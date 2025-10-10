5 Facts About Advanced Manufacturing for Firearms & Suppressors

The firearm industry is rapidly growing in the United States, and the need for high-performance suppressors grows in tandem. What was previously estimated to be a $840 million suppressor market is anticipated to explode to $1.7 billion by 2031 (8.1% CAGR). Historically, the suppressor market was dominated by military and law enforcement users, but recent data from the National Firearms Act (NFA) shows a significant increase in civilian adoption, primarily among recreation and sporting enthusiasts. Major improvements in suppressor technology, led by advanced manufacturing techniques, support this growth and open up a new opportunity for end-of-barrel innovation.

Commonly referred to as a silencer, an end-of-barrel suppressor is a device that muzzles the noise and flash typically produced when the weapon is fired. Suppressors are available for a variety of firearms, including rifles, pistols, shotguns, submachine guns, and specialized firearms. For those unfamiliar with the firearm attachment, the conventional suppressor utilizes unique internal designs and expansion chambers to trap and disrupt the path of propellant gases. In turn, this silences or suppresses the gunfire noise and reduces recoil.



Due to the challenging nature of machining suppressors, new technologies like metal additive manufacturing (AM) have been commonly adopted to optimize designs for better performance and producibility. Whether you are a firearm user, designer, or manufacturer, the following five facts indicate clear signs of a serious growth market.



1. AM Eliminates the Need for Mechanical Joints: Firearms suppressors are typically manufactured as an assembly of machined or stamped components, joined by several threaded joints or welds. Additively manufactured suppressors eliminate the need for mechanical joints and unlock otherwise unmanufacturable new features that reduce blowback gas pressure and recoil, which lowers the risk of head injuries and hearing loss. While this is highly attractive to the civilian enthusiast, these features also improve battlefield communications for military and law enforcement. Furthermore, the integration of 3D printed titanium enables lighter and more compact suppressors that likely equate to better equipment reliability and longevity

2. 60% of the Global Suppressor Market is Dominated by the United States: The current market adoption of suppressors is broken down by military (48%), civilian (31%), and law enforcement (21%). Furthermore, the North American market dominates 60% of global suppressor purchases within those targeted user groups, with a significant uptick in civilian licenses. Recent reports indicate that between May 2021 and July 2024, approximately 4.9 million suppressors were purchased and registered in the United States by civilian and law enforcement users. 1.4 million of those new purchases happened in the first seven months of 2024, representing an 80% increase from the previous year. That’s roughly 60,000 new suppressors purchased and registered per month.

3. AM Penetration of Suppressor Manufacturing Estimated at 30% by 2032: A recent report by Additive Manufacturing Research shows significant market movement and suggests a 30% penetration rate by the year 2032. With an estimated 5.8 million suppressors purchased by civilians during that same time period, it’s clear that technological advancements will complement the growth. Additionally, the report highlights the use of 3D printed titanium and Inconel by several major suppressor designers and manufacturers, including Sig Sauer, SureFire, HuxWorx, Oceana Defense, and others.

4. AM Suppressor Success Increasing: In June 2025, Oerlikon AM announced that it had produced over 25,000 3D printed suppressors out of its Huntersville, NC, facility using a proprietary material, Oerlikon MetcoAdd™ Ni powder. One month later, Nikon SLM announced that Primary Weapon Solutions increased its high-performance suppressor production capacity with an additional Nikon SLM® 500 metal 3D printer. Other relevant and major suppressor manufacturers utilizing additive manufacturing in their product lines include the following:

5. Manufacturing, Importing, and Selling of Firearms Requires a Federal Firearms License (FFL): The Federal Firearms License (FFL) is a license required to legally manufacture, import, or sell firearms in the United States. Issued and controlled by the ATF, the process includes the completion of the ATF Form 7/7CR, background check, and interview. Currently, 42 of the 50 states in the union have legalized civilian purchase and licensing of personal suppressors, and it is still under the jurisdiction of the NFA, making it a federal responsibility. However, recent legislation under the Hearing Protection Act (HPA) and Silencers Help Us Save Hearing (SHUSH) Act is currently under legislative review and would ultimately impact federal oversight in the future.

Combining the projected increase in suppressor ownership with the need for higher-performing end-of-barrel products reveals a significant opportunity for advanced or AM technologies, materials, and capabilities. Couple that with domestic legislation aimed at minimizing hearing loss, and then we may have a perfect storm upon us. I personally believe that titanium metal 3D printing OEMs, material suppliers, and contract manufacturers are poised to offer Design for Additive Manufacturing (DfAM) services that may alter the future of suppressor product development and manufacturing. It’s not too late to start preparing for the 2026 NSSF SHOT Show, January 20-23 at the Venetian Expo & Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, NV.

About the Author:

Ryan Hayford is a B2B advanced technology marketing strategist, fractional executive, writer, and leader. Learn more at www.HayfordConsulting.com.

