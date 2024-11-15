Asian Manufacturing at Formnext 2024: 3D Printing Evolution and Impact

When Formnext opens its doors in Frankfurt this November, the event will showcase how the additive manufacturing (AM) industry has matured globally. Among the 850+ exhibitors gathering at this premier AM event, 145 companies from Asia will present their latest innovations and technologies. This significant presence offers an interesting window into how Asian manufacturers are developing their capabilities and approaching different market segments.
A Closer Look at Asian Participation
The numbers paint an interesting picture of Asian involvement in global AM. Chinese companies make up the largest contingent with 101 exhibitors, while Japan brings 20 companies and Korea 14, complemented by participants from India, Taiwan, and Singapore. But beyond these numbers lies a more nuanced story of how different regions are approaching AM technology development.
Chinese manufacturers are demonstrating growing capabilities in metal 3D printing systems and materials. EPlus3D’s recent production of a 1.3-meter single-piece rocket thruster shows how far these capabilities have come. Companies like Bright Laser Technologies are expanding their industrial AM systems portfolio, while materials manufacturers such as CNPC POWDER are developing specialized metal powders for demanding applications. In the polymer sector, firms including Creality and ELEGOO continue to make AM technology more accessible while pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with consumer and professional systems.
Japanese participants are taking a characteristically focused approach. Companies like Asahi Kasei and DAICEL are concentrating on developing high-performance materials, while JEOL and Mitsui Mining & Smelting bring their expertise to bear on specialized manufacturing processes. This focus on precision and quality reflects Japan’s traditional manufacturing strengths, now adapted for the AM industry.
Korean manufacturers are carving out their own space, particularly in specialized applications. InssTek‘s development of the Clogged Vibration Method for metal printing addresses specific technical challenges in multi-material manufacturing. Meanwhile, companies such as Graphy and CARIMA are making significant strides in medical and dental applications, areas where Korean manufacturers have built substantial expertise.
Market Dynamics and Technology Development
Recent visitor data from Formnext shows strong interest in research and development, mechanical engineering, and automotive applications. Asian manufacturers are aligning their offerings with these market demands, but each region brings its own approach. Chinese companies often emphasize comprehensive product lines and scalability, while Japanese manufacturers focus on precision and reliability. Korean companies tend to target specific technical challenges and applications.
The development of metal AM capabilities particularly stands out. Asian manufacturers are increasingly focused on industrial applications, with growing emphasis on quality control and standardization. This evolution reflects broader changes in the global AM landscape, where the focus has shifted from prototyping to production applications.
The Path Forward
The AM industry continues to evolve, with manufacturers worldwide contributing to its development. Asian companies are playing an increasingly important role in this evolution, bringing new approaches and capabilities to the market. Their presence at Formnext 2024 reflects not just growing participation in the global AM industry, but also the development of distinct technological approaches and market strategies.
As the industry matures, success will continue to depend on fundamental factors: technical capability, application development, and customer support. The diversity of approaches seen among Asian manufacturers – from broad market coverage to specialized solutions – adds to the industry’s overall development and provides users with more options for their specific needs.
Formnext 2024 offers an opportunity to see these developments firsthand and understand how different manufacturers are approaching the challenges and opportunities in additive manufacturing. As the industry continues to grow, this diversity of approaches and solutions will likely prove crucial to its continued development and adoption across various sectors.
Appendix
Chinese Exhibitors at Formnext 2024
|Company Name
|Location
|Category
|Key Solutions/Products
|Innovation Mark
|3DMakerpro (Shenzhen Jimyida)
|12.1, B11
|Desktop Systems
|Consumer 3D printers
|✓
|Acc Material Technology
|12.0, E41
|Materials
|Metal powders
|✓
|Akribis Systems Shanghai
|11.1, B41
|Components
|Motion control systems
|✓
|AMC Powders
|11.0, F31
|Materials
|Metal powders
|Anisoprint 3D
|12.1, C11
|Industrial Systems
|Composite printers
|✓
|Anycubic
|12.1, F129
|Desktop Systems
|LCD/resin printers
|AVIMETAL
|11.0, D21
|Materials
|Metal powders
|Bright Laser Technologies
|12.0, D41
|Industrial Systems
|Metal AM systems
|✓
|Carman Haas Laser
|12.0, A139
|Industrial Systems
|Laser systems
|✓
|CFSYS
|12.1, B41
|Materials
|Carbon fiber solutions
|CISRI HIPEX
|11.0, D21
|Research
|AM research & development
|✓
|CNPC POWDER
|12.0, B42
|Materials
|Metal powders
|✓
|Creality
|12.1, C02
|Desktop/Industrial
|FDM/resin printers
|✓
|Creatbot
|12.1, B81
|Desktop Systems
|Industrial FDM
|ELEGOO
|12.1, F01
|Desktop Systems
|LCD printers
|✓
|eSUN
|11.1, B29
|Materials
|Filaments/resins
|FastForm 3D
|12.0, A70
|Industrial Systems
|Metal systems
|Friend Machinery
|11.1, E66
|Industrial Systems
|Manufacturing equipment
|Goofoo Technology
|12.1, F19
|Desktop Systems
|3D printers
|Grinm Additive Manufacturing
|12.0, A53
|Industrial Systems
|Metal AM solutions
|✓
|Guangdong Shunde Ultralline
|12.1, G110
|Industrial Systems
|Large format systems
|✓
|Guangdong Silver Age Sci & Tech
|11.1, A59
|Materials
|Advanced materials
|✓
|Guangdong SinterZone Tech
|12.0, A78
|Industrial Systems
|Sintering solutions
|✓
|Guangzhou Seal Laser
|11.0, A62
|Industrial Systems
|Laser systems
|✓
|HBD
|12.0, E71
|Industrial Systems
|United 3D Tech solutions
|Hangzhou Polyful
|12.1, A139
|Materials
|Advanced materials
|HANGZHOU XINGGUAN
|12.0, A66
|Materials
|New materials
|Henan Yuanyang Powder
|12.0, A64
|Materials
|Metal powders
|HLPOWDER
|12.0, A113
|Materials
|Metal powders
|IEMAI3D & iSANMATE
|11.1, B59
|Desktop Systems
|Consumer/pro printers
|Shanghai Digital Manufacturing
|11.0, A68
|Industrial Systems
|Digital solutions
|✓
|Shanghai Hangrui Advanced Materials
|12.0, B25
|Materials
|Advanced materials
|✓
|Shenzhen Addireen Technologies
|11.0, C61
|Industrial Systems
|AM solutions
|✓
|Shenzhen Adventure Technology
|11.1, F55
|Components
|AM components
|Shenzhen BIQU Innovation
|12.1, G11
|Desktop Systems
|3D printers
|Shenzhen CBD Technology
|12.1, G09
|Desktop Systems
|Consumer printers
|Shenzhen Han’s Scanner
|12.0, D48
|Components
|Scanning systems
|✓
|Shenzhen Jiexinhua Technology
|11.1, E42
|Components
|AM components
|Shenzhen Mingda Technology
|11.1, A31
|Desktop Systems
|3D printers
|Shenzhen PengJi
|11.1, F14
|Components
|Electronics
|✓
|Shenzhen Piocreat 3D
|12.1, C02
|Desktop Systems
|3D printers
|✓
|Shenzhen Titan International
|12.1, A50
|Industrial Systems
|AM solutions
|✓
|Shenzhen TwoTrees
|12.1, B40
|Desktop Systems
|3D printers
|✓
|Xi’an Sino-Euro Materials
|11.0, F59
|Materials
|Advanced materials
|✓
|Stardust Technology
|12.0, A114
|Materials
|Specialty materials
|✓
|Superior Intelligent Manufacturing
|12.0, A93
|Industrial Systems
|Smart manufacturing
|✓
|SuZhou AmPro
|11.0, A61
|Industrial Systems
|AM solutions
|Suzhou Aorita New Material
|12.1, A107
|Materials
|New materials
|SUZHOU FEELTEK LASER
|12.0, A35
|Industrial Systems
|Laser technology
|✓
|Suzhou Pollypolymer
|12.1, A03
|Materials
|Polymer materials
|✓
|Suzhou Tianhong Laser
|12.0, B62
|Industrial Systems
|Laser systems
|✓
|Beijing Tiertime
|12.1, B09
|Desktop/Industrial
|3D printers
|Tipro International
|12.0, B98
|Components
|AM components
|TPM 3D Printing
|11.0, D51
|Industrial Systems
|AM solutions
|✓
|Union Technology
|11.0, C41
|Industrial Systems
|AM systems
|Vilory Advanced Materials
|11.0, C67
|Materials
|Advanced materials
|✓
|Voxeldance Technology
|12.0, C22
|Software
|AM software
|✓
|Wanhua Chemical
|12.1, A41
|Materials
|Chemical solutions
|✓
|Wuhan Easymade
|12.0, A101
|Industrial Systems
|AM solutions
|✓
|Wuhu R3D Technology
|11.1, B61
|Desktop Systems
|3D printers
|WUXI ALIZ 3D
|11.1, F65
|Desktop Systems
|3D printers
|Xinxiang Filters
|12.0, A89
|Components
|Filtration systems
|YangZhong DNR
|12.1, G44
|Components
|Electric systems
|✓
|Guangdong Youhui
|12.0, A83
|Industrial Systems
|AM solutions
|✓
|Zhejiang Flashforge
|12.1, F69
|Desktop Systems
|3D printers
|Zhejiang Top Environmental
|11.0, D59
|Industrial Systems
|Environmental solutions
|✓
|Zhengzhou Chaokuo
|12.1, C20
|Components
|Electronic components
|Zhuhai Sailner 3D
|12.1, G136
|Desktop Systems
|3D printers
|ZHUHAI SUNLU
|11.1, F29
|Materials
|3D printing materials
|Zhuhai Zongheng 3D
|12.1, A59
|Desktop Systems
|3D printers
|Zrapid Technologies
|11.1, C29
|Industrial Systems
|Rapid prototyping
|✓
Japanese Exhibitors at Formnext 2024
|Company Name
|Location
|Category
|Key Solutions/Products
|Innovation Mark
|Asahi Kasei Corporation
|12.1, A05
|Materials
|Engineering plastics
|Aspect, Inc.
|12.1, A131
|Software
|AM software solutions
|Azuma Kinzoku Sangyo
|11.0, F21
|Materials
|Metal materials
|DAICEL CORPORATION
|12.1, G121
|Materials
|Sustainable materials
|EPSON ATMIX Corporation
|12.0, E06
|Materials
|Metal powders
|HONNY CHEMICALS
|11.0, F21
|Materials
|Chemical solutions
|Hyogo Metal Belt Consortium
|11.0, F21
|Industry Group
|Metal industry alliance
|Hyogo Prefectural Institute
|11.0, F21
|Research
|Technology research
|JEOL Ltd.
|12.0, C59
|Industrial Systems
|Electron beam systems
|✓
|JX ADVANCED METALS
|12.0, D19
|Materials
|High-performance metals
|Kimura Foundry
|11.0, B81
|Industrial Systems
|Metal casting solutions
|Mitsui Mining & Smelting
|12.0, D01
|Materials
|Metal materials
|Nichia Corporation
|11.0, B75
|Components
|LED/Laser components
|✓
|Okamoto Chemical
|12.1, A11
|Materials
|Chemical solutions
|RAISER MOON
|11.1, A15
|Industrial Systems
|AM solutions
|✓
|Sanyo Special Steel
|11.0, C82
|Materials
|Special steel materials
|Shinhokoku Material
|11.0, F21
|Materials
|Advanced materials
|SINTOKOGIO
|11.1, D21
|Industrial Systems
|Post-processing
|TKE Co.,Ltd.
|11.0, F57
|Industrial Systems
|Manufacturing solutions
|Toray Engineering
|12.1, F41
|Industrial Systems
|Production systems
Korean Exhibitors at Formnext 2024
|Company Name
|Location
|Category
|Key Solutions/Products
|Innovation Mark
|3D Controls
|11.1, B11
|Automation
|Control systems
|3D FUSION
|11.1, B11
|Industry Group
|AM association
|CARIMA
|11.1, B11
|Industrial Systems
|DLP printers
|✓
|CARIMATEC
|11.1, F49
|Industrial Systems
|AM systems
|✓
|EML (Eloi MateriaLs)
|11.0, D58
|Materials
|Metal materials
|✓
|Graphy Inc.
|11.1, C11
|Materials
|Dental materials
|✓
|InssTek
|12.0, D98
|Industrial Systems
|Metal AM systems
|✓
|Keumyong Machinery
|11.1, B11
|Industrial Systems
|Manufacturing systems
|KLABS Inc.
|11.1, B46
|Industrial Systems
|AM solutions
|KOS GLOBAL
|11.1, B11
|Service Provider
|AM services
|✓
|Lincsolution
|11.1, C21
|Industrial Systems
|AM solutions
|✓
|LUGOlabs
|11.1, B11
|Industrial Systems
|AM systems
|MADDE INC.
|11.1, B11
|Industrial Systems
|AM solutions
|SeeAnn Solution
|11.1, B11
|Software
|AM software
Categories:
- Industrial Systems: Metal AM, Large format, Production systems
- Desktop Systems: Consumer/prosumer printers
- Materials: Powders, Filaments, Resins, Chemicals
- Components: Parts, Subsystems, Electronics
- Software: Control, Design, Process solutions
Notes:
- Innovation Mark (✓): Companies presenting new developments
- Location: Hall and booth number at Formnext 2024
- Some companies may operate in multiple categories; primary focus listed
