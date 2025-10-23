EOS Webinar Unlocks New Approaches to Thermal Management with 3D Printing

“A solution in search of a problem”: that’s how the inventor of the first working laser, Theodore Maiman, described his invention. I think this descriptor is also quite relevant to additive manufacturing (AM), especially in the context of thermal management applications.
Unique geometries have interesting aesthetics, but what are they for? What does a lattice do? Unless the application involves the fashion industry or the fine arts, then you’ve simply wasted precious resources.
But when it comes to thermal management, complex geometries, in general, and lattices in particular, are wholly functional. This is the problem that AM has been searching for.
It is also the topic of the upcoming 3DPrint.com webinar I’ll be moderating on November 6 at 12:00 PM Eastern. Featuring Joel Sam, Business Development Manager for Metal 3D Printing at EOS; Jose Troitino, Principal Design Engineer for Thermal Systems at Sintavia; and Brian Sather, Director of Product Marketing at nTop, the webinar will present a panoramic view of how to optimize thermal management components with AM, from the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to the software provider to the service bureau.
You can register for the webinar here.
For anyone who follows the AM industry, it would be difficult to ignore how significant an application class heat exchangers are. Fittingly, Sintavia will explain the work that the company is doing in this area, following overviews from EOS and nTop on how their hardware and software solutions, respectively, enable thermal management optimization. This is indispensable insight for anyone in the AM industry, but those working with aerospace and defense, automotive, and heat exchanger design in general will find the subject matter particularly valuable.
Following the discussion, attendees will also have the opportunity to ask the panelists any questions that arise during the presentation. So join me, EOS, nTop, and Sintavia for this unique chance at a behind-the-scenes glimpse into how real-world experts are leveraging one of AM’s greatest advantages on a daily basis.
