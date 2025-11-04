AM Takes on the Heat Challenge: Join EOS, Sintavia & nTop for a Free Webinar on Thermal Management

The webinar “Optimizing Thermal Management with Additive Manufacturing”, hosted by EOS and featuring AM contract manufacturer Sintavia and AM software provider nTop, is only two days away! You can register here to attend the webinar on Thursday, November 6, at 12 PM EST.
In my first notice for the webinar, I mentioned how thermal management is the problem that AM has been searching for. EOS, Sintavia, and nTop all have their own respective proficiencies in thermal management optimization, many of which also overlap with one another.
EOS, for instance, works closely with Australia’s Conflux Technology, a company that leverages AM to make a variety of advanced heat exchangers for industries from motorsport to defense:
According to Michael Fuller, founder and CEO of Conflux, “Our customers’ have acceptance criteria that matches exacting quality and repeatable performance. EOS systems are the only AM platforms that can produce our challenging geometries whilst exceeding our customers’ requirements.”
In 2023, EOS and nTop announced a collaboration surrounding nTop Implicit Interop, which helped drastically speed up the file export time for the most complex AM designs. The proof-of-concept for the collaboration was a large industrial heat exchanger made for Siemens Energy:
Ole Geisen, who at the time was Siemens Energy’s Head of Engineering Services for AM, said, “This is a fascinating technical development. nTopology and EOS are years ahead of the game. The rest of the AM ecosystem now needs to catch up. File size hasn’t been much of a challenge in the past. However, with the industry’s advancements regarding topology optimization, generative design, and design for additive manufacturing (DfAM), part geometries are getting increasingly complex. As a result, exchanging such complex geometries with traditional data formats is becoming more challenging, severely hindering thermal management innovation.”
More broadly, heat exchanger design has long been at the core of nTop’s market-leading capabilities in DfAM.
Sintavia, meanwhile, operates a large fleet of large-format metal 3D printers made by EOS and EOS company AMCM. Heat exchangers for a variety of industries have been a central part of the company’s business for years.
Thus, attendees will be getting an intro to what will likely continue to be one of the biggest drivers for interest in AM for the foreseeable future, and they’ll be getting that intro from three companies with rare levels of expertise on the topic. So join me, EOS, nTop, and Sintavia for this unique chance at a behind-the-scenes glimpse into how real-world experts are leveraging one of AM’s greatest advantages on a daily basis.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.
You May Also Like
3DPOD 278: Large Format Polymer AM Services with Austin Schmidt, Additive Engineering Solutions
Austin Schmidt was inspired to start Additive Engineering Solutions after seeing the BAAM 3D printers. His company is now the largest service provider in large-format material extrusion systems. We talk...
3D Printing News Briefs, October 25, 2025: Strategic Investment, Inner Ear Organoids, & More
In this weekend’s 3D Printing News Briefs, we’ll start off with some business news, as Xact Metal announced continued double digit growth in Q2 and Q3 of 2025, and the...
Generative Machine Company Makes 5 Axis Desktop 3D Printing a Reality
Amidst many copycats, the Generative Machine Company is doing something truly innovative. This British startup is bringing to market 5 Axis Desktop Material Extrusion systems with help from software toolchain...
Bambu Lab Targets the Enterprise Market with New H2D Pro Printer
As we learned from our interview with Cedric Mallet, Bambu Lab had not considered the enterprise and manufacturing market when it launched its first 3D printer. Nonetheless, thousands of businesses...