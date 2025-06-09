Formnext Germany

Titomic Opens New U.S. Facility in Huntsville to Boost 3D Printing for Defense

June 9, 2025 by Vanesa Listek

Australian company Titomic (ASX: TTT) has expanded into Huntsville, Alabama, opening a new U.S. facility that brings its advanced metal manufacturing technology closer to key defense and aerospace hubs. The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on June 2, 2025, and welcomed guests from the government, defense, aerospace, and local industries.

Titomic is known for its Kinetic Fusion process, a type of cold spray additive manufacturing that can build strong metal parts without melting them. Instead of using heat, the process relies on high-velocity particle deposition, which makes it ideal for working with tough materials like titanium. This technology offers major advantages for industries that depend on high-performance components, such as defense, aerospace, oil and gas, and mining.

Titomic’s additive manufacturing technology.

A Major U.S. Investment

The new 59,000-square-foot facility will act as Titomic’s main U.S. base and global headquarters for its operations in the commercial and defense sectors. It will serve multiple roles, including operating as the manufacturing site for all of Titomic’s advanced systems and products, while also providing a space for live demonstrations of key equipment such as the TKF1000, D523, D623, and ISB systems. In addition, it will serve as a regional training and support center, helping clients understand and adopt the technology. Finally, the site will act as a production hub for machines and components used in real-world industrial and defense applications.

By consolidating all of its product manufacturing under one roof, Titomic hopes to streamline operations and serve customers more efficiently, both in the U.S. and globally.

Why Huntsville?

Huntsville is already a fast-growing tech and manufacturing hub, especially for sectors like defense, aerospace, and advanced materials. Known as “Rocket City” for its historic role in U.S. space exploration and rocket development, the city is home to NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, Redstone Arsenal, and a growing number of high-tech companies. That made it an ideal location for Titomic’s expansion into the country.

Titomic CEO Jim Simpson called the new site “a launchpad for the next generation of high-performance manufacturing technologies in the United States.” He also said, “Huntsville offers the perfect blend of industrial heritage and forward-thinking energy that aligns with Titomic’s mission to redefine what’s possible in materials science and manufacturing.”

Titomic CEO Jim Simpson inaugurates Huntsville facility.

The project was supported by Innovate Alabama, a statewide initiative aimed at boosting innovation and entrepreneurship. Through its LendAL program (which stands for “Lend Alabama”), Innovate Alabama helped Titomic secure funding via loan guarantees and collateral support. This financial backing was key to bringing the company’s full product line to Alabama.

Charlie Pond, a representative from Innovate Alabama, noted, “Innovate Alabama is excited to partner with Titomic and bring their technology to the Huntsville market. We believe their capabilities can make a meaningful impact on our community and support ongoing partner programs.”

Innovate Alabama’s LendAL program is part of the U.S. Department of the Treasury‘s SSBCI (State Small Business Credit Initiative) and has already deployed more than $12 million in support of small businesses. Titomic now joins a growing list of companies gaining access to capital, helping to create jobs and drive innovation across the state.

Real-World Impact for Defense and Space

One of the key goals of the Huntsville facility is to manufacture critical components for military and aerospace applications. These include titanium pressure vessels, launcher coatings, domes, structural parts, and space-grade shielding. These components are essential for supporting next-generation defense systems and space programs. They also align with U.S. Department of Defense priorities of strengthening supply chains, improving readiness, and enabling faster repair and production of mission-critical parts.

Dr. Patricia Dare, President of Titomic USA, emphasized the importance of having full production capabilities on-site: “Being able to produce machines and products for our customers gives us the ability to meet a variety of requirements and support their needs directly,” she said. “This control helps us ensure quality, reliability, and responsiveness.”

Engineer at work at Titomic’s new Huntsville facility.

The Huntsville opening is just one of several big milestones for Titomic in 2025. Over the past few months, the company has expanded its defense partnerships in both the U.S. and Australia, finalized strategic collaborations with major aerospace and energy companies, continued the rollout of its TKF technology platform across new markets, and secured additional government support and funding for research and development.

Titomic’s new Huntsville facility is a step forward in growing its operations in the U.S. It will not only be used for manufacturing machines but also to help train customers, test new ideas, and support real projects in industries that need strong, reliable parts.

Images courtesy of Titomic.
