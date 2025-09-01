Wurth

3DPOD 269: AM in Japan, Software for AM, and more with Peter Rogers, Layered Ltd.

September 1, 2025 by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsBusinessMetal 3D Printing
Peter Rogers is Australian but has worked in Japan since 2009. He has held roles at a Japanese 3D Printing firm, at Velo3D, and at Autodesk. Today, he consults for Japanese 3D Printing firms looking to expand overseas, as well as foreign firms that want to expand into APAC. He also gives marketing and strategic advice to companies worldwide. In this conversation, we get Peter’s insight on the software market, the development of Metal Additive, the broader journey of AM, as well as doing business in Japan. He explains Japan’s slow start in Additive as well as getting the sense that the country is now serious about 3D Printing and growing in the space.

3D Printing3D Printing ResearchBusinessElectronicsEnergyEuropeNorth AmericaOceania

3D Printing News Briefs, August 27, 2025: Executives, Microelectronic Cooling, & More

We’ll focus on business in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, starting with 3D Systems’ new Chief Financial Officer and the expansions to Carbon’s global leadership team. Titomic sold a D623...

August 27, 2025
3D PrintingBusinessDental 3D PrintingEurope

Novenda Secures $6.1 Million in Series A Funding for Dental 3D Printing

There once was a company called Lake3D which made and sold continuous DLP systems. They even sold a system to DuPont, and the material jetting printer had a lot of...

July 14, 2025
3D Printed Food3D PrintingEurope

3D Printed Food for Those with Chewing Difficulties Now Available for Home Delivery

One interesting but overlooked use of 3D printing is in special food for hospitals and care facilities. This is a big potential market, as through additive, foods can be enriched...

May 19, 2025
3D Printing3D Printing ResearchMedical 3D PrintingRoboticsScience & Technology

3D Printing News Briefs, May 17, 2025: Color-Changing Materials, Humanoid Robot, & More

We’re covering research innovations in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs! First, Penn Engineering developed 3D printed materials that change color under stress, and UC Berkeley researchers created an open source,...

May 17, 2025
3D Printing Guides