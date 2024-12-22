Cheers to 2025: 3D Printing for New Year’s Eve

It’s almost time to put 2024 behind you, and say hello to 2025! Do you prefer to dress up in your fanciest duds and dance the new year in, or would you rather be at home in your flannel pajamas without a crowd? No matter how you celebrate, we think 3D printing can help make your New Year’s Eve celebration even better! You still have over a week before the big countdown, so there’s plenty of time to print some decorations and other party accoutrements. We’ve made things even easier by putting together a brief list of some fun, festive NYE prints for you!
New Year’s Eve Coasters
House parties are fun, but water rings on your coffee table sure aren’t. Just make sure all of your guests have one of these simple New Year’s Eve coasters by Cults 3D user ShapeForge, and you won’t have to worry! This “easy and fast” mode was printed with PLA and a 0.4 nozzle.
Party Noisemaker
Something else you can give all of your guests, friends, and children is this 3D printed noisemaker by Pinshape user Works By Solo. This is a redesigned print with a new clicker design and loud sound chamber. 4-5 U.S. pennies should be used as the weight inside the chamber and should snap right in. The noisemaker prints without a raft or supports, at 15% infill and 0.2 layer thickness. Because the clicker wears out first, it’s a “separate replaceable piece.”
“The circular tabs are only there to help sticking to the build platform. Break them off then file or sand rough edges. The clicker should fit snug in the T-slot. The T-slot in the main housing may need to be filed or trimmed to allow the clicker to slide in. The spacer goes in above the gear with it’s beveled edge up, away from gear. Handle goes in the top, out the bottom. You should hear a click when it fits into the gear.”
Start 2025 with Our Unique 2025 Cookie Cutter!
It’s always fun when baked goods match the theme, and that will be no problem with this bold 3D printed 2025 cookie cutter by Thingiverse user enessberberr. This was printed on a Creality K1, with a 20% infill and no rafts or supports. PLA was used, which enessberberr says is safe “as long as it’s not left in direct sunlight,” but it’s never a bad idea to err on the side of caution and use a solvent to smooth the surface of the cookie cutter, then apply a food-safe coating.
“Whether you’re baking for a New Year’s Eve party or adding a little celebration to your home, this cookie cutter will help you craft beautifully shaped cookies that embody the spirit of the new year. Make your baking stand out with a design that’s as unique as your celebration!”
Text Flip: Snake – 2025
The Chinese New Year doesn’t start until the end of January, but you can start celebrating the Year of the Snake now with this print by Cults 3D user master__printer. It’s part of a larger New Year collection of text flip prints, and comes with three STL files. The layer height for this model is 0.2, and while 10% infill is “appropriate,” you can print with 0% as well. The most important thing to remember is that you will need supports for this one.
“Scale it to the appropriate printer size, but print it big! The bigger the better for easier support removal!”
Happy New Year Diadem
No matter how you choose to celebrate New Year’s Eve, you’ll definitely look the part with this “Happy New Year” headband by Thingiverse user SjoCo. This is a remix of a 2014 diadem by user Cadplast, with the Christmas star by user anordvall added, and Grobold font.
Fireworks Bottle Holder
I don’t know of any other holiday, save the Fourth of July, where fireworks often play as big of a part in the celebration as they do on New Year’s Eve. A bottle rocket is a small type of firework known as a skyrocket, which uses a solid-fuel rocket shoot up into the sky and let off its loud and/or colorful effects. This 3D printed stand by Thingiverse user MacNero, which can easily be printed overnight, can be used to stabilize a bottle rocket “up to <86mm in diameter,” so it doesn’t accidentally tip over and cause an accident. V1 of this model was printed with 0.28 mm layers and 20% infill at 60 mm/s, and V2 only uses 15% infill, which helps save on filament usage. MacNero also created V3 of this fireworks bottle holder, but hasn’t printed it himself yet, so wishes you “Happy testing!”
“After printing V2, I thought that this part should be stable enough to protect a bottle from tipping over even without the top ring. So I quickly removed the top ring and made the file available here as well. According to Cura, V3 only requires about 93g of filament and should therefore be able to save even more printing time.”
Please be very careful when using fireworks!
We wish you a safe and Happy New Year’s Eve, and happy 3D printing, as always!
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing Industry Grows 9% YoY in Q3 2024, Despite Hardware Sales Slowdown
According to its most recent “3DP/AM Market Insights: Q3 2024” report, Additive Manufacturing Research (AM Research) estimates that the third quarter of 2024 saw the 3D printing market reach $3.47...
Printing Money Episode 24: Q3 2024 Earnings Review with Troy Jensen, Cantor Fitzgerald
Welcome to Printing Money Episode 24. Troy Jensen, Managing Director of Cantor Fitzgerald, joins Danny Piper, Managing Partner at NewCap Partners, once again as it is time to review the...
3D Printing Financials: Nano Dimension’s Q3 Success Meets Activist Opposition
With its best third quarter ever, Nano Dimension (Nasdaq: NNDM) proves that smart investments and tighter operations can deliver big results—even in a tough market. The Israeli-based company ended Q3...
Formnext 2024 Day Four: Placid
Day four is calmer than the others, offering the perfect soothing atmosphere to reflect on the week. It’s also an excellent opportunity to explore stands and engage in deeper conversations...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.