3D Printing Financials: Align’s Growth Runs on Volume

Align Technology (Nasdaq: ALGN) kicked off 2026 with steady financial results, with most of the growth coming from its core high-volume 3D printing business.

The maker of Invisalign reported first-quarter revenue of $1.04 billion, up 6.2% year-over-year, as demand for its clear aligners continued to grow globally. The growth is stable, and it’s being driven by more aligners, more cases, and more 3D printing.

A 3D printing business at its core

Align’s clear aligner segment, built around 3D printing, is still where most of its revenue comes from. In Q1 2026, clear aligner revenue reached $856 million, up 7.4% year-over-year, while shipments hit a record 685,700 cases, growing 6.7% compared to last year.

That matters because every Invisalign case involves mass customization, which means thousands of unique dental aligners are produced using additive manufacturing. So more cases mean more 3D printed parts moving through Align’s production systems.

Growth was particularly strong outside the U.S., with double-digit expansion across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, which helped make up for a slower North American market. This shows that Align isn’t just using 3D printing; it’s one of the biggest production uses of it in the world.

Volumes up, margins holding

Despite ongoing macro uncertainty, Align managed to keep profitability rather stable. The company reported net income of $112.8 million, operating margin of 13.6%, and gross margin of around 71% (adjusted). These margins suggest that even as Align continues to scale production by printing more aligners each quarter, it is maintaining efficiency in a highly automated, digital manufacturing environment.

That’s not easy to do. High-volume 3D printing has had issues with consistency, cost, and speed. Align’s ability to grow volumes while keeping margins steady shows how far production-grade additive manufacturing has come.

Still, not every part of the business moved in the same direction. Align’s imaging systems and CAD/CAM segment, which includes scanners like iTero and related digital tools, generated $184 million, up just 0.9% year-over-year and down sequentially.

This side of the business is less directly tied to 3D printing output and more to capital equipment spending by dental practices. The slower growth here reflects a broader trend seen across medtech and dental markets: clinics are being more cautious with purchases of large equipment. Clearly, the growth is being driven by aligners, not hardware.

$200 million buyback signals confidence

Alongside earnings, Align also announced a new $200 million stock repurchase program, set to begin in May 2026. The company already completed a $200 million buyback earlier this year. Buybacks usually mean the company thinks its stock is undervalued or expects strong cash flow. Align ended the quarter with over $1 billion in cash, giving it plenty of room to run the business and return money to shareholders

For the broader 3D printing industry, Align’s results are worth paying attention to, not because of new technology announcements, but because of scale. This is one of the clearest examples of additive manufacturing working as a true production technology with millions of parts produced every year, highly automated digital workflows, consistent margins at scale, and a global demand driving volume growth.

While many AM companies are still working toward industrial adoption, Align has been operating there for years. The company built its business on a highly scaled 3D printing process, where molds are printed and then used to form aligners, and that system is still the backbone of production today. At the same time, Align is working toward directly 3D printing its products, which removes the need for molds. Its 2024 acquisition of Cubicure is part of that push, bringing in technology focused on direct printing. The company has already launched its first direct-printed device, with more in development, and if this transition succeeds, it could mark another step forward not just for Align but for how 3D printing is used in high-volume healthcare.

Align’s Q1 2026 results point to steady growth, driven by higher aligner volumes and a strong global presence. The company reaffirmed its full-year outlook, expecting 2026 revenue to grow 3% to 4% and clear aligner volumes to rise in the mid-single digits. For Q2, Align expects revenue of $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion, with volumes increasing both sequentially and year over year. Revenue is up, margins are stable, and the company continues to return capital through buybacks.

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