Jason Lopes, Gentle Giant CTO and Hollywood Trailblazer, Honored at AMUG 2025

At this year’s Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) conference in Michigan, one name stood out: Jason Lopes, chief technology officer (CTO) of Gentle Giant Studios. Known for pioneering 3D scanning and printing in some of Hollywood’s most unforgettable films, the effects company has helped bring entire worlds to life. Lopes received the President’s Award, one of the highest honors AMUG can give, recognizing his skill and service to the 3D printing community.

This award is a rare honor. In the history of AMUG, only twelve people have ever received the President’s Award. According to the non-profit organization, it is reserved for those who have gone above and beyond, showing true leadership, long-term dedication, and a deep commitment to sharing knowledge within the 3D printing community.

AMUG President Shannon VanDeren presented the award to Lopes and said, “As I worked through this year, there was one name that continually rose to the top in many instances, Jason Lopes. As AMUG president, I was inspired to recognize Jason for his character and contributions as a person, contributor, teammate, teacher, and student. The sharing of this award with Jason was a delight and honor.”

Lopes has been involved with AMUG since 2010 and has made a strong impact ever since. In 2012, he received another of AMUG’s top honors: the Distinguished INnovator Operator (DINO) Award, which celebrates outstanding users of additive manufacturing. Over the years, he has volunteered his time to help shape the group, serving on committees such as DINO Selection, New Members, and the Technical Competition.

In fact, the DINO Award is one of AMUG’s most respected honors; 199 individuals have received it in the organization’s 38–year history.

At this year’s event, AMUG presented the award to six new members of the community, recognizing their years of service, industry contributions, and commitment to helping others. The 2025 recipients were Amy Alexander of Mayo Clinic, Dan Braley of Boeing, Patrick Gannon of Ricoh, Ryan Kircher of rms Company, Dallas Martin of Toyota, and Brennon White of General Motors. Each was honored not just for their technical knowledge, but for their willingness to share it and support the AM community.



A Career Built on Creativity and Innovation

Lopes’ impact goes far beyond AMUG. He started at the legendary Stan Winston Studio, known for its groundbreaking practical effects in films like Jurassic Park and Terminator. He then spent over a decade at another studio, Legacy Effects, where he helped bring movie props and costumes to life using 3D printing. He later joined Carbon, but then, in 2022, moved to Gentle Giant, where he was promoted to CTO within 15 months.

Joe Allison, CEO of Gentle Giant Studios and a past AMUG award winner himself, said: “As long as I’ve known Jason, he ‘eats, sleeps, and breathes 3D printing.’ He’s always looking for what he can do with new technologies and materials. His passion and enthusiasm are contagious. He loves to share everything he learns with anyone interested. Over the years, he has always been very generous with his time to share his journey and knowledge. This very much includes AMUG, which I know holds a special place in his heart.”

Over the years, he has given seven talks at AMUG—including four as a keynote speaker—revealing how 3D printing is used in movies, from building characters and suits to making complex props.

When accepting the award, Lopes said he was “beyond humbled” and proud to join the group of previous winners.

“2025 marked my 15th year of attending AMUG, a users group unlike any other, and it’s an event I look forward to year after year. The talent and openness are truly what make this group what it is, and the motto says it all, ‘For Users, By Users’.”

Based in Burbank, California, Gentle Giant Studios has spent over 25 years combining art and technology to help create some of the most famous movie worlds. They have scanned props and characters for Star Wars and Avatar, and made detailed collectibles for Marvel, Harry Potter, and The Lord of the Rings. The team was one of the first to use 3D scanning on film sets, starting with Fight Club in 1999.

The studio contributed to The Mandalorian as a visual effects partner, assisting with 3D scanning and prototyping for the show’s groundbreaking sets. Aside from movies, they also built the fire-breathing dragon at Universal Orlando’s Gringotts Bank ride. Today, they keep using the latest tools to bring characters and scenes to life with amazing detail.

New Leadership for AMUG

Although Lopes’ award was a highlight of the event, it wasn’t the only important news to come out of this year’s AMUG conference. The results of the latest board elections were announced, and four new members were elected for the 2025–2026 term. They all bring years of experience and a connection to the AMUG community. Heather Natal was re-elected as Secretary; she’s been serving in this role for two years. Natal, who also chairs AMUG’s Governance Committee, works at GoEngineer and won a DINO Award in 2024.

Alex Roschli, from Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), was elected as the new Director of Education & Conference. He’s been deeply involved in AMUG’s educational planning for the past four years and received his DINO in 2023.

Kim Killoran, who works at Stratasys and previously served as AMUG Secretary, returns to the board as Director of Marketing & Events. She has led the Marketing Committee for five years and earned her DINO Award in 2017. Finally, this year’s DINO Award recipient, Dallas Martin, will be Director of Sponsors & Exhibitors.

These newly elected members will join a board that is preparing for the 2026 AMUG Conference, which will be in Reno, Nevada, from March 15 through 19.

