Formnext Germany

The Ethics of Reviewing 3D Printers and How I Go About Them

June 20, 2025 by Orville Wright 3D Printers3D PrintingConsumer GoodsEditorials / OpinionsReviews

Share this Article

What makes a good review? Technical knowledge? Image quality? Verbiage? Honesty? Yes, but there’s an order. As a reviewer of 3D printers, I have wanted to prioritize not making “ads” for companies, but also not bashing them for their mistakes. How do I balance these two extremes? Ethics and personal morals.

Getting The Printers

To start, I need to get a printer to review. In every case, whether I am approached or I approach them, I ensure all printer manufacturers agree to have no influence over the review. They cannot see the review until it is published, along with everyone else.

Every company and I agree that I will receive a 3D printer solely for the purposes of a review. The only time I contact the manufacturer between the agreement and letting them know it’s done is if there are any issues or complications. For example, I reached out to Peopoly to get help diagnosing a failed linear motor on the Y axis. For the Prusa CORE One, I asked to get a textured PEI sheet so I could test TPU without ripping apart the smooth PEI sheet.

Accuracy Test from the Formlabs 4L

The Testing

In my testing, I try to keep all the reviews as consistent as possible. I test tolerances, accuracy, quality, speed, and noise level. I also discuss price and repairability. I try to offer a perspective that aligns with not just a hobbyist, but a small business or even a large business. I want to convey the possibilities of having a given printer (let’s call it X) in a small print farm or a support role for your business.

CF-PETG Printed on the Peopoly Magneto X

Writing The Article

I write all my notes about each machine’s performance, advertised capabilities, and realistic capabilities. I then take these notes and condense them into paragraphs, which I have an AI, like Gemini or Grok, review and suggest grammatical improvements. AI doesn’t ever change what I have to say or create anything new. I use it only for grammar and punctuation.

Dual-Color Shift Handle from the Flashforge Guider 3 Ultra

Article Review and Publication

Once I have an article ready to go, I upload it as a draft, and several editors can review it and act like an AI, provide me with tips and suggestions, and submit my draft to be published at a future date. Once the article is published, I email the article link to the manufacturer of the printer and that is it. I have been asked many times to remove the article or to make changes. I have not and will not make any changes or remove any article that I am asked to change or remove. The only changes that I do consider are if any spelling errors or typos are caught. Otherwise, all opinions are mine and mine alone and stay.

All images courtesy of Orville Wright.

Tagged with:

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Craftcloud Endeavor 3D FirstMold Xometry

Share this Article

Recent News

Honeywell Qualifies 6K Additive’s Nickel 718 for 3D Printed Aerospace & Defense Parts

Ruggedized: How USMC Innovation Officer Matt Pine Navigates 3D Printing in the Military

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingGeneral IndustryGovernmentMilitary 3D PrintingReshoring

U.S. Congress Calls Out 3D Printing in Proposal for Commercial Reserve Manufacturing Network

Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives’ Appropriations Committee moved the FY 2026 defense bill forward to the House floor. Included in the legislation is a $131 million proposal for...

June 19, 2025
3D Printing3D Printing EventsBusinessEditorials / OpinionsGeneral Industry

Beyond Killer Apps: Why Additive Manufacturing Access Matters More Than Ever

February’s Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) 2025 was a whirlwind of innovation. A dominant narrative, championed by industry leaders like Stratasys CEO Yoav Zeif, was AM’s need to prove its value...

June 19, 2025
3D PrintingBusinessGovernmentMetal 3D Printing

IperionX Receives SBIR Phase III Contract for Titanium in Defense Applications

IperionX has obtained a SBIR Phase III Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract. The potential value of the contract is $99 million, and not surprisingly is focused around “Low-Cost Domestic...

June 10, 2025
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingNorth America

Velo3D and US Navy Sign R&D Agreement to Characterize 3D Printing Materials for Aerospace

After going through major changes last year, including being delisted from the NYSE and being acquired by Arrayed Additive, Silicon Valley-based metal 3D printer OEM Velo3D has been picking up...

June 9, 2025
Continuum Webinar
Continuum Powders
Stratasys
HP
AMR Data Center
AMR Satellite
HP Session 3
Formnext
FacFox
HP
MMX
IMTS2026
AMR Military Report 2024
AMR Software
3ERP
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 24-26, 2026

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides