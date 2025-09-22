3DPOD 272: Kevin Kassekert, VulcanForms CEO

Kevin Kassekert has deep experience building factories for Tesla and has worked in the semiconductor industry. He now helms VulcanForms and is looking to scale their high-yield Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF) process. Kevin, of course, wants to build more factories. Kevin also tells us a lot more about his strategy, his goals, and how the firm aims to grow. We talk about verticals, cost(s) of quality, materials, post-processing, and much more. Vulcan Forms is a super ambitious firm that wants to make metal 3D printing much more accessible. Kevin tells us what he can about how the company aims to do this.

This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by Würth Additive Group, industry leaders in digital inventory and physical supply chain solutions. From factory floors to frontline operations, Würth Additive helps manufacturers streamline sourcing and stay production-ready with 3D printing, on-demand parts, and smart inventory strategies.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.