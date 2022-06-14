3DPOD Episode 109: Part Costing and Optimization with Omer Blaier, CASTOR CEO & Founder

Israeli firm CASTOR analyses parts. It can then tell you if the part is printable, how much it would cost in different 3D printing technologies, on which part you can save money through mass reduction and much more. CASTOR´s software is a gateway to 3D Printing. Companies can use it to jumpstart their 3D Printing projects or do an analysis of the potential for 3D Printing in their organization. We talk to CEO and founder Omer Blaier about the startup, its abilities and goals.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and recieve information and offers from thrid party vendors.
You May Also Like
Desktop Metal to Lay Off 12% of Workforce & Consolidate Operations
Massachusetts-based additive manufacturing (AM) startup, Desktop Metal, announced on Monday, June 13, that the company will lay off 12% of its employees. This comes alongside a general consolidation of its...
JEOL’s Electron Beam Metal 3D Printer Enters U.S. Market
The dam that once separated the additive manufacturing (AM) industry from mainstream manufacturing has finally broken. As the waters merge, numerous companies that previously existed outside of 3D printing are...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: June 12, 2022
We have another busy week of webinars and events, starting with an international conference on powder metallurgy. In addition, Stratasys is continuing its Experience Tour, TriMech will discussing managing data...
GE’s Metal Binder Jet 3D Printing Is on the Market with Kennametal
Kennametal recently announced it has joined GE Additive’s Beta Partner Program, focusing on advancing its binder jetting capabilities in cemented tungsten carbide—and expanding the range of possibilities for use of...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.