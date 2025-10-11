3D Printing News Briefs, October 11, 2025: Metal Powder, Texturizing, Sleep Apnea, & More

We’re starting with material news in this weekend’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as Continuum Powders has announced availability of its Cobalt-Chrome F75 powder. Moving on, Dyndrite LPBF Pro now supports the MetalFab printer line, QuesTek is adding new additive manufacturing modeling capabilities to its ICMD software platform, and JawsTec announced a new texturizing tool. Finally, the FDA has cleared the first 3D printed midline oral appliance for sleep apnea.

Continuum Powders Announces Availability of OptiPowder CoCR F75

Continuum Powders, which uses recycled aerospace-grade feedstock to engineer high-performance metal powders, has announced the commercial availability of its new high-performance OptiPowder CoCr F75 alloy powder. This cobalt-chrome addition to the company’s OptiPowders portfolio features excellent corrosion resistance, strength, and biocompatibility, making it a good choice for demanding advanced manufacturing applications in the medical, industrial, and aerospace sectors. Produced using the company’s proprietary Melt-to-Powder (M2P) gas atomization process, OptiPowder CoCr F75 offers high wear resistance for production of durable components, can withstand harsh conditions like corrosive agents and high temperatures, and its thermal stability means it can maintain its performance in a range of conditions. The target applications for the new OptiPowder CoCr F7F include industrial wear parts, engine turbine components like valves and nozzles, and medical implants, such as joint replacements and dental prosthetics.

“CoCr F75 has long been a go-to alloy for critical applications in aerospace and medical industries, but its adoption in additive manufacturing has been limited by quality and supply challenges. By offering a reliable, high-performance F75 powder produced through our sustainable M2P process, we’re helping manufacturers expand design freedom, improve part performance, and build more resilient supply chains,” said Rizk Ghafari, COO at Continuum Powders.

Dyndrite LPBF Pro Announces Support for Additive Industries’ MetalFAB Printers

AM industrial software provider Dyndrite announced that its LPBF Pro software now supports the MetalFab line of metal 3D printers by Dutch company Additive Industries. MetalFab customers operate in competitive, demanding markets, like aerospace, defense, industrial, energy, and automotive. By combining the MetalFab AM system with Dyndrite LPBF Pro software, these users will have access to a powerful toolpath and agile qualification and build automation tools. This will enable them to have fine-grained control over how their parts are designed, qualified, and printed. In order to demonstrate the value of this combination, Additive Industries conducted an internal project about adaptive toolpath control and dynamic thin-wall detection. The MetalFab system and Dyndrite LPBF Pro were able to automatically detect local wall thicknesses, and assign custom parameters and toolpaths to each one. The new Dyndrite LPBF Pro-powered MetalFab workflow is said to enable better part quality, traceability, and compliance in regulated industries, while also decreasing engineering overhead.

“With Dyndrite inside, Additive Industries’ customers can push the boundaries of what a modern AM platform can deliver. Dyndrite LPBF Pro combined with our industry-leading MetalFab™ technology raises the bar for capability, reliability, and repeatability – features critical for complex geometries and mission-driven applications,” said Andrew Hawkins, Product Marketing Manager at Additive Industries.

You can learn more about the collaboration during a joint webinar on October 21st.

QuesTeck Adds AM Modeling Capabilities to ICMD Software Platform

In order to speed up AM programs and maximize return on investment (ROI), QuesTek Innovations recently expanded its ICMD materials design and engineering software platform by adding new AM modeling capabilities. ICMD simulates important parts of the printing process, such as melt pool dynamics, microstructure formation, and part strength, which allows manufacturers to digitally evaluate their materials ahead of production. This also cuts down on expensive trial-and-error and failed builds, speeds up qualification timelines, and more. Plus, the platform’s Alloy Design Toolkit helps in creating high-performance materials engineered for printability, which means less porosity and cracking. Finally, ICMD offers intuitive printability maps that highlight ideal operating windows for variables like scan speed and laser powder, which also helps reduce defects.

“Additive manufacturing is reshaping how critical industries design and deliver parts, but uncertainty has slowed adoption. ICMD® lets engineers simulate outcomes before printing, cutting trial-and-error and helping companies bring safer, more reliable products to market faster,” said Bill Mahoney, COO of QuesTek Innovations.

JawsTec Launches Free Texturizing Tool for 3D Printing

Manufacturing company JawsTec, which offers both additive and subtractive technologies, has launched a new 3D Print Texturizing Tool in its Instant Quote Engine. It’s free to try: you only pay if you actually place an order for a 3D printed part with textured surfaces. So designers, makers, and businesses can unlock all of the creative possibilities for their parts, trying out different textures to change the feel, look, and function of their prints. To get started, log in at www.jawstec.com, open the Instant Quote tool, and upload your CAD file. Then, in the Tools section, select “Add Texture.” With six texture options, you can fill the areas you want, rotate your model, and paint textures right onto your designs. You can even create multiple textured zones.

Oscar Klassen, Founder and CEO of JawsTec, said, “We’ve been working on this for a while now, and we’re very excited to finally expand our offerings to the public and our customers.”

JawsTec has more features in the works, such as autofill features, quick-selection tools, more texture options, and even AI-driven pattern mapping.

First 3D Printed Midline Oral Appliance for Sleep Apnea Cleared by FDA

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) and American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine (AADSM) have recommended oral appliance therapy, like CPAP machines, for mild to moderate sleep apnea since 2015. Recently, Airway Management announced an exciting milestone: FDA clearance of the first 3D printed single-point midline oral appliance device for mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Manufactured in the U.S., the custom-fit Nylon flexTAP device uses patented Vertex Technology, which allows for both horizontal and vertical movement to maximize airway space. It’s printed out of biocompatible, medical-grade Nylon, and doesn’t require bite registration, so the fitting process is easier. Other features include ultra-thin custom TAP trays, 17mm range of advancement for optimal mandibular protrusion, and a four-year warranty. The device also comes with a mouth shield and AM Aligner, the latter of which is a morning exercise tool to help mitigate the common side effects of oral appliance therapy.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Nylon flexTAP, a game-changer in oral appliance therapy. Feedback from key opinion leaders in our TAP Sleep Care system highlights its superior effectiveness and patient comfort. Peer-reviewed studies also confirm that our patented mouth shield, which promotes nasal breathing, significantly improves treatment outcomes,” said Charles Collins, CEO of Airway Management. “This innovation underscores our commitment to advancing sleep health.”

