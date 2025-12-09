AMS 2026

3DPOD 283: 3D Printed Suppressors with Sean Bernstein, Irregular Design Group

December 9, 2025 by Joris Peels 3D PrintingMetal 3D Printing
3D printed suppressors are one of the largest and fastest-growing applications in 3D printing. Our colleague Scott Dunham first wrote a report on suppressors in 2017, before the boom, and we released another in 2024. But why exactly are suppressors in demand? And how does one make a good suppressor? To answer that, we spoke with Sean Bernstein, a former US Special Forces soldier with over 12 years of service in the Marine Corps. We talk about his remarkable journey to mastering CNC and 3D Printing. We learn a lot about suppressor design and what is important about suppressors. His company, Irregular Design Group, is using OneClick 3D printers to make an outstanding suppressor, and the future looks bright.

This episode of the 3DPOD is sponsored by EOS, a leading global partner for industrial 3D printing solutions in both metal and polymer. With decades of additive manufacturing expertise, technologies and partnerships, EOS empowers customers to innovate, differentiate and shape the future of manufacturing. 

 

