Sintokogio Buys Bosch’s Ceramics Unit, Plans Global AM Expansion

Japan’s Sintokogio Group is buying Bosch Advanced Ceramics to expand its work in 3D printed technical ceramics. The agreement was signed on November 18 and formally announced at the Formnext event in Frankfurt. Once the deal closes on January 1, 2026, Bosch Advanced Ceramics will change its name to Sinto Advanced Ceramics Europe GmbH, becoming a subsidiary of Sintokogio.

Over the last ten years, Bosch Advanced Ceramics has grown from an internal venture at Bosch Business Innovations GmbH into a global supplier of 3D printed technical ceramics, with production in Immenstadt and sales offices abroad. The company does not build 3D printers but acts as a contract manufacturer, using industrial ceramic AM systems such as Lithoz LCM printers and 3DCeram stereolithography platforms to produce high-precision ceramic parts for customers. The firm reported 115% year-over-year revenue growth at the end of Q3 2025, pointing to both rising demand and its strong position in a niche but growing field.

For Sintokogio, the acquisition fits its plan to expand in high-performance ceramics and additive manufacturing. The Nagoya-based group is best known as a major supplier of foundry equipment and has been investing in new materials and production technologies to grow beyond its core business.

Bringing Bosch Advanced Ceramics into the group gives Sintokogio an experienced AM ceramics manufacturer with an established customer base and a proven production workflow. At the same time, Bosch Advanced Ceramics gains access to Sintokogio’s global network, capital resources, and technical infrastructure.

Both companies say the change in ownership will not alter existing processes or customer relationships. Manufacturing capabilities, materials, and service offerings will remain the same, with the company continuing to specialize in additive contract manufacturing of technical ceramics.

Under the new structure, Nikolai Sauer, who began as an intern and is currently CTO of Bosch Advanced Ceramics, will become Managing Director of Sinto Advanced Ceramics Europe. And Sophie Berninger, the company’s current CEO, will move to a new position within the Bosch Group.

Berninger said she was proud of the company’s development under Bosch Business Innovations.

Sauer added that “Becoming part of the Sintokogio Group opens up new perspectives and strengthens our position in a dynamically growing market. Together, we will continue to drive the advancement of additive manufacturing of technical ceramics and deliver the highest levels of quality and reliability to our customers.”

Technical ceramics have been gaining traction in sectors such as electronics, energy, medical devices, and industrial machinery thanks to their high strength, heat resistance, and chemical stability. Additive manufacturing has pushed ceramic use further by allowing companies to create complex shapes, fine details, and internal channels that traditional ceramic shaping and sintering methods cannot easily create.

Sintokogio’s president, Atsushi Nagai, said the acquisition supports the group’s plan to expand its capabilities in high-performance ceramics and additive manufacturing. The deal was signed and announced live on stage at Formnext, highlighting its importance for both companies.

Nagai said Bosch Advanced Ceramics is “an ideal fit” for Sinto’s portfolio and opens new opportunities in advanced industries. Bosch Advanced Ceramics described the moment as a major turning point, noting that the new ownership will support a long-term growth strategy focused on expanding additive manufacturing for technical ceramics. Most of the team will move into the new structure, carrying over the expertise and processes that have shaped the company so far.

Images courtesy of Bosch Advanced Ceramics via LinkedIn

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.