Wurth

3DPOD 272: Kevin Kassekert, VulcanForms CEO

September 22, 2025 by Joris Peels 3D PrintingBusinessMetal 3D PrintingNorth America
Formnext

Share this Article

Kevin Kassekert has deep experience building factories for Tesla and has worked in the semiconductor industry. He now helms VulcanForms and is looking to scale their high-yield Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF) process. Kevin, of course, wants to build more factories. Kevin also tells us a lot more about his strategy, his goals, and how the firm aims to grow. We talk about verticals, cost(s) of quality, materials, post-processing, and much more. Vulcan Forms is a super ambitious firm that wants to make metal 3D printing much more accessible. Kevin tells us what he can about how the company aims to do this.

This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by Würth Additive Group, industry leaders in digital inventory and physical supply chain solutions. From factory floors to frontline operations, Würth Additive helps manufacturers streamline sourcing and stay production-ready with 3D printing, on-demand parts, and smart inventory strategies.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Tagged with:

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Craftcloud Endeavor 3D FirstMold Xometry

Share this Article

Recent News

How Prelaunch Helped a 3D Printing Startup Avoid Failure — Before It Even Launched

MacLean-Fogg & Fraunhofer ILT Make 156 Kg 3D Printed Toyota Tooling Insert

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing Events3D Printing MaterialsAsiaBioprintingEuropeMedical 3D PrintingMENAPost-processing

3D Printing News Briefs, September 17, 2025: IDEX Printer, NiTi Scaffolds, Cooking Oil, & More

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, Raise3D announced the launch of a new printer at FABTECH 2025, and EOS and AM Solutions share about their integrated post-processing ecosystem, first introduced...

September 17, 2025
3D PrintingAutomationBusinessEducationEuropeNorth AmericaPost-processingSouth AmericaSpace 3D Printing

3D Printing News Briefs, September 13, 2025: Automated Post-Processing, Stratospheric Probe, & More

In this weekend’s 3D Printing News Briefs, we’re first sharing about a case study from PostProcess Technologies about optimizing post-print workflows at J.W. Speaker. AM Solutions’s post-processing technology was used...

September 13, 2025
Featured Sponsored
3D PrintingAM ResearchFeatured StoriesGeneral IndustryReshoringSponsored

Getting a Foothold in Additive: White Paper from AM Research and Stratasys Makes the Case for 3D Printed Tooling

Despite all the assumptions that Western reshoring efforts would be bolstered by the tariff-centric trade war policies initiated by the second Trump administration, it’s still far too early to guess...

September 8, 2025
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsMaritime 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D Printing

Velo3D Announces Collaborations with U.S. Army & U.S. Navy for Defense & Maritime Applications

Metal 3D printing company Velo3D (Nasdaq: VELO), which just this week uplisted to the Nasdaq Capital Market a year after leaving the NYSE for over-the-counter (OTC) markets, is participating in...

August 29, 2025
Stratasys
Wurth
HP
HP
IMTS
Stratasys
AMR Data Center
AMR Satellite
HP Produce Locally
Formnext
Continuum Powders
FacFox
AMR Software
AMR Dental
EOS
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 24-26, 2026

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides