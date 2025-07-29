AM Research Reports $3.58B Q1 Revenues, Opens Access to Free Data

The additive manufacturing (AM) industry posted a strong start to 2025, with global revenues reaching $3.58 billion in the first quarter, according to the latest analysis from Additive Manufacturing Research (AM Research). The data reflects a 9% year-over-year growth, pointing to slow but steady momentum across hardware, materials, and services.

The findings come from AM Research’s Q1 2025 3DP/AM Market Data and Forecast and its companion Market Insights report, both part of the firm’s ongoing effort to provide real-time visibility into the evolving 3D printing landscape.

Now, AM Research is going one step further by making select data from its proprietary Q1 2025 report freely available to the industry. The move is designed to help more engineers, analysts, and business leaders stay informed about the direction of the AM market, mainly as the industry pivots away from hype-driven growth and toward real-world adoption.

“There’s been a clear shift in the industry,” said Scott Dunham, EVP of Research at AM Research. “We’re seeing growth led by applications, not just technology. And that kind of shift deserves broader visibility.”

Key Market Insights from Q1 2025

According to AM Research’s full report, metal AM revenues reached $1.52 billion, up from $1.37 billion the previous year, while polymer AM revenues hit $2.06 billion, driven by print services in China and growing dental adoption worldwide.

One standout was metal powder bed fusion (PBF) systems, which continued to perform well even as funding became harder to get. At the same time, dental labs kept adopting polymer 3D printing, thanks to cheaper machines, better software, and automation.

The data also revealed a shift in AM company strategy. Rather than relying on investor capital to drive expansion, a growing number of firms are now launching products developed in-house to meet specific market needs, a trend AM Research calls “solution-first organic growth.”

AM Research has raised its long-term outlook for the metal 3D printing market, pointing to faster adoption in areas like satellites, drones, and data centers. Combined with steady growth in dental and aerospace, these trends show that 3D printing is slowly but surely becoming a regular part of manufacturing.

The Q1 2025 Market Insights report provides deeper analysis of these shifts and is available alongside AM Research’s Core Metals and Core Polymers data packages. For companies seeking more strategic guidance, AM Research also offers custom debrief sessions with its leadership team.

Free Data Access

Each quarter, AM Research prepares custom data cuts and exclusive chart visualizations based on its industry-leading, proprietary 3DP/AM market data and forecasts. For Q1 2025, this includes segmented data across hardware, materials, and services in both metal and polymer AM, plus breakdowns by region, company, and end-user sector.

To receive free access, users can email info@additivemanufacturingresearch.com with the message: “Please set me up with free AM Research data.” Accounts are typically activated within two business days, with login credentials provided to access the Free Data Snapshots portal. Subscribers who already have access to the Free Data Snapshots simply need to log in to their account, where the updated Q1 2025 data is now available.

This offer gives users a glimpse into the same data ecosystem used by leading AM companies for product development, market benchmarking, and investment planning.

For those seeking deeper insights, AM Research offers additional resources. Its quarterly Market Insights product provides expanded analysis and data visualizations on the Q1 2025 3DP/AM markets. The firm also offers one-on-one debrief sessions with Dunham, who can provide further context on market trends, while VP of Consulting Joris Peels offers strategic consulting and networking guidance. Sessions can be scheduled by contacting info@additivemanufacturingresearch.com or info@additivemanufacturingstrategies.com.

As the industry keeps consolidating and investors look for real results, having reliable, independent market data is more important than ever. By sharing free quarterly snapshots, AM Research aims to help the wider 3D printing community, from executives and engineers to students and startups.

To learn more, visit additivemanufacturingresearch.com.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.