on someone’s face!”

It would probably be easy to scale this up or down if you wanted to use a different coin in the middle.

Lucky Charm 2026

Cults3D user hazer88 shared these three horseshoes “as lucky charms for the new year.” Printed with 0.16 layer height and 60-80% infill, just scale these as you wish to create something as large as wall art to something as small as a keychain.

Year of the Horse 2026 New Year Coin

While the Chinese New Year doesn’t begin until mid-February of 2026, people are already starting to discuss and focus on the Year of the Fire Horse. This includes Thingiverse user two_d_man, who shared this 3D printed horse coin, as well as the 3D printed dragon coin I wrote about in 2024. He used a Prusa I3 MK3S to print the coin with no rafts or supports, 15% infill, and 0.2 mm resolution, and included the PrusaSlicer G-code in addition to the STL file.

“Print this with changes of color for the head and tail side.”

2026 New Year’s Glasses

You can’t celebrate New Year’s Eve without those fun party glasses in the shape of the coming year, and Thingiverse user Christian_Kirk definitely delivered with this stylish pair! He explained that there’s a simple way to print these glasses, and a fancy way. For the simple way, each model has a flat side, which should be placed flat on the build plate to easily print without supports. If you have a “fancy bed” and want to texture the front of your glasses, place the front and the sides with the text flat to the build plate, but use supports, because the numbers and text are protruding.

What to print?

  • 1x Left.stl

  • 1x Right.stl

  • 1x either of the glasses:

    • Glasses_S-M.stl: small/medium (125 mm wide).

    • Glasses_L-XL.stl: large/extra large (145 mm wide).”

2026 New Year Headband/Party Crown

Another great party accessory is this 2026 headband by Cults3D user barbasucia. Designed to be lightweight and comfortable to wear, and easy to print, this one does not require supports, and fits an average adult head, though you can scale it down to 90% for kids. The infill should be 15-20%, and 0.2 mm layer height usually works best. PLA is a good material choice, and you can either print in one color, or swap out the filament for the text layers to “create a stunning two-tone look.”

“Get ready to ring in the new year with style! This “Happy 2026″ Party Tiara is the perfect accessory for your New Year’s Eve (NYE) celebration, photo booth, or family gathering.”

Champagne Cup Holder for Bottles

For the big toast at midnight, this champagne flute holder by Cults3D user alexdestoga is a must-have party accessory.

“Carefully and elegantly designed, this stand combines functionality and aesthetics to enhance your festive moments.”

Stranger Things – Keychain

As I mentioned in my Christmas 3D prints post, we’ve all been waiting three long years for the final season of the hit Netflix show Stranger Things, and it’s finally here! The first four episodes came out the day before Thanksgiving, while the next three arrived the evening of Christmas.

Because the final episode (which the Duffer Brothers should really just call a movie because it’s over 2 hours long) drops on New Year’s Eve, the last print on this list, lucky number 7, is a Stranger Things keychain by Cults3D user sniper0023, meant for “printing in color on a single layer.”

#LetSteveLive

From the 3DPrint.com team, have a safe and happy New Year’s Eve, and as always, happy 3D printing!

