All I Want for Christmas is You…and Some 3D Printed Ornaments

Deck the halls with 3D printing, fa la la la la, la la la la…that’s right, it’s almost Christmas! The weather outside here in the Midwest is certainly frightening, but I’m warming up with hot chocolate, good cheer, and searching for fun holiday-themed prints and presents. Check out my top 10 favorite free 3D prints I found on popular design repositories!

I don’t know about you, but I am terrible at wrapping, so I stick with gift bags whenever I possibly can. But Thingiverse user lfoulds may have made the wrapping experience a lot easier with this handy tape helper! You can pre-cut 10 pieces of 4cm-long tape, which is really helpful when you’re trying to hold the wrapping paper closed with your other hand. lfoulds noticed that some other 3D printed tape dispensers collapsed under the weight of too much filament, and came up with a solution.

“This one is chunky and but I hollowed it out to maintain strength while saving on filament. I printed it upside down on my Mark 4 so that it doesn’t require supports and it printed out beautifully.”

You could definitely use that tape helper to wrap up this lovely candle holder for someone special! This winter-inspired print, by Cults3D user elfikizkaya, emits a soft light, and is perfect for tea lights and other decorative home lighting.

“The geometric snowflake cutouts create a soft and cozy light effect, perfect for winter decoration and festive home projects.”

Speaking of snowflakes, this set by Cults3D user CathrinsKreativwerkstatt is a beautiful, minimalist winter decoration. They’re lightweight, and easy to store, so you can use them multiple times. You could use a string, ribbon, or suction cup to attach the 3D printed snowflakes to your walls, windows, and even your Christmas tree. PLA is the recommended material for these snowflakes, with a suggested infill of 15-20%, 0.2mm infill, flat orientation, and no supports required.

“During the winter months, windows, walls, and corners often appear bare. Small, understated decorative elements can add accents without cluttering the room.”

This pretty pair of festive 3D printed earrings by Cults3D user DanTech is super cute! There’s not much information about it, but I think it would be fun to print these in many different colors and give them to all your friend with pierced ears.

Make every room of the house feel like Christmas with these candy cane snowmen…every room that contains something metal, that is, because these are magnets, and I love them. MyMiniFactory user NerdMaker said it would also make a great Christmas gift topper, or an ornament for your tree or wreath. This print requires a printer with a minimum build volume of 110 x 110 x 110mm.

“The Snowman Candy Cane has a hole in the back to fit a 5×2 mm magnet: amzn.to/3KOuqWx“

This is a really cool decoration idea if you find yourself with no tree and plenty of time on your hands, but, as MyMiniFactory user 3DFreeman said, “3D Printer, Filament & Will to Live not included.” If you print and build the full tree (one of each of the separate trunk sections), it’s a little less than one meter tall, but as this is a modular project, you can make it taller or shorter if you so choose. For the full tree, made up of nine trunk prints, you’ll need a connector between each of the three sections. This project includes three different bases, two different stars for the top of the tree, and four different types of leaves.

“Each trunk can hold up to 12 “leaves” and they can be rotated when inserted and should be a fairly tight fit. I did a lot of testing to fine tune this, but obviously there are a million different printers out there, so it you need adjustments, use your slicer and scale in tiny increments,” 3DFreeman explained. “The F type leaves are what I used for the pictured tree and work well for hanging decorations off, but I included some alternatives, the S & R types. The L type leaves are more of a blank for you to do your own design, or if you want just to make a big plant unrelated to the holiday season.”

This set of ornaments, from Thingiverse user Immabanana, is for you all gym rats out there! Afraid you’ll be tempted by too many holiday sweets this year? Hang these on the tree for motivation! Frosty the Swoleman prints with a 0.2mm layer height, and the Happy Holi-gains and Merry Liftmas weights need a 0.14mm layer height. The Jingle Kettlebells also print with a 0.2mm layer height, 0% infill, and will need supports; to make these extra merry, tie them together with ribbon!

“Frosty and Weight Plates sliced for fewer color changes.”

Here’s another model without much practical printing information, but it was so cute, I couldn’t leave it off the list. This sliding pocket puzzle by Pinshape user 18 Puzzle is a great brainteaser for all ages, offering “just enough of a challenge for even the small kids to enjoy.”

“So, make Santa print your copy of this Xmas pocket game, and let it become your puzzle retreat during the holiday season. Ho-ho-ho!”

Unless you’ve been living under a rock (like I was, until a friend who’s a middle school teacher clued me in), you’ve probably been unable to escape one of the year’s defining memes: the nonsensical refrain of “6-7!” As I am not Gen Alpha, I have tried and failed to understand why this is funny. But perhaps my teenage nieces will think I’m cool if I hang this simple 67 ornament by Thingiverse user C08M2307r25 on my tree?

Speaking of the cultural zeitgeist, another biggie in 2025 has been the final season of the hit Netflix show Stranger Things. We’ve waited three long years, and the last episodes are finally arriving! Because the Duffer Brothers want to hold us hostage over the holiday season, the first four came out the day before Thanksgiving, and the next three drop on Christmas Day. So I think it’s entirely appropriate to include this Demogorgon print by Thingiverse user adamnant in my roundup. It comes in four different poses, but the fourth is only available on his Patreon.

“I had originally read “Huge” when looking at the size and made this fellow sized for a 75mm baseplate and then realized in this adventure they’re medium… So I fixed that and added 50mm versions as well,” adamnant wrote. “For FDM printing I think on the Huge variants you can get away with printing them upright – otherwise you should tilt them 90 degrees onto their backs. For resin printing the usual 45 degree tilt backwards and auto supports should be fine. The key parts to watch for are the fingers which are small enough that they could snap on you when removing supports or if the mini takes a tumble.”

I lied in the title of this article. All I really want for Christmas is for Steve Harrington to live.

Happy holidays from the 3DPrint.com team, and as always, happy 3D printing!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.