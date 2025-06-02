Formnext Germany

Remember Fathom? The 3D Printing Name Relaunches with Edgeworks

June 2, 2025 by Vanesa Listek 3D PrintingBusinessNorth America

Fathom is back. The once-leading name in 3D printing and digital manufacturing has relaunched with a new offering: Fathom Edgeworks is a new service that helps companies get their parts made smarter and faster, even when the supply chain is unpredictable. Now operating under private equity firm CORE Industrial Partners, Fathom combines international production with US-based engineering and compliance, supporting everything from prototyping to full-scale manufacturing. But understanding Edgeworks means first understanding what happened to Fathom, and why its return matters now.

What Is Fathom Edgeworks?

Unveiled in May 2025, Fathom Edgeworks is being marketed as a smart and flexible solution for companies facing challenges such as tariffs, global uncertainty, and tight timelines. The idea is to help companies get parts made both in the US and overseas, with American engineers making sure everything meets quality standards and follows the rules.

Fathom says it can beat the final cost of any part, no matter where it’s made, by using its worldwide network and smart shipping strategies. It’s especially targeting industries like robotics, medical devices, and semiconductors, where outsourcing is common and supply chain disruptions are expensive.

Fathom also promises hands-on support throughout the process, offering assistance with everything from selecting the right factory to handling tariffs and shipping paperwork. The team includes experts in product classification and trade rules, which can make a big difference in how much companies pay in duties. And because Fathom handles both prototyping and full-scale production, it’s aiming to be a long-term partner, not just a one-time supplier.

“Fathom’s strength has always been the ability to meet customers where they are,” added CEO Rush LaSelle. “With Fathom Edgeworks, we’re formalizing that capability into a supply chain solution that’s resilient, agile, and built to help customers thrive despite global uncertainty.”

SLS at Fathom.

The Company Behind the News

If the name Fathom sounds familiar, that’s because this is the same company that once made headlines for its rapid growth in digital manufacturing services. It offered everything from 3D printing and CNC machining to injection molding. In 2019, private equity firm CORE acquired a controlling interest in Fathom and merged it with Midwest Composite Technologies (MCT), creating one of the largest privately held digital manufacturing companies in North America.

Then, in 2021, Fathom went public through a SPAC deal on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), reaching a valuation of about $1.5 billion. But things didn’t go as planned. Like many companies that took the SPAC route, Fathom faced financial struggles. By 2024, CORE had fully acquired the company, taking it private, quietly removing it from the stock exchange, and restructuring its operations.

Now, the company is making a return with a new offering aimed at helping manufacturers navigate today’s global supply chain challenges. Only now, it’s doing so with a different focus and a broader supply chain strategy. It’s clear that Fathom never entirely disappeared. Instead, it regrouped. Now operating as a private business again, the company is focusing on what it says customers need most: reliable sourcing in a volatile world.

With Fathom Edgeworks, the company is formalizing services it had already been offering for some time. It’s transforming them into a single, all-in-one solution designed to simplify global manufacturing, without compromising quality, speed, or cost.

Multi Jet Fusion at Fathom.

Fathom’s latest move shows a bigger shift in US manufacturing, finding smarter ways to source parts globally without falling behind. While many companies are struggling with rising tariffs and an unstable supply chain, Fathom sees a chance to use that challenge to its advantage. Most of all, the Fathom name is back, with a new focus on helping companies manage global manufacturing and sourcing needs.

Images courtesy of Fathom.

3D Printing Guides