3DPOD Episode 109: Part Costing and Optimization with Omer Blaier, CASTOR CEO & Founder

Israeli firm CASTOR analyses parts. It can then tell you if the part is printable, how much it would cost in different 3D printing technologies, on which part you can save money through mass reduction and much more. CASTOR´s software is a gateway to 3D Printing. Companies can use it to jumpstart their 3D Printing projects or do an analysis of the potential for 3D Printing in their organization. We talk to CEO and founder Omer Blaier about the startup, its abilities and goals.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.