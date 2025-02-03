AMS 2025

Practical AI to Industrialize Additive Manufacturing

09:30 am by Andre Wegner 3D Printing3D SoftwareAutomationSponsored
RAPID

Share this Article

AI is revolutionizing industries, and additive manufacturing is no exception. With its complexity in design, materials, and processes, AM is ripe for transformation. Yet, while startups like Backflip—recently raising $30 million—focus on AI-driven geometry and generative design, the real short-term opportunities lie elsewhere: in eliminating the “busy work” that drains engineers’ time.

Take Boeing as an example. Through our ThreadsDoc solution, we automated the creation of Technical Data Packages (TDPs) for spare parts. Each TDP previously took 120–150 hours of skilled labor. Automating this task saves Boeing thousands of hours, cleared a backlog of over 100 parts, and allowed engineers to focus on higher-value work. This is where AI delivers immediate ROI—by enhancing efficiency and gaining trust through practical, low-risk applications.

Other impactful use cases include:

  • Spare Part Identification: Give frontline maintenance workers the knowledge and tools to, at an instance, identify potential additive solutions to their problems.
  • Parameter Transitions: Moving certified applications from device to device often involves trial-and-error. AI narrows parameter ranges, speeding requalification.
  • Automated Reporting: AI streamlines compliance documentation, saving time and improving accuracy in regulated industries.

These pragmatic applications are already reshaping workflows. Engineers and operators readily adopt them because they enhance productivity without threatening expertise.

AI’s revolutionary possibilities—like identifying defects mid-build, generating intricate designs, or even optimizing material properties—are undeniably exciting. However, these advancements hinge on AI’s ability to grasp complex material behaviors and production nuances, which vary widely across processes and conditions. They also rely on precision, which the current crop of AI is not known for and which would require a significant amount of data—the kind that remains out of reach for most organizations today—to succeed. As a result, industries such as aerospace and healthcare, where precision is paramount, remain cautious. Trust in these systems will take years, if not decades, to solidify, especially with the stringent demands of certification bodies. Many of these explicitly prohibit the use of systems that cannot be properly explained, which means a “blackbox” approach to additive is not just undesirable but untenable.

This slow pace of adoption isn’t a failure; it’s the nature of industrialization. Building trust in new processes takes time. That’s why we work hand in glove with engineers to understand their specific frustrations and eliminate them. Over time, this partnership allows us to introduce more ambitious AI capabilities in ways that align with their expectations and industry standards. By removing inefficiencies, Authentise and others pave the way for AI’s long-term potential in design, real-time optimization, and beyond.

I look forward to discussing this balance of short-term wins and future vision with Alex and Karsten at Additive Manufacturing Strategies in February. For now, let’s focus on what AI can do today: remove busy work and let engineers innovate.

Andre Wegner is founder and CEO of Authentise (www.authentise.com), a leader in flexible, AI-powered workflows in the most agile manufacturing and engineering settings.  Andre will participate in person at Additive Manufacturing Strategies, Feb 4-6 in New York City.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3DPOD 239: Joe Calmese, ADDMAN President & CEO

A Stroll through Neighborhood 91: The First 3D Printing Industrial Campus

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D PrintingAsiaBusinessEditorials / OpinionsFeatured StoriesGovernmentMetal 3D PrintingNorth AmericaStocks

An Open Letter to the Trump Administration: Secure America’s Leadership in Additive Manufacturing.

Dear President Trump and Members of the Administration, The United States is at a pivotal moment. Additive manufacturing (AM)—a transformative technology redefining the future of global manufacturing and national security—is...

January 27, 2025
3D PrintingMedical 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingNorth America

Department of Defense Awards PROTECT3D $1.3M for Custom 3D Printed Braces

Custom prosthetics company PROTECT3D has secured a $1.3M Department of Defense (DoD) Small Business Innovation Research contract to develop a platform for creating custom braces for soldiers. The PROTECT3D Platform...

January 15, 2025
Featured
3D Printing3D Printing EventsAdditive ManufacturingEuropeFeatured StoriesGovernmentNorth America

The Stakeholders’ Conference: Additive Manufacturing Strategies

The additive manufacturing (AM) industry has always been one that’s prone to sudden, drastic changes, and clearly, this is as true now as ever. With that in mind, one of...

January 7, 2025
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsBusinessEuropeMetal 3D Printing

3D Printing Predictions for 2025: Metal 3D Printing

Metal 3D printing has grown significantly over the past few decades. With applications ranging from orthopedic implants to rocket propulsion, it has become a cornerstone technology in several critical industries....

December 27, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Endeavor 3D FirstMold
Xometry
Endeavor 3D
3D Systems
EOS
FacFox
Continuum Powders
AMR Military Report 2024
HP
D3D
ADG
RAPID
AMUG
AMR Titanium Powder
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 4-6, 2025

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides