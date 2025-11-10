3DPOD 279: AJ Strandquist, Würth Additive Group

AJ Strandquist is the CEO of the
This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by HP Additive Manufacturing Solutions, leaders in industrial 3D printing. With multi-jet fusion and metal jet technology, HP delivers speed, design freedom, and cost efficiency at scale, empowering manufacturers to produce sustainable and end-use parts and transform how industries innovate.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.
You May Also Like
3D Printing News Briefs, November 8, 2025: Distribution, Prosthetics, Dental Restoration, & More
We’ll start off this weekend’s 3D Printing News Briefs with a little business, as Spectroplast appointed a new CEO, Meltio appointed a new distributor, and WOL3D inaugurated what it says...
XJet Continues Its Push to Lower Barrier-to-Entry with Carmel Pro 3D Printer
Over the summer, Israeli metal and ceramic additive manufacturing (AM) original equipment manufacturer (OEM) XJet announced the sale of a Carmel 1400M metal 3D printer to Youngstown Business Incubator (YBI),...
3D Printing Financials: 3D Systems Sees Signs of Stabilization Despite Lower Revenue
3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) ended the third quarter on a more hopeful note. Results suggest its key markets are starting to recover, helped by better printer sales and ongoing cost...
AM Takes on the Heat Challenge: Join EOS, Sintavia & nTop for a Free Webinar on Thermal Management
The webinar “Optimizing Thermal Management with Additive Manufacturing”, hosted by EOS and featuring AM contract manufacturer Sintavia and AM software provider nTop, is only two days away! You can register...