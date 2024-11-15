Asian Manufacturing at Formnext 2024: 3D Printing Evolution and Impact

When Formnext opens its doors in Frankfurt this November, the event will showcase how the additive manufacturing (AM) industry has matured globally. Among the 850+ exhibitors gathering at this premier AM event, 145 companies from Asia will present their latest innovations and technologies. This significant presence offers an interesting window into how Asian manufacturers are developing their capabilities and approaching different market segments.

A Closer Look at Asian Participation

The numbers paint an interesting picture of Asian involvement in global AM. Chinese companies make up the largest contingent with 101 exhibitors, while Japan brings 20 companies and Korea 14, complemented by participants from India, Taiwan, and Singapore. But beyond these numbers lies a more nuanced story of how different regions are approaching AM technology development.

Chinese manufacturers are demonstrating growing capabilities in metal 3D printing systems and materials. EPlus3D’s recent production of a 1.3-meter single-piece rocket thruster shows how far these capabilities have come. Companies like Bright Laser Technologies are expanding their industrial AM systems portfolio, while materials manufacturers such as CNPC POWDER are developing specialized metal powders for demanding applications. In the polymer sector, firms including Creality and ELEGOO continue to make AM technology more accessible while pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with consumer and professional systems.

Japanese participants are taking a characteristically focused approach. Companies like Asahi Kasei and DAICEL are concentrating on developing high-performance materials, while JEOL and Mitsui Mining & Smelting bring their expertise to bear on specialized manufacturing processes. This focus on precision and quality reflects Japan’s traditional manufacturing strengths, now adapted for the AM industry.

Korean manufacturers are carving out their own space, particularly in specialized applications. InssTek‘s development of the Clogged Vibration Method for metal printing addresses specific technical challenges in multi-material manufacturing. Meanwhile, companies such as Graphy and CARIMA are making significant strides in medical and dental applications, areas where Korean manufacturers have built substantial expertise.

Market Dynamics and Technology Development

Recent visitor data from Formnext shows strong interest in research and development, mechanical engineering, and automotive applications. Asian manufacturers are aligning their offerings with these market demands, but each region brings its own approach. Chinese companies often emphasize comprehensive product lines and scalability, while Japanese manufacturers focus on precision and reliability. Korean companies tend to target specific technical challenges and applications.

The development of metal AM capabilities particularly stands out. Asian manufacturers are increasingly focused on industrial applications, with growing emphasis on quality control and standardization. This evolution reflects broader changes in the global AM landscape, where the focus has shifted from prototyping to production applications.

The Path Forward

The AM industry continues to evolve, with manufacturers worldwide contributing to its development. Asian companies are playing an increasingly important role in this evolution, bringing new approaches and capabilities to the market. Their presence at Formnext 2024 reflects not just growing participation in the global AM industry, but also the development of distinct technological approaches and market strategies.

As the industry matures, success will continue to depend on fundamental factors: technical capability, application development, and customer support. The diversity of approaches seen among Asian manufacturers – from broad market coverage to specialized solutions – adds to the industry’s overall development and provides users with more options for their specific needs.

Formnext 2024 offers an opportunity to see these developments firsthand and understand how different manufacturers are approaching the challenges and opportunities in additive manufacturing. As the industry continues to grow, this diversity of approaches and solutions will likely prove crucial to its continued development and adoption across various sectors.

Appendix

Chinese Exhibitors at Formnext 2024

Company Name Location Category Key Solutions/Products Innovation Mark 3DMakerpro (Shenzhen Jimyida) 12.1, B11 Desktop Systems Consumer 3D printers ✓ Acc Material Technology 12.0, E41 Materials Metal powders ✓ Akribis Systems Shanghai 11.1, B41 Components Motion control systems ✓ AMC Powders 11.0, F31 Materials Metal powders Anisoprint 3D 12.1, C11 Industrial Systems Composite printers ✓ Anycubic 12.1, F129 Desktop Systems LCD/resin printers AVIMETAL 11.0, D21 Materials Metal powders Bright Laser Technologies 12.0, D41 Industrial Systems Metal AM systems ✓ Carman Haas Laser 12.0, A139 Industrial Systems Laser systems ✓ CFSYS 12.1, B41 Materials Carbon fiber solutions CISRI HIPEX 11.0, D21 Research AM research & development ✓ CNPC POWDER 12.0, B42 Materials Metal powders ✓ Creality 12.1, C02 Desktop/Industrial FDM/resin printers ✓ Creatbot 12.1, B81 Desktop Systems Industrial FDM ELEGOO 12.1, F01 Desktop Systems LCD printers ✓ eSUN 11.1, B29 Materials Filaments/resins FastForm 3D 12.0, A70 Industrial Systems Metal systems Friend Machinery 11.1, E66 Industrial Systems Manufacturing equipment Goofoo Technology 12.1, F19 Desktop Systems 3D printers Grinm Additive Manufacturing 12.0, A53 Industrial Systems Metal AM solutions ✓ Guangdong Shunde Ultralline 12.1, G110 Industrial Systems Large format systems ✓ Guangdong Silver Age Sci & Tech 11.1, A59 Materials Advanced materials ✓ Guangdong SinterZone Tech 12.0, A78 Industrial Systems Sintering solutions ✓ Guangzhou Seal Laser 11.0, A62 Industrial Systems Laser systems ✓ HBD 12.0, E71 Industrial Systems United 3D Tech solutions Hangzhou Polyful 12.1, A139 Materials Advanced materials HANGZHOU XINGGUAN 12.0, A66 Materials New materials Henan Yuanyang Powder 12.0, A64 Materials Metal powders HLPOWDER 12.0, A113 Materials Metal powders IEMAI3D & iSANMATE 11.1, B59 Desktop Systems Consumer/pro printers Shanghai Digital Manufacturing 11.0, A68 Industrial Systems Digital solutions ✓ Shanghai Hangrui Advanced Materials 12.0, B25 Materials Advanced materials ✓ Shenzhen Addireen Technologies 11.0, C61 Industrial Systems AM solutions ✓ Shenzhen Adventure Technology 11.1, F55 Components AM components Shenzhen BIQU Innovation 12.1, G11 Desktop Systems 3D printers Shenzhen CBD Technology 12.1, G09 Desktop Systems Consumer printers Shenzhen Han’s Scanner 12.0, D48 Components Scanning systems ✓ Shenzhen Jiexinhua Technology 11.1, E42 Components AM components Shenzhen Mingda Technology 11.1, A31 Desktop Systems 3D printers Shenzhen PengJi 11.1, F14 Components Electronics ✓ Shenzhen Piocreat 3D 12.1, C02 Desktop Systems 3D printers ✓ Shenzhen Titan International 12.1, A50 Industrial Systems AM solutions ✓ Shenzhen TwoTrees 12.1, B40 Desktop Systems 3D printers ✓ Xi’an Sino-Euro Materials 11.0, F59 Materials Advanced materials ✓ Stardust Technology 12.0, A114 Materials Specialty materials ✓ Superior Intelligent Manufacturing 12.0, A93 Industrial Systems Smart manufacturing ✓ SuZhou AmPro 11.0, A61 Industrial Systems AM solutions Suzhou Aorita New Material 12.1, A107 Materials New materials SUZHOU FEELTEK LASER 12.0, A35 Industrial Systems Laser technology ✓ Suzhou Pollypolymer 12.1, A03 Materials Polymer materials ✓ Suzhou Tianhong Laser 12.0, B62 Industrial Systems Laser systems ✓ Beijing Tiertime 12.1, B09 Desktop/Industrial 3D printers Tipro International 12.0, B98 Components AM components TPM 3D Printing 11.0, D51 Industrial Systems AM solutions ✓ Union Technology 11.0, C41 Industrial Systems AM systems Vilory Advanced Materials 11.0, C67 Materials Advanced materials ✓ Voxeldance Technology 12.0, C22 Software AM software ✓ Wanhua Chemical 12.1, A41 Materials Chemical solutions ✓ Wuhan Easymade 12.0, A101 Industrial Systems AM solutions ✓ Wuhu R3D Technology 11.1, B61 Desktop Systems 3D printers WUXI ALIZ 3D 11.1, F65 Desktop Systems 3D printers Xinxiang Filters 12.0, A89 Components Filtration systems YangZhong DNR 12.1, G44 Components Electric systems ✓ Guangdong Youhui 12.0, A83 Industrial Systems AM solutions ✓ Zhejiang Flashforge 12.1, F69 Desktop Systems 3D printers Zhejiang Top Environmental 11.0, D59 Industrial Systems Environmental solutions ✓ Zhengzhou Chaokuo 12.1, C20 Components Electronic components Zhuhai Sailner 3D 12.1, G136 Desktop Systems 3D printers ZHUHAI SUNLU 11.1, F29 Materials 3D printing materials Zhuhai Zongheng 3D 12.1, A59 Desktop Systems 3D printers Zrapid Technologies 11.1, C29 Industrial Systems Rapid prototyping ✓

Japanese Exhibitors at Formnext 2024

Company Name Location Category Key Solutions/Products Innovation Mark Asahi Kasei Corporation 12.1, A05 Materials Engineering plastics Aspect, Inc. 12.1, A131 Software AM software solutions Azuma Kinzoku Sangyo 11.0, F21 Materials Metal materials DAICEL CORPORATION 12.1, G121 Materials Sustainable materials EPSON ATMIX Corporation 12.0, E06 Materials Metal powders HONNY CHEMICALS 11.0, F21 Materials Chemical solutions Hyogo Metal Belt Consortium 11.0, F21 Industry Group Metal industry alliance Hyogo Prefectural Institute 11.0, F21 Research Technology research JEOL Ltd. 12.0, C59 Industrial Systems Electron beam systems ✓ JX ADVANCED METALS 12.0, D19 Materials High-performance metals Kimura Foundry 11.0, B81 Industrial Systems Metal casting solutions Mitsui Mining & Smelting 12.0, D01 Materials Metal materials Nichia Corporation 11.0, B75 Components LED/Laser components ✓ Okamoto Chemical 12.1, A11 Materials Chemical solutions RAISER MOON 11.1, A15 Industrial Systems AM solutions ✓ Sanyo Special Steel 11.0, C82 Materials Special steel materials Shinhokoku Material 11.0, F21 Materials Advanced materials SINTOKOGIO 11.1, D21 Industrial Systems Post-processing TKE Co.,Ltd. 11.0, F57 Industrial Systems Manufacturing solutions Toray Engineering 12.1, F41 Industrial Systems Production systems

Korean Exhibitors at Formnext 2024

Company Name Location Category Key Solutions/Products Innovation Mark 3D Controls 11.1, B11 Automation Control systems 3D FUSION 11.1, B11 Industry Group AM association CARIMA 11.1, B11 Industrial Systems DLP printers ✓ CARIMATEC 11.1, F49 Industrial Systems AM systems ✓ EML (Eloi MateriaLs) 11.0, D58 Materials Metal materials ✓ Graphy Inc. 11.1, C11 Materials Dental materials ✓ InssTek 12.0, D98 Industrial Systems Metal AM systems ✓ Keumyong Machinery 11.1, B11 Industrial Systems Manufacturing systems KLABS Inc. 11.1, B46 Industrial Systems AM solutions KOS GLOBAL 11.1, B11 Service Provider AM services ✓ Lincsolution 11.1, C21 Industrial Systems AM solutions ✓ LUGOlabs 11.1, B11 Industrial Systems AM systems MADDE INC. 11.1, B11 Industrial Systems AM solutions SeeAnn Solution 11.1, B11 Software AM software

Categories:

Industrial Systems: Metal AM, Large format, Production systems

Desktop Systems: Consumer/prosumer printers

Materials: Powders, Filaments, Resins, Chemicals

Components: Parts, Subsystems, Electronics

Software: Control, Design, Process solutions

Notes:

Innovation Mark (✓): Companies presenting new developments

Location: Hall and booth number at Formnext 2024

Some companies may operate in multiple categories; primary focus listed

