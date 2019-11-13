BCN3D Epsilon 3D Printer: High Performance Addition to the Industrial Workbench

With over 600 exhibitors at Formnext this year, it is impossible to know exactly what huge surprises the show will hold for over 28,000 visitors, but one thing is for certain: there will be numerous high-powered 3D printers to check out from November 19-22 in Frankfurt. And as they continue to position themselves as leaders within the 3D printing industry, BCN3D will be presenting their BCN3D Epsilon, created for mass printing, offering independent dual extruders, and a passive, enclosed heat chamber.

Meant for high performance and demanding requirements, the Epsilon brings power to the industrial workbench, and is already captivating industry leaders like BMW, Nissan, Seat, and Renault—all companies BCN3D is currently working with.

“BCN3D Epsilon is a productive printer, thanks to its capacity to process large volumes and its IDEX technology,” says Eric Pallarés, CTO of BCN3D. “Its 5-inch touch screen and cloud connection features make it easy to use. It is versatile and is compatible with a large range of hotends and materials. And it is safe because it comes equipped with industrial grade HEPA and carbon filters and an emergency stop feature.”

Along with the heated build chamber, other unique features include:

Use of fiber-reinforced materials for industrial applications

Enormous capability for print volume

IDEX technology for increasing productivity

The Epsilon represents a massive step for BCN3D, after their recent spinoff from incubator venue—and technological center—CIM UPC. Their latest innovations also follow on the heels of both their Sigma and Sigmax desktop 3D printers, and the raising of 2.7 million euros in private capital.

“BCN3D started to develop some of the features of BCN3D Epsilon even before the spin-off last March. At that time, we were able to expand the engineering team and invest more resources. That was the starter pistol that signaled the official launch of the projects, even though many things had already been approved and designed,” says Pallarés. “BCN3D was designed as a desktop printer manufacturer and will stay there, no doubt. However, the desktop market has a lot of players and there is more competition than ever before. In addition, the entire market has matured and now it expects more from 3D printing than what it did just a few years ago”.

The BCN3D team has also been working with BASF and Mitsubishi Chemical (MCPP) to offer new industrial filaments compatible with the Epsilon. Along with the launch of their powerful new printer, BCND3D will also be presenting the BCN3D Cloud, a cloud-based platform that allows users to print 3D files from anywhere.

The Epsilon “represents a new phase for desktop 3D printing, one that will take it to more industrial settings. We are facilitating the use of industrial materials such as ABS, polypropylene and polyamide. Up until now, affordable printers could not offer any guarantees when working with these materials,” says Xavier Martínez Faneca, CEO of BCN3D. “We are also introducing materials with composite fibers, because the characteristics of this new printer make it possible to do so.”

“A new product is always a good sign. Ever since the spin-off, we have worked very hard to present this product, the first of many. We want to be identified as a major player in the industry and this product and its features will help us gain visibility. Furthermore, it will open up new business opportunities that will most certainly be beneficial in the future.”

The BCN3D Epsilon is priced at 6,995 euros + VAT, with units shipping in mid-December. As of now, you can reserve your own unit with a ten percent discount from the BCN3D website, or via distribution partners. Visit the BCN3D team and check out the BCN3D Epsilon at Formnext 2019 in Hall 11.1, BCN3D Stand 111-F51.

