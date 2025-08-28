Your Career, Your Data: The Role of Salary Transparency in AM

For engineers, technicians, salespeople, and business leaders in additive manufacturing, compensation transparency has never been more important. In an industry that continues to evolve at a breakneck pace, understanding your value in the job market can mean the difference between falling behind and moving ahead.

The Reality of Today’s AM Job Market

The latest data on the AM workforce paints a mixed picture: job opportunities have tightened, competition for roles has intensified, and salaries are rising unevenly across regions. In North America, there are now 122 candidates competing for every open role; in EMEA, the ratio is 87:1; and in APAC, a staggering 220:1.

Yet even in this challenging climate, some professionals are seeing strong returns. Applications & Consulting salaries grew +8.2% globally in 2024, while R&D & Engineering salaries in North America jumped by 10.5% – evidence that the right skills can still command premium pay.

At the same time, pay fairness remains an issue. While nearly three-quarters of AM professionals feel fairly compensated, over 27% report feeling underpaid, citing being below industry benchmarks or taking on more responsibility without a salary increase.

Salary Data as a Career Tool

These figures are more than just statistics – they’re shaping careers. One AM Specialist at an OEM explained how the data became a powerful negotiation tool:

“I used the AM Salary Survey in my exit interview to show how far our pay had drifted from the market. Leadership made adjustments for several teammates soon after. It didn’t change my path, but the data gave me credible leverage to advocate for fairer pay.”

Stories like this highlight how salary transparency is shifting the conversation between employees and employers. With the right data, professionals can benchmark their worth, push for adjustments, and make informed decisions about career moves.

The Benchmark Behind the Numbers

Behind these insights is the Global AM Salary Survey, now entering its 10th year. It remains the most comprehensive source of workforce intelligence in additive manufacturing—capturing not just salaries, but also hiring trends, career motivations, and workforce sentiment across regions and disciplines.

Last year’s edition revealed:

A global slowdown in hiring is underway, with job openings down double digits across most regions.

Severe shortages of Operators and Technicians are now the most in-demand AM profiles.

Salary growth is rebounding in EMEA after two years of decline.

A steady rise in women’s representation, though still only 23% of the workforce.

This level of insight is only possible thanks to thousands of professionals who contribute their experiences each year.

Why Participation Matters for 2026

The 2026 AM Salary Survey is now open, and every voice counts. Whether you’re an engineer, technician, manager, or executive, your input strengthens the benchmark that professionals rely on to make smarter career moves, and that employers depend on to build fairer, more competitive workplaces.

By contributing just a few minutes of your time, you help build a resource that could support your own next negotiation, or your colleague’s.

Take part in the 2026 AM Salary Survey today, and join thousands of professionals in shaping the future of careers in additive manufacturing.

