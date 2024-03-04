3DPOD Episode 189: AMUG President Shannon VanDeren

Shannon VanDeren is a consultant in the 3D printing industry, focusing on implementation and integration for her company, Layered Manufacturing and Consulting. For nearly ten years, she has been involved with the Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG), culminating in her role as the organization’s President. Her extensive career includes positions at 3D Systems, Materialise, and other renowned firms in the additive sector. In this episode of the 3DPOD, Shannon shares her insights into the additive industry based on her experiences in the 3D printing field ahead of the upcoming AMUG event in Chicago, March 10-14, 2024.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
Bioprinting’s Investment Milestones of 2023
Navigating through the landscape of bioprinting, 2023 unfolded as a year where targeted investments significantly nurtured this specialized field. The ripples of these investments indicate a maturing industry poised for...
Printing the Future: Penn State’s NIH-Supported Bioprinting Leap
A groundbreaking project led by Pennsylvania State University (Penn State) researchers is poised to revolutionize the bioprinting of human tissues. If successful, their technology will be the first to efficiently...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: July 23, 2023
This week’s webinar and event roundup is a little lighter, but there are still plenty of 3D printing offerings! Stratasys continues its U.S. tour, Markforged offers two more Demo Days,...
3D Printing News Briefs, July 15, 2023: 3D Printer Milestone, Ceramics Research, & More
Starting with business in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, Zeda welcomed Kaiser Permanente’s Chief Innovation Officer to its Board of Directors, Shapeways announced two Tier 1 supplier manufacturing contracts, and...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.