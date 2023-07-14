AMS Speaker Spotlight: John Barnes, Leading the Way in AM

The countdown to the much-anticipated Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) 2024 is underway. Scheduled to take place in person from February 6 through 8, 2024, this event encapsulates cutting-edge innovation and cooperative innovation of the global 3D printing community. AMS 2024, a dynamic event fostering connections and an opportunity for networking, serves as an international gathering point for pioneers, enthusiasts, and leaders in the additive manufacturing world. The immersive event highlights a diverse range of keynote addresses and panels; each focused on the current issues within the realm of 3D printing.

One of the highlights of this year’s event is the participation of industry expert John Barnes, an influential figure in the AM space and the founder of The Barnes Global Advisors, one of the Presenting Sponsors of AMS 2024.

Barnes has a rich legacy of more than 25 years in product development and aerospace. Known for his expertise in metal AM, Barnes has been a trailblazer in the industry since his association with the Sandia National Labs LENS (Laser Engineered Net Shaping) CRADA agreements in the late 1990s (considered avant-garde in AM). Barnes has held several significant positions. In 2018, he served as a non-executive director at Titomic Limited, a company specializing in advanced manufacturing solutions. Prior to that, Barnes held the role of Vice President of Advanced Manufacturing and Strategy at Arconic, where he played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s approach to additive manufacturing.

John Barnes and Chelsea Cummings of Barnes Global Advisors promoting design for AM.

Before his tenure at Arconic, Barnes served as the Senior Manager of Manufacturing Exploration and Development at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics for nearly a decade. During this time, he led efforts in exploring and developing manufacturing techniques and technologies within the aerospace sector. Earlier in his career, Barnes held the position of Marine Engines Product Manager at Honeywell International, further expanding his expertise in the field of advanced manufacturing.

Over the years, he has spearheaded both technical and business aspects of AM, allowing significant advancements in materials, powders, processing, and printing. Recognized globally for his contributions, Barnes’ teams have achieved world firsts in medical, therapeutic, and aerospace 3D printing. Today, he serves as an Adjunct Professor at Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) University and an Adjunct Senior Research Fellow at Monash University, both in Melbourne, Australia.

Beyond academia, Barnes is the dynamic force behind The Barnes Global Advisors and Metal Powder Works. The former is a consultancy that plays a crucial role in linking major players in AM and finding practical solutions in the field, while the latter is a key player in Pittsburgh’s Neighborhood 91, an airport-based hub for 3D printing. Notably, Barnes’ leadership and strategic direction have boosted the qualification of the first series aerospace production metal AM parts, the development of a pilot metal production facility, and the implementation of technology on high-profile projects such as the F-22 and F-35. His collaborative approach and focus on people and strategy underline his success in transforming underperforming teams and enhancing financial performance.

The exhibit hall at AMS 2023. Image courtesy of 3DPrint.com

The Barnes Global Advisors is a renowned engineering firm and consultancy specializing in AM. It offers comprehensive consulting services, including technology assessment, market analysis, supply chain optimization, workforce development, and intellectual property strategies. The Barnes Global Advisors connects stakeholders within the AM ecosystem, fostering collaborations and propelling industry advancement. Providing strategic guidance, technical expertise, and valuable connections, the firm helps organizations identify opportunities, optimize operations, and stay ahead in the rapidly evolving AM industry.

Barnes’ background in AM, coupled with his strategic vision and leadership know-how, mark him as a key speaker at AMS 2024. Attendees can look forward to his contribution to “Panel 1: Metals for AM,” as well as The Barnes Global Advisors’ workshop on “The Economics of Additive.” Thanks to an illustrious career and an unwavering commitment to AM, his insights will add significant value to the discussions and perspectives at the event.

Barnes’s participation in AMS 2024 promises to inspire attendees and further drive the growth and development of the AM community. The AMS event in New York City serves as an ideal platform for industry pioneers like Barnes to share their knowledge, network with fellow professionals, and collectively shape the future of 3D printing.

The 7th annual Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) conference takes place from February 6-8 at The Metropolitan Pavilion, New York. This in-person exclusive gathering promises rich discussion and networking, assembling AM visionaries from around the globe. For potential sponsors and speakers, reach out to info@3drholdings.com or jeff@3dprint.com.

