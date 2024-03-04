3DPOD Episode 189: AMUG President Shannon VanDeren

Shannon VanDeren is a consultant in the 3D printing industry, focusing on implementation and integration for her company, Layered Manufacturing and Consulting. For nearly ten years, she has been involved with the Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG), culminating in her role as the organization’s President. Her extensive career includes positions at 3D Systems, Materialise, and other renowned firms in the additive sector. In this episode of the 3DPOD, Shannon shares her insights into the additive industry based on her experiences in the 3D printing field ahead of the upcoming AMUG event in Chicago, March 10-14, 2024.

