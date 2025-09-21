Injured Goat Zelda to Get 3D Printed Prosthetic Thanks to Student Rescue

When Lake Erie College junior Abby Butcher rescued Zelda, a goat with devastating leg injuries, she didn’t stop at saving the animal’s life. After Zelda’s amputation surgery, Abby turned to the college’s Makerspace to design and 3D print a custom prosthetic leg.

Abby, a psychology major with minors in criminal justice, legal studies, and writing, also runs Homestead Farm’s Rescue in Madison, Ohio. Her sanctuary cares for dozens of animals, including goats, pigs, horses, and chickens. Zelda’s case, however, has become one of the most ambitious projects Abby has taken on.

Zelda arrived with severe trauma, a crushed patella, a dislocated shoulder, exposed bone, and damaged tendons. After surgery at The Ohio State University, Abby wanted to give Zelda more than just a chance at survival. She wanted to make sure Zelda had mobility.

Nicknamed “Baby Z,” she came to Homestead Farm’s Rescue as a four-month-old bottle baby with a badly injured leg. Abby explained in several Facebook posts that Zelda had lived her whole life on three legs after being hurt at birth, but the damage was worse than expected, and with her bone exposed, infection was a real danger. Donations from the community helped cover the cost of surgery, where veterinarians performed an amputation and modified the procedure so Zelda could later be fitted with a prosthetic.

After surgery, Abby continued to post updates. Zelda quickly won people over with a very playful, curious nature, earning a reputation as a “mischievous goat who liked getting into things she shouldn’t.”

“She’s such a sweet girl and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for her,” Abby wrote just after the surgery.

Despite the challenges of a major surgery, Zelda was soon standing, eating, and adjusting well. Abby said the decision to operate was not taken lightly, as the rescue values quality of life above all else, but Zelda’s recovery showed that she could look forward to many years of comfort and mobility ahead.

“Seeing Zelda go from months of pain to having a chance to walk again is one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done,” Abby said.

With help from Tower Honors Program Director Dr. Emily Hoopes-Boyd, Abby connected with Dr. Greg Rothwell, who leads the Lake Erie College Makerspace. Together, they began exploring how 3D printing could create a low-cost, functional prosthetic designed specifically for Zelda.

“I had no experience with 3D printing before this,” Abby noted. “Thanks to the incredible support of the campus makerspace, I’ve learned so much. We now have a full plan in place, and once Zelda’s incision is healed, we’ll be ready to fit her for her prosthetic.”

The project is still in the design phase, with the final fitting expected later this fall. But the effort has already made an impact. Abby said the experience is even shaping her career path, as she plans to attend law school with a focus on agricultural law and is currently drafting a bill in Ohio to strengthen protections for livestock.

“The Makerspace didn’t just help one goat; it showed me how tech can play a bigger role in animal welfare. I hope this is just the beginning,” Abby indicated.

The Lake Erie College Makerspace, housed in the Garfield Center, offers students and the public access to the tools for design and fabrication. Abby’s project with Zelda proves how a shared facility like this can do much more than teach skills.

Images courtesy of Homestead Farm’s Rescue via Facebook

