3DPOD 272: Kevin Kassekert, VulcanForms CEO

Kevin Kassekert has deep experience building factories for Tesla and has worked in the semiconductor industry. He now helms VulcanForms and is looking to scale their high-yield Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF) process. Kevin, of course, wants to build more factories. Kevin also tells us a lot more about his strategy, his goals, and how the firm aims to grow. We talk about verticals, cost(s) of quality, materials, post-processing, and much more. Vulcan Forms is a super ambitious firm that wants to make metal 3D printing much more accessible. Kevin tells us what he can about how the company aims to do this.
