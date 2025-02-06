Authentise and Autodesk Partner for Smarter Workflows to Manufacturing

Manufacturing workflows just got a major upgrade. Authentise has integrated Autodesk’s Fusion Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) into its production management system, Flows, making manufacturing easier and more efficient. Currently in beta, this integration allows manufacturers to test its capabilities firsthand before full release. The move, which coincides with the Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) 2025 event in New York, represents a step toward fully streamlined 3D printing workflows, reducing friction in the design-to-production process.

At AMS 2025’s final day, February 6, Authentise’s CEO Andre Wegner and Autodesk’s Director of AM Alexander Oster discuss how automation is shaping industrial-scale additive manufacturing. Their panel highlights how solutions like Flows contribute to a more connected and efficient manufacturing landscape, reinforcing the importance of this integration.

A Seamless Workflow

With this approach, Authentise is embedding Autodesk’s Fusion APIs at an individual function level, giving users access to advanced capabilities like nesting, orientation, and toolpathing without switching between tools. This marks a shift in how manufacturers operate, creating a more seamless and efficient workflow.

Engineers and manufacturers can run Autodesk’s algorithms directly within Flows, making everything from design validation to machine preparation faster. The integration allows users to prepare parts for production in a smooth, automated process, reducing errors, saving time, and minimizing the need for manual intervention.

“This is a milestone in the evolution of manufacturing and engineering workflows,” says Wegner. “Never before have so many individual manufacturing services been accessible in one place. By seamlessly integrating these functions, we’re not only enhancing efficiency and convenience, but we’re also laying the groundwork for a more open, competitive ecosystem. This development is a significant boost for additive manufacturing and beyond. Our collaboration with Autodesk today sets the stage for a new era of innovation.”

Rethinking How CAD Works

Beyond convenience, this integration could signal a shift in how CAD and AM software interact. Traditionally, users have usually been stuck with strict systems that don’t let them mix and match different tools. By allowing direct access to individual Fusion functions, Autodesk and Authentise are allowing a more modular, adaptable approach.

Flows already support multiple nesting algorithms, demonstrating how competition can drive better solutions. As more features are integrated, users will have the freedom to select the best tools for their specific needs rather than being locked into a single software environment.

Autodesk and Authentise have worked together for years, previously collaborating on projects like integrating generative design and automated workflow solutions. This latest step builds on that foundation, reinforcing their commitment to make AM more seamless and adaptable.

“We are proud to work with Authentise as one of the early adopters of our Fusion API capabilities,” noted Oster. “With this integration, a tailored and managed end-to-end additive manufacturing workflow is finally a reality. From quoting a design, assigning workflows and work instructions, generating supports and adjusting the design to nesting, scheduling, and execution, Authentise users can now guide their parts from design to part in one smooth process. Our mission is to deliver a best-in-class mass-market platform solution that is adaptable to any manufacturing vertical. The controlled industries that Authentise is catering to are a great example of how third parties can build their business on top of our developer ecosystem.”

By offering an API-driven approach, Autodesk and Authentise are laying the groundwork for a more open, flexible, and collaborative future in industrial automation. For those looking to test out the new integration, the Authentise beta program invites manufacturers to experience the benefits firsthand.

