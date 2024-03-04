3DPOD Episode 189: AMUG President Shannon VanDeren

11 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing EventsFeatured Stories
IMTS

Share this Article

Shannon VanDeren is a consultant in the 3D printing industry, focusing on implementation and integration for her company, Layered Manufacturing and Consulting. For nearly ten years, she has been involved with the Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG), culminating in her role as the organization’s President. Her extensive career includes positions at 3D Systems, Materialise, and other renowned firms in the additive sector. In this episode of the 3DPOD, Shannon shares her insights into the additive industry based on her experiences in the 3D printing field ahead of the upcoming AMUG event in Chicago, March 10-14, 2024.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Stratasys Buys Arevo’s Carbon Fiber 3D Printing Assets

3D Printing Unpeeled: Skin, Swabs and Antenna

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingBioprintingBusiness

Bioprinting’s Investment Milestones of 2023

Navigating through the landscape of bioprinting, 2023 unfolded as a year where targeted investments significantly nurtured this specialized field. The ripples of these investments indicate a maturing industry poised for...

January 12, 2024
3D PrintingBioprintingNorth America

Printing the Future: Penn State’s NIH-Supported Bioprinting Leap

A groundbreaking project led by Pennsylvania State University (Penn State) researchers is poised to revolutionize the bioprinting of human tissues. If successful, their technology will be the first to efficiently...

August 1, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: July 23, 2023

This week’s webinar and event roundup is a little lighter, but there are still plenty of 3D printing offerings! Stratasys continues its U.S. tour, Markforged offers two more Demo Days,...

July 23, 2023
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchAutomotive 3D PrintingBusinessStocks

3D Printing News Briefs, July 15, 2023: 3D Printer Milestone, Ceramics Research, & More

Starting with business in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, Zeda welcomed Kaiser Permanente’s Chief Innovation Officer to its Board of Directors, Shapeways announced two Tier 1 supplier manufacturing contracts, and...

July 15, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
Ultimate Guide to DLP
Formnet Germany
GE Aerospace
Flashforge
AMR Military
AMUG
HP
HP
HP
EOS
AM Energy
HP March 26th Webinar
FacFox
AMR Dentistry
Metal AM Markets
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides