3DPOD 270: Hamid Zarringhalam, CEO Nikon Advanced Manufacturing

Hamid Zarringhalam rose through the ranks of Nikon‘s precision manufacturing unit. He’s now a Corporate Vice President at Nikon and the CEO of Nikon Advanced Manufacturing and Nikon Ventures. We’re of course going to discuss LPBF and SLM Solutions in this episode. We talk about the market for large machines, applications, costs, directions, and future scenarios. We even squeeze in some other technologies and strategies. It’s a great episode with a lot of insight.
This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by Würth Additive Group, industry leaders in digital inventory and physical supply chain solutions. From factory floors to frontline operations, Würth Additive helps manufacturers streamline sourcing and stay production-ready with 3D printing, on-demand parts, and smart inventory strategies.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.
You May Also Like
Pac-Dent Buys Ackuretta
Dental practitioner supply firm Pac-Dent has bought Ackuretta, a chair-side dental 3D printing startup that has a file-to-patient solution in place. Their all-in-one system combines resins, software, and printers with...
This Swiss Ice Cream Shop Was 3D Printed from Recycled Plastic—and It Looks Amazing
In the Alpine village of Mulegns, Switzerland, a new experimental ice cream shop looks like something out of a dream. From the outside, it resembles a classic wooden barn. But...
Arkisys and the Bosuns Locker: Bringing Hands-On Space Engineering to Students Across the U.S.
As the space industry looks beyond rockets and satellites to the next wave of orbital infrastructure, one company is betting big on students to help shape that future. Arkisys, a...
Desktop Metal Bankruptcy: Analysis & Karma Police
Today, Nano Dimension-owned Desktop Metal has filed for bankruptcy. Across a dozen funding rounds, the company raised over $816 million, had a SPAC, and was then acquired by Nano Dimension...