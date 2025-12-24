3D Printing News Briefs, December 24, 2025: Investment, Acoustic Guitar, Toys for Tots, & More

In this Christmas Eve edition of 3D Printing News Briefs, we’re sharing joy and good news, starting with Nanoscribe’s exciting machine milestone! Moving on, New York’s governor is investing $32 million in an applied technology facility at SUNY Delhi, a college student 3D printed an acoustic guitar, and an elementary school teacher made a 3D printed prosthetic hand for one of his students. Finally, middle school students in Alaska are 3D printing toys to spread Christmas cheer.

Nanoscribe Announces Milestone Sale of 400th System

High-precision 3D microfabrication company Nanoscribe, a Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) spin-out that was recently integrated into the Lab14 Group, celebrated its 18th year of operation in 2025 with an exciting milestone: the sale of its 400th system. Additionally, the German company reports a definite increase in industrial demand for its Photonic Professional and Quantum X printers, especially in photonics packaging and optics manufacturing. Nanoscribe is a pioneer of two-photon polymerization (2PP) technology, and built on the technology to also roll out aligned 2-photon lithography (A2PL) and 2GL grayscale printing. Initially, its technology was used more for fundamental and applied science and exploratory research, but this year, industrial customers made up an increasing share of its business, with every third system delivered to industry. With sustained investments in innovation and customer-centric organizational excellence, allocating over 35% of its workforce to continued R&D, and a year of strong growth, Nanoscribe is expecting to continue this momentum.

“Reaching 400 systems sold is more than a numerical milestone – it reflects the trust our customers place in Nanoscribe as a long-term technology partner. We are seeing strong and growing interest from both application-oriented research and industry. This underscores a clear market pull for our products, especially in optics manufacturing and photonics packaging,” said Martin Hermatschweiler, CEO and Co-Founder of Nanoscribe. “With our turnkey process-line solutions, we are enabling customers to move from a few prototypes to scalable production.”

$32 Million Investment in SUNY Delhi’s Applied Technology Facility

This month, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $32 million investment into a new 15,000-square-foot Applied Technology Facility at SUNY Delhi, scheduled to open in 2030 to support the mechatronics program. Many skilled trades and applied technology industries are experiencing a major workforce shortage these days. The interdisciplinary engineering field of mechatronics integrates electrical and mechanical engineering, control systems, and computer science, and qualified people that have been trained in this field could help fill those jobs. SUNY Delhi’s mechatronics program prepares students for careers in advanced manufacturing, including CADD, machining, robotics, and 3D printing. At the new facility, the university will offer advanced manufacturing training to shore up an already strong workforce pipeline of trained individuals ready to step into open positions in the Southern Tier. In addition to updating the mechatronics program to increase student access to high-demand manufacturing careers, SUNY Delhi will also use the investment to transform its North-Hall into the new Applied Technology Facility, supporting the program and other applied technology disciplines.

“We are deeply grateful to Governor Hochul, Chancellor King, and our partners at Empire State Development for their vision and leadership in making this transformational investment possible,” said SUNY Delhi President Mary Bonderoff. “The new Applied Technology Facility will open doors for students across New York to pursue careers in in-demand fields such as advanced manufacturing. At SUNY Delhi, we take pride in preparing students to step directly into essential, well-paying careers that strengthen our regional economy. This project is a major step forward for our campus, our community, and workforce development in the Southern Tier.”

Mechanical Engineering Student Makes 3D Printed Acoustic Guitar

Timothy Tran, a junior at Binghamton University, State University of New York (SUNY) majoring in mechanical engineering, has been a guitarist since his senior year of high school, and found his dad’s old guitar over the summer. It wasn’t playable, but Tran had been looking for a way to use his engineering skills, and began designing a prototype based on his dad’s instrument. Most 3D printed guitars are electric, but Tran took on an even bigger challenge by 3D printing an acoustic model. Working with William E. Schiesser, a lecturer at the School of Computing, Tran spent weeks measuring the dimensions of his dad’s vintage guitar to get the design just right, modeling the new version in Fusion 360 and printing it out of thermoplastsic filament on a Prusa MK4. Because the printer is only 10″ x 10″, pieces like the fretboard had to be split up, and using a special connecting plate, the pieces were put together with a press-fit method. While the guitar works, it’s not quite ready for the stage yet, so Tran and Schiesser are working on a second prototype. Eventually, they hope to make their design accessible to people who can’t afford to buy high-end instruments; Tran’s guitars only cost $25-30 to print, including filament, strings, and tuning pegs.

“If it were to become something really successful, I want it to be just something that can be free access for everyone. Growing up, we didn’t have that much money … so if it’s just something that’s easy and accessible for people who need it, I think that’d be really cool,” Tran said.

For me, the best part of this story is how excited Tran’s father was about the project. Once he finished the prototype, Tran gave it to his dad first, who texted all of his siblings once he’d had the chance to play it!

STEAM Teacher 3D Prints Prosthetic Hand for Elementary Student

Scott Johnson, a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics) educator in Glasgow, Kentucky, works with students from kindergarten through sixth grade, and 3D printing is part of his curriculum. He has a special bond with Jackson Farmer, a Red Cross Elementary School student who was born without a right hand, and decided to try making a working prosthetic for the 4th grader, who often wore a silicone hand with no functionality. He spent a year developing and iterating the design, partnering with the online E-Nable volunteer community that makes low-cost and free 3D printed prosthetics for kids and adults with limb differences. The final version took 25 hours to print in the school’s STEAM lab, cost around $25, and was assembled in four hours. The lightweight prosthetic, with interior foam and rubber fingertips, doesn’t use electronics: fishing line attaches the fingers to the hand, and a fulcrum lever helps them move when Jackson moves his wrist. It gives the boy newfound freedom, and is also a great learning experience, as new pieces can be printed in the school lab; Jackson has already helped reprint a thumb for his prosthetic.

Johnson, who was named the 2025 Kentucky Teacher of the Year, said, “In the end, Jackson will be able to do all this work without me. “All of my students, all of their backgrounds and their different ability levels, can create in our space.”

Students & Toys for Tots in Alaska Partner to 3D Print Christmas Gifts

Speaking of 3D printing for kids, students at Delta Junior High (DJH) in Alaska are partnering for the second year with the Fort Greely Fire Department Toys for Tots program to make sure 27 children have something fun under the tree this Christmas. Staff member Norman Cosgrove has eight 3D printers in the school’s Fab Lab that are dedicated to Toys for Tots, and the whole undertaking is a major team effort. His 11 aides, or “staff” as Cosgrove calls them, have been printing out hundreds of pieces all month, like a Noah’s Ark with multiple animals, chess pieces, and even a truck with moving parts. A group of high school students is 3D printing the many requested fidget spinners. Several of the intended Toys for Tots recipients requested non-3D printed items like winter hats and coats, so the students raised money at their Christmas dance to purchase these items. Cosgrove’s room is also home to a small school store, which students use to raise money to buy filament, and learn a little something as well.

“I’ve learned how to configure change. You hear all the time how people can’t figure out how to give change. It’s all part of learning how to manage and handle money,” said DJH student Zachery Dohadwala.

What a heartwarming project!

