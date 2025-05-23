AMR Software
AMR Data Centers

XO Armor’s Custom 3D Printed Orthotics Will Cater to Military & Athletes

May 23, 2025 by Joris Peels 3D PrintingMedical 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingNorth America

Share this Article

Several years ago, the Auburn University Biomechanical Engineering Laboratory (AUBE LAB) spawned XO Armor, which uses 3D printing to help college sports teams heal faster. XO Armor uses desktop Material Extrusion machines to make custom 3D printed orthotics while patients wait. In 2024, the company won a $1.5M SBIR award for Mobile Offline Manufacturing, or MOM. The SBIR award aimed to create an offline accessible tested library of 5,000 printable devices, enable local and offline printing of these devices, and make that system easy to use, with algorithms allowing for easy customization of 3D files. MOM is a super ambitious and very relevant development—it could give soldiers quick access to devices like prosthetics and braces in the field, which could help them heal and return to their units more quickly. Beyond that, the system could also be used to locally 3D print many other things.

It’s no surprise, therefore, that XO Armor just announced a pivot more towards the military. The company is also a part of the Montgomery TechLab’s (MTL) Defense Accelerator and has released a military first responder product.

 

XO Armor CEO Joe Bingold said that the defense accelerator program “not only increases our interaction with the Department of Defense stakeholders, but also helps us refine our business model and strategic approach to commercialization. As a Navy veteran, I am impressed by the new level of collaboration we are seeing across the different sectors within the Department of Defense. Accelerator programs like Montgomery TechLab are truly making an impact for the sustainability of our military forces.”

The company’s Chief Research Officer Michael Zabala says this is a “a powerful example of how Auburn Engineering research can translate into real-world impact,” and that to “see something that began in the AUBE Lab as an effort to help Auburn football players now growing into a technology that can directly support the U.S. military makes me pretty proud.”

XO Armor could potentially bring its technology to hundreds of prosthetics clinics worldwide. It could also offer prosthetics in Nike stores across the US, or perhaps offer braces via Walgreens or something similar. The company could collaborate with specialized running stores to make high-end insoles for runners, for example. XO Armor has lots of options. I think it is important to realize that they have these choices because they developed the scan-to-orthopedic device workflow to use desktop machines to 3D print devices locally. The company didn’t just make a 3D printed device: this is a deployable workflow solution which enables others to make devices quickly. That integrated risk-subsuming approach makes the solution one that others can adopt more easily. XO Armor is a startup that solves a problem of the labor needed to produce devices locally. This can then be deployed to make a college sports team less injury-prone, or to help soldiers get braces and other medical devices.

Even if the firm automated everything, there is no replacing a prosthetist. Badly made or badly fit devices can worsen long-term injuries or create new ones. Generally however, this is a firm with a plan, a product, and a future. It is notable that given all of these opportunities, XO Armor is not trying to become the Under Armour of braces, or do in over-the-counter hearing aids. No, this firm is moving towards the military because it considers this to be a better business move. This is yet another sign of the outsized influence of the US military over additive at the moment. I think that the end-to-end solution and reliance on desktop systems is exactly the right play for right now. I hope to see many more companies that are doing the exact same thing as XO Armor, but for lots of different applications.

Tagged with:

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Craftcloud Endeavor 3D FirstMold Xometry

Share this Article

Recent News

Auxilium Starts Human Trial for Nerve Implant First Bioprinted in Space

Croom Medical Launches TALOS Technology Platform for 3D Printed Tantalum

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingEuropeMaritime 3D Printing

CEAD and Damen Partnering to Develop HDPE 3D Printed Workboat

Dutch 3D printing firm CEAD partnered with Damen Compact Crafts (DCCr), part of the Damen Shipyards Group, to develop a 3D printed HDPE workboat. CEAD makes gantry and robot arm-based...

May 22, 2025
3D Printing3D Printing Research3D SoftwareEducationMedical 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingNorth America

3D Printing News Briefs, May 21, 2025: Medical Training Models, Connectors, Makerspace, & More

We’re starting with research and medical in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as a research team from Caltech is using sound to 3D print deep inside living tissue, and rural...

May 21, 2025
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing ResearchBusinessEuropeMetal 3D PrintingScience & Technology

3D Printing News Briefs, May 14, 2025: Thermal Solutions, Food Safety, & More

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, Meltio announced a new sales partner in the Benelux region, and Eplus3D is helping TEMISTh to revolutionize metal additive manufacturing in thermal solutions. Moving...

May 14, 2025
3D PrintingEditorials / OpinionsMetal 3D Printing

Push Button Metal 3D Printing for $50,000?

In 2021 we wrote an article about “Push Button Metal, the low cost metal 3D printing evolution we are not talking about.” In it, we talked about One Click Metal,...

April 28, 2025
Continuum Webinar
HP
Formnext
AMR Data Center
AMR Titanium Powder
HP
Continuum Powders
FacFox
AMR Military Report 2024
AMR Software
IMTS2026
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 24-26, 2026

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides