The Blueprint for Industrial Serial Production

Lithoz is kicking off the 2026 trade fair season with a powerful showcase of real-world applications of ceramic AM serial production capabilities alongside new material upgrades.

The company is stepping into the spotlight at RAPID+TCT and ceramitec 2026, showcasing a compelling vision for the future of ceramic 3D printing in serial production. Their portfolio spans a remarkable range of industries, from aerospace and semiconductors to GreenTech, MedTech, and dental applications – illustrating how advanced ceramics are reshaping multiple sectors with precision and performance.

At the heart of Lithoz’s innovation lies Lithography-based Ceramic Manufacturing (LCM), a technology that serves as a robust backbone for high-performance ceramic additive manufacturing. Supported by a global network of expert LCM contract manufacturers, Lithoz offers a solid blueprint for how to fully tap into the potential of high-performance ceramic AM.

RAPID+TCT will see Lithoz’s booth (1721) become a showcase of cutting-edge applications. Among the medical and dental standout exhibits are hydroxyapatite cranial and zygomatic implants, alongside ear ossicle implants, each a testament to the superior qualities of LCM ceramics. These implants are patient-specific, biocompatible, and bioresorbable, boasting thermal properties that surpass those of conventional titanium alternatives.

Adding to this, Lithoz unveils its latest material breakthrough: medical-grade Alumina-toughened Zirconia (ATZ). The world’s first 3D-printed ceramic earmolds for hearing aids, produced in series by German service provider CADdent and designed by Swiss specialist OC GmbH, demonstrate how ATZ combines biocompatibility with unmatched durability, wear resistance, and acoustic neutrality – qualities that polymers or titanium cannot match. The versatility of ATZ extends further, with various surgical tools and shavers also on display.

The dental sector is equally well represented. Visitors will find 132 zirconia dental implants printed on a single CeraFab platform, alongside crowns and orthodontic brackets crafted from lithium disilicate or translucent alumina. The medical lineup is completed by innovations such as silicon nitride spinal cages and a pediatric blood pump, underscoring Lithoz’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of ceramic applications in healthcare.

For those curious about the technology itself, the CeraFab Lab L30 will be running a live demonstration at the booth. This compact, flexible lab printer boasts a build volume of 76 x 43 x 170 mm, ideal for prototyping and research, with a lateral resolution of 40 µm and layer thickness down to 25 µm, delivering exceptional detail and surface quality.

Turning to industrial applications, Lithoz shines a spotlight on sintered Aluminium Nitride (AlN) cooling plates designed for the semiconductor industry. These intricate components, measuring up to 100 x 100 mm, feature finely integrated channel networks with gyroids and lattices, showcasing how ceramic materials can revolutionize thermal management in high-performance ecosystems. Another highlight is a 15-inch atomic layer deposition (ALD) ring engineered by Plasway and manufactured by Alumina Systems. This component ensures constant gas flow and pressure, tripling production output and increasing uptime from one to nine months – a game-changer for semiconductor manufacturing.

The booth also features 46 ceramic casting cores printed on a single S320 platform. These complex cores enable the creation of single crystal turbine blades with more ultra-complex cooling channels, critical for raising the high-pressure turbine inlet temperature needed in next-generation engines. This application has already garnered attention, with Safran Aircraft Engines investing in multiple CeraFab System printers to scale serial production for this demanding sector.

At ceramitec, Lithoz will also highlight these functional applications (hall A6, booth 233), reflecting the growing momentum of the “Ceramic 3D Factory” initiative. Visitors can explore a broad range of components produced by Lithoz’s partners and contract manufacturers worldwide, all leveraging LCM technology.

A major highlight at ceramitec will be the launch of three new variants of Lithoz’s most popular ceramic materials, specially optimized for industrial serial production:

LithaLox (high-purity Alumina) now offers wall thicknesses up to 12 mm and an increased solid loading of 55 Vol%,

now offers wall thicknesses up to 12 mm and an increased solid loading of 55 Vol%, LithaCon (Zirconia) features enhanced fracture toughness, improved cleanability, and a significantly increased Weibull modulus,

features enhanced fracture toughness, improved cleanability, and a significantly increased Weibull modulus, Medical Grade LithaCon ATZ delivers perfect biocompatibility, wall thicknesses up to 17 mm, and an impressive bending strength of 993 MPa.

The presentation culminates with a live demonstration of the new CeraFab S320 printer. With a build volume of 246 x 130 x 320 mm, five times larger than its predecessor, the S65, this machine boasts a premium 4K projection system and a 60 µm resolution, setting new standards for precision and scale in ceramic 3D printing.

Together, these showcases at RAPID+TCT and ceramitec 2026 offer a vivid glimpse into the future of ceramic additive manufacturing, where innovation meets industrial readiness, and where materials science and digital production unite to unlock new possibilities across industries.

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