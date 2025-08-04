Why Align Technology’s Slowdown Still Matters to 3D Printing

Align Technology (Nasdaq: ALGN), the company behind Invisalign clear aligners, reported lower-than-expected results for the second quarter of 2025. While the slowdown is tied to broader economic and dental industry factors, it still matters for the world of 3D printing because Align is one of the biggest users of additive manufacturing (AM) in the world.

In Q2 2025, Align brought in $1.01 billion in revenue. That’s up slightly (3.4%) from the previous quarter but down 1.6% compared to the same period last year. The company’s core clear aligner business, which includes Invisalign, generated $804.6 million, down 3.3% year-over-year. While the total number of aligner cases shipped rose slightly to 644,370, revenue per case declined.

The company’s Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services, which include digital scanners and design tools, did better, growing 13.9% from the previous quarter and 5.6% year-over-year. Meanwhile, Align’s net income for this quarter was $124.6 million, or $1.72 per share.

Slower Growth

Joe Hogan, CEO of Align Technology, said the results were “mixed.” He pointed to a slower-than-expected rise in case starts — how many patients begin using aligners — as a key issue in the quarter.

According to Hogan, while consumer interest in Invisalign treatment remains strong, fewer people are actually starting the treatment. This could be due to cost, economic uncertainty, or other personal factors.

At the same time, Align is also seeing fewer sales of its iTero scanners, which are the digital imaging systems dentists use to scan patients’ teeth before creating aligners. The slowdown in scanner sales was especially noticeable for full systems, as opposed to smaller upgrades or components.

Align also said that U.S. tariffs, tighter financing options, and economic uncertainty contributed to slower demand. Hogan mentioned that in some cases, dental practices may be shifting more of their patients back to traditional metal braces.

“2025 marks the fourth consecutive year orthodontic starts are down,” Hogan noted during the earnings call with investors. “Recent research shows some practices are choosing metal braces over aligners due to cost and familiarity. Fewer elective procedures and lower patient traffic in dental offices also contributed to the weaker quarter.”

Why This Matters for 3D Printing

Align is one of the largest users of 3D printing worldwide. The company relies heavily on AM to make customized aligners for every patient. In fact, many consider Align one of the most scaled-up examples of 3D printing in real-world use.

That’s why the slowdown (even though it’s not related to the 3D printing process itself) matters to the AM industry. Lower demand for aligners can ripple through Align’s 3D printing supply chain, which includes materials, software, hardware, and automation.

Align has invested heavily in digital dentistry, building out its factories filled with high-speed 3D printers and advanced workflows. Any drop in volume from a major player like Align can have quite an impact on partners and suppliers across the AM ecosystem.

What’s more, Align’s manufacturing model is considered a great example of how 3D printing can be used for mass production. So, when a company this big slows down, it might draw attention to how large-scale 3D printing is being used by everyday people in areas like dental care, and how that demand may evolve over time.

Recently, 3DPrint.com’s Joris Peels spoke with Srini Kaza, Executive Vice President of R&D at Align Technology, about how the company is scaling its 3D printed clear aligners. Kaza explained that Align continues to invest in both indirect and direct 3D printing methods. One of its newest products, the Invisalign Palatal Expander System, is Align’s first directly 3D printed dental device. He also noted that the company’s acquisition of Cubicure will help it develop medical-grade materials and expand its 3D printed product portfolio. Align is also focused on improving the whole workflow, from 3D scanning and treatment planning to aligner production, to support future growth.

Restructuring on the Horizon?

Because of changes in the market, Align plans to make some big adjustments in the second half of 2025. The company expects to spend $150 million to $170 million one time as it works to lower costs and update its operations. This includes cutting jobs, selling some of its machines, and moving production to newer, more automated systems.

The company expects the restructuring to improve profitability starting in 2026. CFO John Morici said the moves are necessary to prepare for “upcoming technology changes” and improve efficiency.

For the third quarter of the year, Align expects revenues to fall to between $965 million and $985 million. That would be a sequential drop from Q2. The company also forecasts lower gross margins due to restructuring costs and seasonally weaker sales.

Full-year 2025 guidance shows little or no revenue growth compared to 2024. The number of clear aligners sold is expected to grow slowly, while the average price per product may go down because more lower-cost options are being sold, especially in newer markets.

Despite the slowdown, Align is still launching new products and expanding into more countries. Recently, the company introduced its Invisalign Palatal Expander System in India and Malaysia, giving more patients access to new dental treatment options. Align is also teaming up with Disney to promote Invisalign to teens and kids through the upcoming movie Freakier Friday. The partnership aims to build interest and confidence in dental care by connecting with younger audiences through familiar characters and stories.

