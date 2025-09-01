3DPOD 269: AM in Japan, Software for AM, and more with Peter Rogers, Layered Ltd.

Peter Rogers is Australian but has worked in Japan since 2009. He has held roles at a Japanese 3D Printing firm, at Velo3D, and at Autodesk. Today, he consults for Japanese 3D Printing firms looking to expand overseas, as well as foreign firms that want to expand into APAC. He also gives marketing and strategic advice to companies worldwide. In this conversation, we get Peter’s insight on the software market, the development of Metal Additive, the broader journey of AM, as well as doing business in Japan. He explains Japan’s slow start in Additive as well as getting the sense that the country is now serious about 3D Printing and growing in the space.

