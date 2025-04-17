AMR Software
ADDITIV Metals World Gives Metal AM a Stage

April 17, 2025 by Team 3Dnatives 3D Printing3D Printing EventsMetal 3D PrintingSponsored

Metal 3D printing is constantly evolving. Driven by high-performance sectors such as defense, aerospace, automotive, oil & gas and maritime, new processes and solutions for additive manufacturing with metal are establishing themselves on the market. Picking up on this trend, 3Dnatives is organizing a virtual event on May 22nd that will be all about metal: ADDITIV Metals World.

Following the very successful editions on polymers and design for additive manufacturing, this edition of ADDITIV will turn its attention to metal for the first time. Over the course of half a day, participants will learn about the use of metal AM in various industries as well as how to optimize the AM workflow over the course of three panel discussions and three workshops. In addition, the Swapcard platform, where the event will take place, will provide numerous opportunities for networking.

Filippos Voulpiotis, Managing Director of 3Dnatives, explained, “We are excited to present the first edition of ADDITIV Metals World, an event that highlights the strategic role of metal additive manufacturing in key sectors such as transportation, aerospace, and many other high-tech industries. We look forward to exploring these innovations together on May 22nd!”

A Focus on High-Performance Sectors

The three panel discussions are dedicated to key industry topics: “Harnessing the Potential for Metal AM in Transportation”; “How to Optimize the Metal AM Workflow”; and “How to Create Lightweight Parts With Metal AM: Materials Restrictions and Design Challenges.”

Speakers from Nissan, NASA, Eaton Aerospace, Boeing and many more will give you answers to these questions and share their experiences with you. In addition, the event is supported by key industry representatives, including media and institutions. Official partners and sponsors are Metal AM, 3DPrint.com, Design for Additive Manufacturing Network, SPE Plastics Engineering and InssTek.

Don’t miss this opportunity and join us for the first edition of ADDITIV Metals World on May 22nd from 9:00 AM to 1:30 PM EDT (3:00 PM – 7:30 PM CEST). Click HERE to find out more about the event and register.

