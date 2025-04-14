EOS Partnership Brings 3D Printing Power to India’s Aerospace Sector

India’s aerospace industry is starting to lean more heavily on 3D printing, and one of the country’s biggest engineering companies is teaming up with 3D printing leader EOS to make that happen. Godrej Enterprises Group, which builds key parts for India’s rockets and satellites, has signed a deal with EOS. The goal is to bring additive manufacturing (AM) into more parts of India’s aviation and space supply chain.

The announcement was made at Aero India 2025, one of the country’s top aerospace events, and marks a clear push to speed up the use of 3D printing to build complex aerospace parts faster and more efficiently.

Aerospace manufacturing is one of the hardest and most expensive fields in engineering. In India alone, the aerospace parts market was worth $13.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow fast. What’s more, making parts that can survive space launches or high-altitude flights often means years of development, testing, and assembly. That’s where 3D printing comes in. Instead of using traditional methods that need many parts and long assembly times, 3D printing can create a single, complex piece in one go. That can cut down on costs, reduce weight, and streamline design. Now, with this new partnership, India is setting up a stronger foundation to scale that kind of work.

Godrej Aerospace, part of the larger Godrej Enterprises Group, has been building key parts for India’s space missions for decades. It has made engines, thrusters, and tanks for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), including parts that helped India reach the Moon’s South Pole and Mars orbit. Its facilities in Mumbai are some of the most advanced in the country when it comes to space tech.

Meanwhile, Germany’s EOS is a global giant in industrial 3D printing. The company has worked with top aerospace clients globally and is known for its large-scale, multi-laser metal printers. EOS machines are already used in many commercial and spaceflight applications, helping reduce part count and enable lighter, more durable designs.

By working together, these two companies plan to help India become more independent in advanced manufacturing, and not just for government-led missions, but also for private aerospace companies.

The first step in this partnership is to set up new large-scale 3D printing operations at Godrej Aerospace’s facilities. These systems will use EOS metal 3D printing technology to produce parts for aircraft and spacecraft. They will focus on making strong, complex parts that are too difficult to build using traditional methods.

The partnership also includes support from EOS’s engineering team, called Additive Minds, to help train Godrej staff, qualify parts for aerospace use, and make sure the 3D printed parts meet the strict safety standards required for flight.

“This partnership is a big step toward the future,” said Maneck Behramkamdin, head of Godrej Aerospace. “3D printing is driving a paradigm shift in aerospace design, enabling us to create complex shapes and sizes through a single printing process. We are committed to expanding our portfolio of ‘green’ products while improving manufacturing value through material efficiency and streamlined processes.”

EOS India’s director Vinu Vijayan added that 3D printing has already simplified aerospace parts from more than 100 pieces down to just three or four in some cases, lowering both cost and complexity. He also pointed out that the company has succeeded in developing and certifying the first flight-safety-critical, Class 2 titanium part for a passenger aircraft, which is considered the highest level of qualification for aerospace.

India’s aerospace sector has grown fast in recent years. ISRO now launches satellites regularly and plans more Moon and human spaceflight missions. At the same time, startups like Skyroot Aerospace and Agnikul Cosmos are building small rockets using 3D printed engines. Both companies have launched or are preparing to launch their first missions. Wipro 3D, part of India’s Wipro group, is another big name in metal 3D printing. It has worked with HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) and ISRO, offering metal AM services for jet engines and satellite parts.

Still, much of India’s 3D printing capacity is limited to research labs or small-scale production. Many universities and tech institutes, like IIT Bombay, have used 3D printing for decades, mainly for research and prototyping. Startups are also active, but large factories using 3D printing at scale are still rare. The Indian government actually launched a national 3D printing strategy in 2022 to change this, looking to grow the industry.

But to move beyond the lab and into full-scale production, especially for something as demanding as aerospace, India needs bigger companies to get involved. That’s what makes this new deal between EOS and Godrej so important.

The Indian government has been pushing to build more of its technology inside the country through the “Make in India” initiative. That includes everything from fighter jets to satellites. 3D printing is a big part of this plan, especially to help India rely less on other countries for high-tech parts.

Ankit Saharan from EOS’s Additive Minds team called the partnership a “natural fit,” pointing out that India also needs more trained engineers and technicians in AM to support the industry’s growth. As part of the agreement, EOS and Godrej plan to work on developing local talent and building long-term technical capabilities.

Over the next few years, EOS and Godrej plan to test and certify 3D printed parts for real flight missions. If successful, these parts could be used in Indian-made aircraft and rockets and possibly even be exported to global aerospace manufacturers.

