Tesla Veteran Kevin Kassekert Takes the Helm as VulcanForms’ New CEO

In a major leadership shift, VulcanForms has appointed Kevin Kassekert as its new CEO and Jay Martin as President. This change comes at a crucial time as the company moves into its next growth phase, responding to the industry’s growing need to combine digital and physical manufacturing methods. The appointments also follow the departure of VulcanForms co-founder Martin Feldmann, whose vision helped shape the company into the force it is today.

During my recent visit to VulcanForms, I saw firsthand how the company is transforming manufacturing with cutting-edge laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) and AI-driven solutions. This leadership change is expected to build on those foundations and take the company to new heights.

Before this official appointment, Ralph Schmitt served as the interim CEO. A seasoned executive with multiple CEO roles in the tech and manufacturing industries, Schmitt was previously VulcanForms’ Chief Commercial Officer. During his time as interim CEO, further leadership changes were anticipated.

Now, with Kevin Kassekert taking the helm, VulcanForms brings in over 25 years of experience in high-tech manufacturing environments. Kassekert spent over seven years at Tesla, from 2012 to 2020, where he held key leadership roles, including VP of People and Places and Director of Infrastructure Development. His leadership was key in building Tesla’s first cross-country network of Supercharger stations and constructing multiple Gigafactories. After Tesla, Kassekert joined Redwood Materials as COO, where he helped grow the company into a leader in battery recycling and refining, making it a major player in the circular supply chain for Li-Ion battery materials.

Complementing Kassekert is Jay Martin, known for his groundbreaking work in the medical technology sector. At Globus Medical, he led the fastest-ever launch in medical robotics, helping drive the company’s revenue from $450 million to over $2 billion. His expertise in scaling operations and building high-performing teams will be vital to VulcanForms as it scales its technology and seeks to expand its customer base.

According to the company, this leadership transition marks a pivotal moment as VulcanForms moves from pilot-scale production to full-scale manufacturing. The company plans to expand its operations and strengthen relationships with Fortune 500 companies in key industries such as aerospace, defense, and medical technology.

The company’s core technology is a proprietary LPBF process paired with AI-based methods for predictive simulation and data-driven process control. VulcanForms says this powerful combination ensures that the production of complex metal components—such as jet engines, supercomputers, and orthopedic implants—meets the highest standards of quality, efficiency, and speed. The advanced manufacturing company born out of MIT offers a full-stack solution, integrating additive manufacturing with heat treatment, surface processing, precision machining, and metrology. The automated production system is driven by advanced software capabilities and AI-based methods that enable predictive simulation and data-driven process control.

When I toured VulcanForms, I saw this technology at their flagship facility in Devens, Massachusetts. The precision and scale of their production were nothing short of impressive. With this new leadership, the company plans to take powerful steps forward to enhance its capabilities and meet the increasing demand for advanced manufacturing solutions.

The decision to appoint Kassekert and Martin comes from the need for leaders who can bring complex technologies into well-established industries. Both executives have a lot of experience handling these challenges. Kassekert’s work at Tesla and Redwood, along with Martin’s achievements in the medical device field, make them the right team to guide VulcanForms into its next chapter.

“I have always been deeply interested in disruptive technology and scaling manufacturing, and I am thrilled to join and lead the extremely talented team at VulcanForms,” said Kassekert. “I’m eager to build upon the solid foundation laid by Martin Feldmann, whose leadership and dedication were pivotal in shaping the company’s vision and product development. The potential of VulcanForms’ technology is immense and will redefine manufacturing not only in the U.S. but also on a global scale.”

VulcanForms has made big progress since it was founded in 2015. Its mission to change how digital manufacturing works, especially with its laser-based metal additive technology, has been a cornerstone of its success.

However, Feldmann’s departure is a major change in the company’s story. Feldmann’s leadership was key to developing the flagship technology, and his vision helped bring VulcanForms to where it is now. The new leadership with Kassekert and Martin will build on this foundation, focusing on growing the company’s operations and improving its position in the market.

John Hart, Co-Founder and Board Member of VulcanForms and the Head of MIT’s Department of Mechanical Engineering, is pivotal in guiding the company’s innovation. Reflecting on the leadership transition, Hart said, “Kevin and Jay bring incredible experience, and their leadership will drive us to scale VulcanForms’ innovative production system hand-in-hand with the product roadmaps of our customers. Our team and customers will benefit greatly from their understanding of the market and regulatory landscapes and their passion for advanced technology and organizational development.”

Since revealing its capabilities in 2022, VulcanForms has continued to deploy its technology and operations at its flagship VulcanOne facility in Devens. This approach allows VulcanForms to produce parts and assemblies using a digital process that is customized for each customer.

VulcanForms has tremendous potential to reshape industrial manufacturing. The automated production systems I observed are not just efficient; they set new standards for what’s possible in modern manufacturing and could provide the infrastructure necessary to produce complex components at scale.

