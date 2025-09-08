Wurth

3DPOD 270: Hamid Zarringhalam, CEO Nikon Advanced Manufacturing

September 8, 2025 by Joris Peels 3D PrintingBusinessGeneral IndustryMetal 3D PrintingNorth AmericaStocks
Hamid Zarringhalam rose through the ranks of Nikon‘s precision manufacturing unit. He’s now a Corporate Vice President at Nikon and the CEO of Nikon Advanced Manufacturing and Nikon Ventures. We’re of course going to discuss LPBF and SLM Solutions in this episode. We talk about the market for large machines, applications, costs, directions, and future scenarios. We even squeeze in some other technologies and strategies. It’s a great episode with a lot of insight.

This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by Würth Additive Group, industry leaders in digital inventory and physical supply chain solutions. From factory floors to frontline operations, Würth Additive helps manufacturers streamline sourcing and stay production-ready with 3D printing, on-demand parts, and smart inventory strategies.

FibreSeeker 3: The World’s First Continuous Fibre 3D Printer for the Consumer Launches on Kickstarter

SwissTo12 Buys Hanwha Phasor’s Antenna Assets and IP

3D PrintingBusinessFeatured Stories

Desktop Metal Bankruptcy: Analysis & Karma Police

Today, Nano Dimension-owned Desktop Metal has filed for bankruptcy. Across a dozen funding rounds, the company raised over $816 million, had a SPAC, and was then acquired by Nano Dimension...

July 29, 2025
