Spotlight on Polymer 3D Printing at ADDITIV Polymers World 2025

The world of additive manufacturing is turning its focus to polymers this fall as ADDITIV Polymers World returns for its third edition. Hosted by 3Dnatives, this free online event will take place on October 9, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM EDT / 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM CEST and promises to bring together hundreds of professionals eager to dive into the latest in polymer additive manufacturing.

The virtual gathering is set to build on the momentum of previous years, with a strong lineup of industry sponsors and partners, including EOS, Raplas, SPE, IAM3DHUB, ASTM International, Wevolver, and 3DPrint.com. With a growing list of attendees, including major players like Safran, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and the University of Queensland, the event is expected to surpass last year’s 528 participants.

A Closer Look at Polymers in AM

While much of the recent buzz in additive manufacturing has revolved around metal technologies, polymer-based 3D printing remains the industry’s workhorse. According to Markets and Markets, the 3D printing plastics market is projected to more than double by 2030, going from $2.36 billion in 2025 to $5.39 billion. This rise is driven by increased demand for production-ready parts, manufactured using polymers at scale across sectors from medical to aerospace.

ADDITIV Polymers World 2025 aims to spotlight these developments through a focused half-day program. Attendees can expect a robust mix of panel discussions and expert-led workshops, tackling everything from composite materials and sustainability to industrial applications and market trends. Whether you’re deep in the field or just exploring polymer AM, this event is designed to educate, inspire, and connect.

What’s on the Schedule?

This year’s edition will feature three panels and two workshops exploring polymer innovation and use cases. You can find the agenda for the event here.

“Polymers remain the foundation of additive manufacturing, and we are now seeing a decisive shift from experimentation to large-scale, industrial use cases. However, this transformation doesn’t happen in isolation, it requires collaboration across the entire value chain. ADDITIV Polymers World brings together material developers, machine manufacturers, end users, and researchers to share insights, tackle common challenges, and accelerate adoption. If you are interested in Polymer 3D printing, we are looking forward to seeing you online on October 9th!” said Filippos Voulpiotis, Managing Director of 3Dnatives.

Join the Community

As the additive manufacturing industry continues to evolve, ADDITIV Polymers World 2025 provides a unique opportunity to stay ahead of the curve. The event is open to all and free to attend. Register now to secure your spot at one of the most anticipated virtual AM gatherings of the year HERE.

About 3Dnatives and ADDITIV

3Dnatives is the leading global media platform for additive manufacturing, delivering cutting-edge coverage of 3D printing technologies, applications, and market trends. With over 1.3 million monthly unique visitors, it serves as a critical resource for professionals across the industry. Published in English, French, Spanish, German, and Italian, 3Dnatives partners with major players in the ecosystem to provide high-value content, data-driven insights, and strategic visibility through multimedia, branded content, and virtual events.

Alongside its media coverage, 3Dnatives also organizes ADDITIV, a series of global virtual events dedicated to additive manufacturing, offering panel discussions, workshops, and networking with AM experts from leading industrial companies & the most innovative firms in the field.

