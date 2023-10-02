3DPOD Episode 171: 3D Printing in the Military and Digital Supply Chains with Col. James Allen Regenor, VeriTX

Colonel James Allen Regenor had a distinguished career, flying tankers and transport aircraft for the U.S. Air Force before serving under President Bush and the National Security Council (NSC). After his time at the NSC, he took command of the 521st Air Mobility Group. He later joined MOOG in their Additive division. Currently, he is the CEO of VeriTX, a company focused on securing the digital supply chain for additive manufacturing and various other files. His career is filled with exciting stories, and he offers valuable insights into an often-overlooked aspect of additive technology.

