3DPOD 283: 3D Printed Suppressors with Sean Bernstein, Irregular Design Group

3D printed suppressors are one of the largest and fastest-growing applications in 3D printing. Our colleague Scott Dunham first wrote a report on suppressors in 2017, before the boom, and we released another in 2024. But why exactly are suppressors in demand? And how does one make a good suppressor? To answer that, we spoke with Sean Bernstein, a former US Special Forces soldier with over 12 years of service in the Marine Corps. We talk about his remarkable journey to mastering CNC and 3D Printing. We learn a lot about suppressor design and what is important about suppressors. His company, Irregular Design Group, is using OneClick 3D printers to make an outstanding suppressor, and the future looks bright.
