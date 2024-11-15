AMS 2025

Asian Manufacturing at Formnext 2024: 3D Printing Evolution and Impact

10:00 am by Sangmin "Simon" Lee

When Formnext opens its doors in Frankfurt this November, the event will showcase how the additive manufacturing (AM) industry has matured globally. Among the 850+ exhibitors gathering at this premier AM event, 145 companies from Asia will present their latest innovations and technologies. This significant presence offers an interesting window into how Asian manufacturers are developing their capabilities and approaching different market segments.

A Closer Look at Asian Participation

The numbers paint an interesting picture of Asian involvement in global AM. Chinese companies make up the largest contingent with 101 exhibitors, while Japan brings 20 companies and Korea 14, complemented by participants from India, Taiwan, and Singapore. But beyond these numbers lies a more nuanced story of how different regions are approaching AM technology development.

Chinese manufacturers are demonstrating growing capabilities in metal 3D printing systems and materials. EPlus3D’s recent production of a 1.3-meter single-piece rocket thruster shows how far these capabilities have come. Companies like Bright Laser Technologies are expanding their industrial AM systems portfolio, while materials manufacturers such as CNPC POWDER are developing specialized metal powders for demanding applications. In the polymer sector, firms including Creality and ELEGOO continue to make AM technology more accessible while pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with consumer and professional systems.

Japanese participants are taking a characteristically focused approach. Companies like Asahi Kasei and DAICEL are concentrating on developing high-performance materials, while JEOL and Mitsui Mining & Smelting bring their expertise to bear on specialized manufacturing processes. This focus on precision and quality reflects Japan’s traditional manufacturing strengths, now adapted for the AM industry.

Korean manufacturers are carving out their own space, particularly in specialized applications. InssTek‘s development of the Clogged Vibration Method for metal printing addresses specific technical challenges in multi-material manufacturing. Meanwhile, companies such as Graphy and CARIMA are making significant strides in medical and dental applications, areas where Korean manufacturers have built substantial expertise.

Image Courtesy: Formnext Asia Shenzhen

Market Dynamics and Technology Development

Recent visitor data from Formnext shows strong interest in research and development, mechanical engineering, and automotive applications. Asian manufacturers are aligning their offerings with these market demands, but each region brings its own approach. Chinese companies often emphasize comprehensive product lines and scalability, while Japanese manufacturers focus on precision and reliability. Korean companies tend to target specific technical challenges and applications.

The development of metal AM capabilities particularly stands out. Asian manufacturers are increasingly focused on industrial applications, with growing emphasis on quality control and standardization. This evolution reflects broader changes in the global AM landscape, where the focus has shifted from prototyping to production applications.

The Path Forward

The AM industry continues to evolve, with manufacturers worldwide contributing to its development. Asian companies are playing an increasingly important role in this evolution, bringing new approaches and capabilities to the market. Their presence at Formnext 2024 reflects not just growing participation in the global AM industry, but also the development of distinct technological approaches and market strategies.

As the industry matures, success will continue to depend on fundamental factors: technical capability, application development, and customer support. The diversity of approaches seen among Asian manufacturers – from broad market coverage to specialized solutions – adds to the industry’s overall development and provides users with more options for their specific needs.

Formnext 2024 offers an opportunity to see these developments firsthand and understand how different manufacturers are approaching the challenges and opportunities in additive manufacturing. As the industry continues to grow, this diversity of approaches and solutions will likely prove crucial to its continued development and adoption across various sectors.

Appendix

Chinese Exhibitors at Formnext 2024

Company NameLocationCategoryKey Solutions/ProductsInnovation Mark
3DMakerpro (Shenzhen Jimyida)12.1, B11Desktop SystemsConsumer 3D printers
Acc Material Technology12.0, E41MaterialsMetal powders
Akribis Systems Shanghai11.1, B41ComponentsMotion control systems
AMC Powders11.0, F31MaterialsMetal powders
Anisoprint 3D12.1, C11Industrial SystemsComposite printers
Anycubic12.1, F129Desktop SystemsLCD/resin printers
AVIMETAL11.0, D21MaterialsMetal powders
Bright Laser Technologies12.0, D41Industrial SystemsMetal AM systems
Carman Haas Laser12.0, A139Industrial SystemsLaser systems
CFSYS12.1, B41MaterialsCarbon fiber solutions
CISRI HIPEX11.0, D21ResearchAM research & development
CNPC POWDER12.0, B42MaterialsMetal powders
Creality12.1, C02Desktop/IndustrialFDM/resin printers
Creatbot12.1, B81Desktop SystemsIndustrial FDM
ELEGOO12.1, F01Desktop SystemsLCD printers
eSUN11.1, B29MaterialsFilaments/resins
FastForm 3D12.0, A70Industrial SystemsMetal systems
Friend Machinery11.1, E66Industrial SystemsManufacturing equipment
Goofoo Technology12.1, F19Desktop Systems3D printers
Grinm Additive Manufacturing12.0, A53Industrial SystemsMetal AM solutions
Guangdong Shunde Ultralline12.1, G110Industrial SystemsLarge format systems
Guangdong Silver Age Sci & Tech11.1, A59MaterialsAdvanced materials
Guangdong SinterZone Tech12.0, A78Industrial SystemsSintering solutions
Guangzhou Seal Laser11.0, A62Industrial SystemsLaser systems
HBD12.0, E71Industrial SystemsUnited 3D Tech solutions
Hangzhou Polyful12.1, A139MaterialsAdvanced materials
HANGZHOU XINGGUAN12.0, A66MaterialsNew materials
Henan Yuanyang Powder12.0, A64MaterialsMetal powders
HLPOWDER12.0, A113MaterialsMetal powders
IEMAI3D & iSANMATE11.1, B59Desktop SystemsConsumer/pro printers
Shanghai Digital Manufacturing11.0, A68Industrial SystemsDigital solutions
Shanghai Hangrui Advanced Materials12.0, B25MaterialsAdvanced materials
Shenzhen Addireen Technologies11.0, C61Industrial SystemsAM solutions
Shenzhen Adventure Technology11.1, F55ComponentsAM components
Shenzhen BIQU Innovation12.1, G11Desktop Systems3D printers
Shenzhen CBD Technology12.1, G09Desktop SystemsConsumer printers
Shenzhen Han’s Scanner12.0, D48ComponentsScanning systems
Shenzhen Jiexinhua Technology11.1, E42ComponentsAM components
Shenzhen Mingda Technology11.1, A31Desktop Systems3D printers
Shenzhen PengJi11.1, F14ComponentsElectronics
Shenzhen Piocreat 3D12.1, C02Desktop Systems3D printers
Shenzhen Titan International12.1, A50Industrial SystemsAM solutions
Shenzhen TwoTrees12.1, B40Desktop Systems3D printers
Xi’an Sino-Euro Materials11.0, F59MaterialsAdvanced materials
Stardust Technology12.0, A114MaterialsSpecialty materials
Superior Intelligent Manufacturing12.0, A93Industrial SystemsSmart manufacturing
SuZhou AmPro11.0, A61Industrial SystemsAM solutions
Suzhou Aorita New Material12.1, A107MaterialsNew materials
SUZHOU FEELTEK LASER12.0, A35Industrial SystemsLaser technology
Suzhou Pollypolymer12.1, A03MaterialsPolymer materials
Suzhou Tianhong Laser12.0, B62Industrial SystemsLaser systems
Beijing Tiertime12.1, B09Desktop/Industrial3D printers
Tipro International12.0, B98ComponentsAM components
TPM 3D Printing11.0, D51Industrial SystemsAM solutions
Union Technology11.0, C41Industrial SystemsAM systems
Vilory Advanced Materials11.0, C67MaterialsAdvanced materials
Voxeldance Technology12.0, C22SoftwareAM software
Wanhua Chemical12.1, A41MaterialsChemical solutions
Wuhan Easymade12.0, A101Industrial SystemsAM solutions
Wuhu R3D Technology11.1, B61Desktop Systems3D printers
WUXI ALIZ 3D11.1, F65Desktop Systems3D printers
Xinxiang Filters12.0, A89ComponentsFiltration systems
YangZhong DNR12.1, G44ComponentsElectric systems
Guangdong Youhui12.0, A83Industrial SystemsAM solutions
Zhejiang Flashforge12.1, F69Desktop Systems3D printers
Zhejiang Top Environmental11.0, D59Industrial SystemsEnvironmental solutions
Zhengzhou Chaokuo12.1, C20ComponentsElectronic components
Zhuhai Sailner 3D12.1, G136Desktop Systems3D printers
ZHUHAI SUNLU11.1, F29Materials3D printing materials
Zhuhai Zongheng 3D12.1, A59Desktop Systems3D printers
Zrapid Technologies11.1, C29Industrial SystemsRapid prototyping

Japanese Exhibitors at Formnext 2024

Company NameLocationCategoryKey Solutions/ProductsInnovation Mark
Asahi Kasei Corporation12.1, A05MaterialsEngineering plastics
Aspect, Inc.12.1, A131SoftwareAM software solutions
Azuma Kinzoku Sangyo11.0, F21MaterialsMetal materials
DAICEL CORPORATION12.1, G121MaterialsSustainable materials
EPSON ATMIX Corporation12.0, E06MaterialsMetal powders
HONNY CHEMICALS11.0, F21MaterialsChemical solutions
Hyogo Metal Belt Consortium11.0, F21Industry GroupMetal industry alliance
Hyogo Prefectural Institute11.0, F21ResearchTechnology research
JEOL Ltd.12.0, C59Industrial SystemsElectron beam systems
JX ADVANCED METALS12.0, D19MaterialsHigh-performance metals
Kimura Foundry11.0, B81Industrial SystemsMetal casting solutions
Mitsui Mining & Smelting12.0, D01MaterialsMetal materials
Nichia Corporation11.0, B75ComponentsLED/Laser components
Okamoto Chemical12.1, A11MaterialsChemical solutions
RAISER MOON11.1, A15Industrial SystemsAM solutions
Sanyo Special Steel11.0, C82MaterialsSpecial steel materials
Shinhokoku Material11.0, F21MaterialsAdvanced materials
SINTOKOGIO11.1, D21Industrial SystemsPost-processing
TKE Co.,Ltd.11.0, F57Industrial SystemsManufacturing solutions
Toray Engineering12.1, F41Industrial SystemsProduction systems

Korean Exhibitors at Formnext 2024

Company NameLocationCategoryKey Solutions/ProductsInnovation Mark
3D Controls11.1, B11AutomationControl systems
3D FUSION11.1, B11Industry GroupAM association
CARIMA11.1, B11Industrial SystemsDLP printers
CARIMATEC11.1, F49Industrial SystemsAM systems
EML (Eloi MateriaLs)11.0, D58MaterialsMetal materials
Graphy Inc.11.1, C11MaterialsDental materials
InssTek12.0, D98Industrial SystemsMetal AM systems
Keumyong Machinery11.1, B11Industrial SystemsManufacturing systems
KLABS Inc.11.1, B46Industrial SystemsAM solutions
KOS GLOBAL11.1, B11Service ProviderAM services
Lincsolution11.1, C21Industrial SystemsAM solutions
LUGOlabs11.1, B11Industrial SystemsAM systems
MADDE INC.11.1, B11Industrial SystemsAM solutions
SeeAnn Solution11.1, B11SoftwareAM software

Categories:

  • Industrial Systems: Metal AM, Large format, Production systems
  • Desktop Systems: Consumer/prosumer printers
  • Materials: Powders, Filaments, Resins, Chemicals
  • Components: Parts, Subsystems, Electronics
  • Software: Control, Design, Process solutions

Notes:

  • Innovation Mark (✓): Companies presenting new developments
  • Location: Hall and booth number at Formnext 2024
  • Some companies may operate in multiple categories; primary focus listed

