3DPOD 279: AJ Strandquist, Würth Additive Group

AJ Strandquist is the CEO of the Würth Additive Group. From that pedestal he’s helping a $20 billion revenue 87,000 employee distribution company make its way in Additive. Würth’s 3D printing endeavors center around MRO, just-in-time production, selling parts, selling machines, being a platform and connecting companies. We talk about the 3D printing market, digital inventories, outsourcing, growing businesses and much more in this podcast.

