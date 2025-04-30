Intelligently Arming the EU, Canada, Japan, South Korea, and More With Additive Manufacturing

Democracy is under threat like it never has been before. With the falling away of the United States as the global guarantor of order, liberal democratic states, such as those in the European Union (EU), are out in the cold. To remain credible against the Russian threat, EU countries and others, such as Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Canada, Georgia, and Norway, will need to significantly rearm. Other countries on Russia’s periphery could also find themselves threatened by their immense neighbor. With global freedom at stake, replacing the US would seem like a monumental task.

Happily, the Free States do not have to do this at all. No one wants to invade Russia; imagine if you’d win and have to keep it! We just need to keep the homicidal maniac at bay. Replacing the US is also not necessary, since its overspending on the military leads to overly complex and needlessly expensive kit. In many areas, the US leads the world not only in might but also in technical sophistication. The sheer number of aircraft, ships, and satellites the US has can seem boundless, but its ludicrous spending of 37% of total global military spending does not need to be equalled. Much of this is waste, margin, pork, and political kickbacks. Effective spending could achieve far more with far less. Also, if you don’t want to invade two other countries simultaneously, there is a lot of stuff that you don’t need. A defense-oriented military meant to deter Russia will be a very different animal from the US’s corruption-fueled wasteful billions. Democratic controls, keeping lobbying at bay, and effective government are more important things to master than an exquisitely wasteful defense establishment.

There are two paths to deterrence that do not necessarily involve additive:

Nuclear Weapons. The most obvious path to peace of mind is for countries to build up, reinforce, and make again, without US controls, and perhaps obtain nuclear weapons. Many countries across the world are probably exploring if it is feasible for them to obtain these weapons. France and the UK will be looking to reinforce their current independent capabilities as well.

A Democratic Alliance. A military alliance between the EU countries, Norway, Japan, and Canada could seem very tempting. Generally pacifistic but willing to support aid operations, such an alliance would not have the heft of NATO but could be enough. It would let countries specialize in individual capabilities that reinforce the whole (e.g. Lithuania does EW, France does heavy lift). An EU army of some sort is probably also being considered. South Korea has not made any meaningful contribution to Ukraine and has been shamefully absent from any moral responsibility of late. I guess it will have to find out all by itself what North Korea will get in return for helping Russia. What do you think that they asked for? Countries such as Georgia should be supported, in so much as they stay democratic, but it is unlikely that the more exposed ones will find meaningful support.

3D Printing the Future of Warfare

It would be a huge mistake to line item by line item try to replicate the US’ projects, liabilities, capabilities, and craft. US doctrine and needs are fundamentally different than that of these countries. To then half ass trying to get sixth or seventh generation fighters is therefore a silly exercise. Ukraine has shown that contemporary warfare consists of missiles, drones, electronic warfare, and missile defense. Instead of trying to recreate a mini-US Army, countries should try to create new robotized warfare capabilities and focus on some key areas. Instead of kit for soldiers and pretty planes for them to fly by football stadiums in, militaries should focus on iterative 3D printing at scale of the key decisive weapons of the future: drones, sensor networks, missiles, defenses, hypersonics, and EW/RF.

Drone Swarms

Autonomous drone swarms that are updated quickly with new capabilities through additive manufacturing, produced close to combat, and made at scale will be key. Not only UAVs, but also unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV), unmanned surface vehicles (USV, ships) and unmanned ground vehicles, will have to be produced. LPBF in polymer for complex assemblies, material extrusion for propellors, bodies, housings, and most of the components, large format material extrusion for some larger aerostructures and wings, LPBF metal for some engines, and circuit 3D printing for some electronics. Pick and place machines, PCB machines, battery manufacturing, and local production of things like cameras that are almost exclusively made in China will be paramount. Containerized drone production will be a key way to keep a versatile fighting force in the field without risking troops. Stupidly, some people say that drones can’t hold territory. But, if you look more broadly at future capabilities, this will not be the case. If you are able to produce 100,000 drones per day in different configurations and deploy them, then no one can take that slice of territory from you. Drones for interception, carrying other drones, resupply, ambush, and more will need to be developed.

Inexpensive Sensor Networks

Ukraine’s inexpensive cell phone network accurately tracks drone and missile attacks across the country. Similar sensor networks can be deployed across a territory, but also around a temporary position or a patrol. Using drones to automatically deploy sensor networks, and again to form these networks around troops and installations, will give players an edge that will provide them more awareness and let autonomous vehicles traverse certain areas and intercept enemies where they are. Using additive to make, and especially to deploy, such sensor networks will give countries an edge in creating inexpensive solutions, using additive combined with COTS (commercial-off-the-shelf products) to blanket areas in sensor networks that work differently.

Automated Containerized Missile Production

Similar to drone production, missile production for long-range missiles, surface-to-air missiles, man-portable missiles, and more could be accelerated through additive. In part, this could be done by incorporating more additive into bodies, seekers, complex assemblies, sensors, and engines. Specifically, 3D printed warheads and solid rocket motors could significantly accelerate scalable production. This is partially a numbers game, but also, the rapidly evolving battle space really needs flexible production. Many US-made drones and missiles have quickly become inoperable in Ukraine due to issues like jamming.

Automated Defense Structures through Additive Construction

The autonomous creation of defensive structures by vehicles using 3D printed construction should be a feature of future capabilities. If you fly in a mortar using a drone and then 3D print a well-defended mortar pit, then you’ve just turned a remote unmanned outpost to a threat against a valley. Maybe it never gets used, but it will be a pain to take it out. In the next valley, the mortar could be augmented by a machine gun and air defense gun, becoming a formidable threat to traffic.

Hypersonics

A taskable, quickly deployable craft that could function like a satellite or missile could be a balance tipping vehicle. Everyone is typically hopelessly behind the US in making these difficult craft, which could be the new ultimate high ground. Engines, bodies, and many components should be made with additive in order to withstand the forces generated by the craft.

RF, EW, & Radar

These are not things we talk about enough, but for advanced radar, things like horn antenna, waveguides, coms, awareness, and electronic warfare, additive can play a significant role in making the cutting-edge better and faster.

Now of course, there are many additional areas where free states will need to advance their capabilities. AI and coms generally, as well as satellite communications and navigation tools, are all very important as well. But, if free states concentrate their budgets not on buying fighters but buying the means to produce drones, missiles, and sensors at scale, as well as gain the capability to remotely build defenses for these, they will be well on their way to making a formidable military force. Drones, missiles, sensors, and defenses could be continually upgraded, iterated, and improved. Meanwhile, a front line without humans would greatly diminish the needs for supplies. An army could march more efficiently on a smaller stomach, while advanced EW capabilities and hypersonics could deny the enemy any purchase on their land.

