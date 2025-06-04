3D Printing News Briefs, June 4, 2025: Full-Color Slicer, Denture Implants, & More

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, we’ll start with some software and post-processing news, and then move on to a case report in which digital dentistry was successfully used. Read on for all the details!

Additive Appearance Launches New PrismSlicer Software

Prague-based startup Additive Appearance, a spin-off from Charles University, has officially launched PrismSlicer, its new full-color, Design for Additive Manufacturing (DfAM) software for multi-material, inkjet-based 3D printing that was announced at Formnext 2024. PrismSlicer was created to address the limits of conventional slicers by integrating material-aware slicing algorithms, a photorealistic rendering engine, and volumetric authoring precision at the voxel level. Targeting applications in dental, education, healthcare, industrial design, model making, and rapid prototyping, the software delivers precise volumetric control and high-fidelity color reproduction. Some of its key features include photorealistic visualization, so you can see your designs with full material realism before you start printing; automatic color and texture optimization; cross-platform support for Windows, MacOS, and Linux; and more. All of these features are meant to help avoid failed prints, speed up production, and majorly decrease trial and error.

“Many users struggle to anticipate how a print will turn out, especially with complex gradients and intricate color textures. We built PrismSlicer to eliminate that uncertainty. With precise previews and interactive controls, it becomes much easier to get it right on the first print,” said Tobias Rittig, PhD, CTO at Additive Appearance. “We want users to feel confident that what they see on-screen will match what they hold in their hands. That confidence is critical in high-stakes fields like dental, surgical models or client-based product design but also artists in the entertainment industry are looking for predictable visual fidelity.”

Nikon SLM Solutions Installs Solukon Depowdering System in Long Beach

In addition to engineering and manufacturing solutions and DfAM services, Nikon’s AM Technology Center in Long Beach, California houses the large-format NXG 600E system, which can print components up to 1,500 mm tall. There should be no issues with post-processing these extra-large parts, as Nikon SLM Solutions has just installed the SFM-AT1500-S at the center. This is currently the largest metal depowdering system from German supplier Solukon, able to take on parts that weigh up to 2,100 kg, and with 600 x 600 x 1500 mm or 820 x 820 x 1300 mm dimensions. SPR-Pathfinder software analyzes a component’s CAD file to calculate the ideal movement pattern within the system, enabling automated, programmable cleaning of complex channels and structures. With front-top loading, components can be lifted into the system by crane, which makes things much easier. Nikon SLM Solutions also purchased Solukon’s compatible SFM-PCU powder collection unit, so powder can be safety extracted and collected in a sensor-monitored process.

“We would like to thank Nikon SLM Solutions for their confidence in our technology,” said Andreas Hartmann, CEO/CTO of Solukon. “For optimum production conditions, the printing process and automated depowdering must be closely interlinked. With the SFM-AT1500-S, we have achieved this perfectly, as our depowdering system is precisely tailored to the needs of Nikon SLM Solutions customers.”

Case Report & Follow-Up of Edentulous Patient with 3D Printed Denture Implant

To give edentulous (toothless) patients back some aesthetics and function, implant-supported full arch fixed rehabilitations are often used. Thanks to evolving technologies in digital dentistry, this can now be accomplished with more predictability and precision. A team of dentists recently published a case report about the “3D-Printed Rehabilitation and Immediate Loading in a Completely Edentulous Patient With Computed Guided Surgery.” It covers the clinical case of a 55-year-old female patient with “an implant-based Misch’s FP3 denture,” in which digital technology was used in the restoration of her inferior edentulous arch. After intraoral scanning was completed, CAD/CAM software was used for surgical planning, and to model the dental implants that would need to be placed. Surgical stackable guides were 3D printed, along with five implants and a temporary fixed prosthesis. Four months after the successful surgery, the prosthesis was removed and replaced with a final full-arch screw-retained zirconia rehabilitation. 20 months after that, a cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) was performed, with excellent results. The peri-implant hard tissue showed “great stability,” and the patient reported higher self-esteem, thanks to her new smile.

“The use of this technology may decrease the need for many appointments and, at the same time, ensure more accuracy in the final result. The main advantage of digital planning and the utilization of a surgical guide is the possibility of placing the dental implants in an optimal tridimensional position, which is a key point to a long-term successful case,” the team wrote in their case report. “Computer-guided, flapless implant surgery offers the advantages of high-precision implant placement, shorter surgical time, less trauma and bleeding, and fewer postoperative complications. It is, however, a highly technique-sensitive procedure at all stages that begins with the virtual planning and finishes with the surgical procedure, all of which need to be accurately performed [6].”

